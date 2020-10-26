12 Exciting Staycation Ideas For Couples On A Budget

Sharing is caring!

Are you fed up with quarantine and travel restrictions? Sick and tired of staying at home in fear of the virus? Fret not! You can opt for staycation ideas for couples that are safer and budget-friendly options amidst the pandemic. You don't need to wait till winter or next summer to plan a refreshing vacation.

Indulging in a staycation is part of the new normal. Travel addicts are shouting at the top of their lungs to get a taste of something other than their home and the grocery store. Seriously, we feel your pain. So let's take a closer look at some of the best staycation ideas that you can plan with your partner.

1. Rent a Waterside Home

If you're looking to travel to a nearby lake or beach, you can browse from myriad rental house choices on Airbnb. This staycation is ideal for social distancing, as you can enjoy many outdoor activities and you won't be sharing your space with any other travelers. Whether you're looking for a small cottage or a luxury villa, you'll find a range of options on Airbnb.

These rental homes are well furnished and provide all the amenities. It's like having a home away from your home. Cook your own food, chill with drinks, enjoy your favorite music, and sleep in a comfortable bed. As an added bonus, waterside homes create a surreal aura and offer a sense of calm.

A rental home near the beach is ideal if you are taking along your kids. Wake up early in the morning with sand under your feet. Let the little ones enjoy making sand houses, and you unwind with your favorite drink in hand.

Another option is renting a home near a river or lake, which gives you the opportunity to enjoy recreational activities in the evening. You can swim together in the river or go fishing. One can even spend leisure time on the bank while enjoying the beautiful views.

2. Picnic in the Park

If you are planning an outing with your sweetheart, nothing can beat the picnic in the park. One fine day when you see the weather is perfect, head to a park around for a picnic. Carry a basket full of mouth-watering food like bread, jam, cupcakes, cookies, crackers, and other appetizers for a perfect day.

Don't forget the essentials for any picnic: a good book and wine. First, download a good book from the huge collection at Barnes and Noble. You'll be able to cuddle up with your partner and read together. So cute!

Then, complete the moment with a delicious bottle of wine. Since going to the grocery store is stressful right now, it might not be the right moment to cruise the alcohol aisles to pick the perfect wines. That's why opting for a subscription with 90 Plus Cellars is the way to go. You can select your wine online and have it shipped right to your door.

With some good snacks, wine, and a book, you have the makings for a romantic picnic in the park.

3. Movie Date in the Backyard

Time to organize your backyard to have a movie date night right outside your door! This is one of our favorite staycation ideas for couples, and it all starts with picking a good movie. You will discover a plethora of movies to stream on Amazon Prime. You can choose anything from drama, comedy, action, and romance.

Rather than sit on your couch in the living room, take your smart TV to the backyard and throw a blanket and some pillows to have an idyllic setting. Or you can buy an inflatable outdoor screen, a projector, pop some popcorn, and have a true movie theater experience! And yes, absolutely no phones allowed.

4. Bake Together

Baking together might not be the first thing you think of when you hear staycation…but imagine this.

It's a Sunday afternoon, and instead of going on a day trip, you opt to stay home instead. Have fun baking confections from around the world! Maybe you relive some of your international travels or try something from a destination on your bucket list.

Indulge in some conversation while helping out each other in whisking and chopping chores. There may be some more spills and drops when one of the partners does not know the kitchen duties properly, but it will be more fun endeavoring to get it right. Lastly, don't skip the task to clean the messed up kitchen together. It is a way to show your care for each other.

5. Go on Hiking Trail

Outdoor activities are popular during the pandemic. If you're not yet ready to be around many other people or stay the night outside your home, this is a great option for you. Plan an adventurous trip to a hiking spot that is driving distance from your place.

Adventure with your beloved enhances the experience, and you will make plenty of memories that you will cherish in the future. Step into your hiking boots and trace the mountain route you were eyeing for months. Breathe in the fresh air and take in the magnificent landscape. Maybe snap a pic or two for Insta while you're at it.

After a long and arduous trek, the panoramic view you'll get from the summit is a reward for staying at home for long. Mountains (or hills, depending on where you live) are calling you, so what are you waiting for? Do stack hand sanitizers, wet wipes, and face masks along with other essential trekking gear.

But wait, there's more!

Let's hop on to the next amazing staycation ideas for couples.

