3 Stocks You Should Buy In 2021 To Make Money

To say that 2020 was a tumultuous year would be a massive understatement, and 2021 is shaping up to be no different. However, from the perspective of the stock market, 2020 was a great year, and 2021 could be even better. If you’re serious about making money by investing, there are some stocks you should buy in 2021.

As noted by the experts at Money Morning, “You don’t have to time the market perfectly to amass wealth over the long run. You just need to buy the right stocks with the market at new all-time highs as of December 2020.”

With the right guidance, anyone can make money in the stock market this year. Here’s a look at three of the best stocks you should buy in 2021.

1. Alibaba – BABA

While Amazon dominates much of the market in America, China is dominated by Alibaba. It’s one of the largest eCommerce businesses in the world.

Alibaba operates dozens of websites that seem to make money hand over fist. Its earnings over the past year were over $1 billion higher than those of Amazon. Its stock has shown exceptional possibilities for growth and it has done that over the past twelve months.

Furthermore, even as the world starts to look past COVID, it seems apparent that the growth of eCommerce websites will continue to skyrocket. Alibaba is well-positioned to take advantage of this massive growth.

2. Tesla – TSLA

Tesla continues to make news thanks to its flashy founder, Elon Musk, and his many exciting ventures. However, the financials of the company are much more stable.

Tesla remains a leader in the business of electric vehicle creation. The market is more and more inclined to purchase Tesla cars, and this continues to be the case as the price decreases and supporting infrastructure increases.

Consumer demand is shifting and Tesla’s stock has grown significantly over the past year.

3. Wayfair – W

Wayfair is absolutely a site worth looking into.

Like Amazon and Alibaba, it offers a huge variety of options of things to buy. This feature is something that more and more Americans look for.

Wayfair is worth a close look because of these trends, but also because of the company itself. As noted by many rating agencies that have moved the stock to the “buy” category, the website has seen serious growth in customers over the past few years. This growth in customers has also lead to an increase in repeat orders, showing that the company has financial stability. That makes it a worthy investment.

Indeed, some investment firms, like Deutsch Bank, are predicting as much as a 40% growth of Wayfair’s stock over the next year.

You need to create a financial strategy that best suits your needs and goals. However, these stocks will very likely fit into your investing strategy, and that’s why they are worth investing in today.