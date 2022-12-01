10 Beautiful Spring Nail Colors To Try in 2023

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

With everything blooming, birds chirping, and bugs buzzing, spring is officially here. With warmer weather, we start to take out our spring outfits to look in perfect harmony with the season. I don’t know about you, but I always feel that my outfit isn’t quite finished unless my nails are polished.

Spring is when you can go completely overboard with your nail polish shades and still look the part. So I’ve included a list of ten bright spring nail colors to consider this spring.

Green

The vibrant hue of the grass being reborn in the spring is one of the inspirations when choosing spring nail colors this season. Essie’s Lime Green Nail Color With A Cream Finish, Feelin’ Just Lime out that vibration of nature’s rebirth. The bright green color might make you step out of your comfort zone, but the feeling of almost being able to smell fresh mint leaves is worth it.

Blue

Choose some shades of blue to be in touch with the azure spring sky. OPI’s Blue Nail Polish, with its creamy texture, combines romanticism and spring freshness.

However, if you are looking for a deeper blue, OPI’s Mi Casa Es Blue Casa would be the perfect choice of nail color, which will pop when you wear it with silver jewelry.

Teal

If you’re not in the mood for green or blue, you can always choose the middle ground between the two and go with teal. Essie’s vintage teal glossy shine nail color with a shimmer finish has a cream-like texture that will give your nails a bolder, crisper look, which will last a long time. Combine your teal nails with the coral outfit, and you’ll get the perfect spring look.

Purple

For purple-hue lovers, this spring is a great season to show off your love. Wet and Wild Purple Married Into Royalty is a unique, bright purple that will highlight your girly side. It isn’t just your typical pastel purple polish but has more depth. It has a borderline of neon purple with a subtle soft touch.

Yellow

The neon yellow this season is an absolute must. OPI’s Exotic Birds Do Not Tweet will highlight your bubbly personality and add you to your navy-blue outfit.

Sandy

As an alternative to neon yellow, I’d go with more subtle, sandy nail colors, like OPI Nail Envy (Tinted) – Samoan Sand or Sally Hansen Gold Foil Nail polish.

These goldish-brown hues compliment every skin tone and will be an excellent addition to your all-white outfit.

Melon

With melon shades, your nails will look yummy. Dazzle Dry Nail Lacquer – Oh My!, a bright melon full coverage cream brings an intense shade of orange, which, combined with gold jewelry, will add a great spin to your look.

Pink

The pink shade is the classic of nail colors, but this spring, it is perfect for highlighting your dreamy side. Essie expressive Trick Clique will bring out your romantic look and sex appeal. This baby pink color is another great shade to include in your nail color arsenal.

Coral

I have to say; coral is one of my favorites spring of Spring 2022 and 2023. With Essie’s Glossy Shine Coral your happy, festive mood won’t go unnoticed.

With this vivid and vibrant color, you’ll be the life of the party.

Fuchsia

Please don’t get me wrong, classic red has always been my go-to nail color, but this season let’s experiment together and go with bold fuchsia hues instead. To have your nails stand out in the crowd, choose Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Nail Polish, Fuchsia Power, which is a classic option this spring for femme fatale. Not only does it look good with anything you wear, but this color is also perfect for a night out.

With this list, you can find the perfect option this spring. So, what’s your favorite spring nail color? Please share it in the comments below.