6. City Hopping

If trekking on rugged routes isn't your cup of tea, pick city hopping instead. Since many states are easing out the lockdown restrictions, now you can look forward to visiting nearby cities and towns. Spending time in a new place with your SO can rekindle that fire.

You don't even need to step out of the car if you don't want to. Simply drive around the alleys and cobbled streets to enjoy a glimpse of neighboring attractions. When you feel hungry, you can get takeout from a restaurant and eat in a park or in your car. Just because we can't spend time being a tourist like we used to, doesn't mean you can't experience new places!

7. Check in at the Luxurious Hotel

Many hotels are taking excellent precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within their walls. And, you can indulge without sacrificing your budget. Yes, you read that right! It's safe, fun, and it's one of the costly-friendly staycation ideas for couples.

With the hospitality sector being closed for months, many 5-star hotels and resorts have initiated alternatives to lure their hometown guests. Mind you; this initiative is not just about generating revenue for these hotels but also a great way to help people rejuvenate without burning a hole in your pocket.

To your surprise, some hotels are even offering up to 50% discounts on their regular rates. You can look out at Groupon for some fantastic deals and offers on various hotels and resorts.

Guests enjoy luxurious amenities in the hotel room and delectable food at lower rates than normal. You can order room service that is a contactless delivery without any extra charges. So, start scrolling through Groupon to find an option that meets your budget.

8. Spa Time Together

No need to take a risk by allowing strangers to touch you and your sweetheart! You can do it for free right at the comfort of your home and save money. Replicating the spa experience is one of the most romantic staycation ideas for couples to knock out any pandemic stress.

Shop some sensuous aromatherapy oils and candles to spread a romantic aura in your bathroom. If you're including a bath in the experience, do not forget rose petals in the water. Also, you can listen to your audiobook while relaxing in the bathtub. The Audible app boasts a vast library allowing every member to play what their heart desires.

After you're nice and relaxed, give each other massages to really recreate the spa experience. This is a fantastic activity for any couples who are wanting to reconnect with each other and be intimate during their staycation.

9. Rooftop Barbeque Party for Two

Wouldn't it be nice to cook as well as eat together? Experience a dreamy date night under the star-studded night while consuming hot and flavorful grill food. You get to grill your food together, dance along on romantic music and connect over food.

You can make the cooking affair more intimidating by putting some fancy lights throughout the roof wall. No doubt, barbeque night at the rooftop is one of the best staycation ideas for couples to enjoy time over delicious freshly cooked meals.

10. Early Morning Walk

Drop the idea of hitting a beach at sunset; it's such a cliché. Wake up early morning when you have a day off and head to the nearby beach. Witnessing the sunrise together while strolling on the sandy shoreline hand in hand with your partner is an ideal romantic getaway.

The vivid morning sky, pristine seawater, and tranquil environment will destress your mind. What's more, this time of the day guarantees the least crowd on the beach. So, this idea guarantees to be safe and enjoy private moments together.

If you're not lucky enough to live near the beach, even walking around your neighborhood, a neighboring park, or hiking trail can provide a romantic staycation experience.

11. Private Yoga Retreat

If you have a one free evening, plan out a yoga session with your better half. Switch off from the digital world and roll out your yoga mat to try a few yoga postures together.

Yoga is a great way to keep your mind and body healthy. If you care about the well-being of your better half, you must indulge in this activity together. You will restore yourself for the moment and the coming days when you again commit to your regular office work.

You can download a yoga session and create your own retreat right at home. With Yoga Download, you can learn the basic yoga poses that will improve your sleep, relieve body pain, and provide inner peace. It is a perfect idea for couples who are fitness freaks or who enjoy practicing mindfulness.

12. Road Trip to Nearby Town

Plan a road trip to a nearby city or town. Traveling via your own car is the safest decision during these COVID times. Before you go, you can also research what the COVID trends are in your destination and what precautions different public and private spaces are taking. You can even bring home-cooked goodies to limit outside contact. It is an ideal way to enjoy a short vacation while maintaining safety protocols.

Road tripping is a great weekend activity. Spend time together in a location far from the city's hustle and bustle (and away from the TV screen)

In a Nutshell…

Working from home, running behind kids throughout the day, and daily household errands are sparing hardly any moment for couples to spend some quality time together. When all you need is a weekend to put your regular life on pause for a while, a staycation with your SO is the best answer.

Staycation in and around your home to make the moment more romantic and make the most of your special time. Of course, it is also the safest decision to make during these challenging times. Last but not least, staycation ideas for couples are even better when you can stick to your budget.