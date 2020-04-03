Why Now Is A Good Time To Start Investing

Sharing is caring!

1 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

This post is sponsored by Webull. All opinions are 100% my own!

A lot has changed in the last few weeks, and one thing that has changed drastically is the stock market, because of all of the ups and downs (mostly downs) in the stock market. The last thing on your mind may be to start investing sooner rather than later.

But the thing is that now is the perfect time to start investing.

Investing is fundamental when it comes to personal finance. And investing can make a significant difference on your net worth just as much as paying down student loans and credits card debt can.

But if you happen to have some extra time in your hands and a little saving in your bank account, I want to talk about how and why you should start investing now.

Why Invest Now?

COVID-19 is affecting everything from the national interest rate to the stock market. Because of this, this could affect your real estate, your Roth IRA, and yes, the money you may already have in the stock market.

But in this article, I’d like to speak exclusively about the stock market. When I say now is the time to be investing, I mean in the stock market because right now, stock prices are low.

And if you’ve ever heard any essential tips when it comes to investing int he stock market, it is that the best time to invest is when prices are low.

Some people might want to wait to see if it goes a little lower. But the thing is that prices could go higher too and is that a risk you want to take?

The truth is that no one can time the market. And if the prices are most definitely lower than usual, get in while it is small. Even if the prices go even lower after you invest, the market will return to normal eventually. You just have to stay put.

If you’ve never invested before, here are a few tips to get you going.

How To Get Started Investing?

Know The Difference Between Stocks, Mutual Funds and ETFs

Before you can invest, it is good to understand the variety of things you can invest in. The items you can choose to invest in are Stocks, Mutual Funds, and Exchange Traded Funds (EFTs). Let’s break them all down.

Stocks

Individual Stocks represent an investment share in a single company that you can trade on the stock market. When you invest in stocks, the prices can change several times a day.

Mutual funds

A mutual fund is a basket of different stocks that are managed. A mutual fund price only changes once a day. This option is a little slower than investing in stocks since stocks go up and down multiple times per day.

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF)

ETF Exchange-traded funds are right in the middle since it is a portfolio of stocks that changes all day in price as a single stock does. But instead of it being one company, it is a group of stocks, like mutual funds. It is a hybrid of the two above.

When people say it is good to have a diversified portfolio, they mean its good to have investments and all three types of these investments to make sure you are still earning money and not losing too much when things don’t look as good.

While this is something to look forward to in your overall investment goals, you don’t have to do all of these investment options when you are first starting.

You may want only to pick one of these to invest in when you are first starting. But first, you should learn which ones to focus on by taking a risk assessment quiz.

Take a Risk Assessment Quiz

Before you invest in anything, you want to figure out if you are leaning more towards an aggressive portfolio or a conservative one and go from there.

Generally, more conservative people will lean towards mutual funds, and more aggressive people may want to try their hand at stocks.

I found a pretty cool quiz by Vanguard that you can try online to determine how you should be investing.

Click here to take the Vanguard Risk Assessment Quiz.

Find a Great Trading Platform

Now that you’ve decided what you’d like to invest in, it’s time to choose where to invest. One option for you to consider is Webull. Webull is a zero-commission brokerage app that gives you all the US market data you can handle.

Webull strives to keep its vast depth of news, real-time market data, analysis tools, and trading commissions completely free!

They pride themselves on continually improving their platform and bringing new and useful tools to help you make smarter financial decisions.

I like Webull for several reasons. They provide people with market data to make better financial and investment decisions. This way, you don’t have to worry about feeling lost while you are still learning the ropes.

I also love that they offer 24/7 Online Help. They have financial advisors ready at any time to guide you through our multiple platforms and answer all of your questions. And as if that was not convenient enough, they also are available on both desktop and mobile devices.

They are a pretty generous company. So generous in fact that if you set up a free account with them, they give you a free stock!

If you are interested in trying out Webull, you can check them out here.

Do Your Research

This article, of course, is a high overview of investing, and you should be doing your research to determine what is best for you. I just wanted to mention the opportunity that is in front of us.

As I mentioned earlier, no one can time the market. But we can take solace in knowing that the market is cyclical. We are going to have a bear market, recessions, and even depressions.

But the stock market always recovers. Because of this, we know that now may be a great time to get in while the barrier of entry is quite low.

But I want to hear from you! Let me know in the comments if you plan on investing during this pandemic. Why or why not?

I am looking forward to seeing what you have to say!