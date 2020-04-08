How To Get Selected For Sponsored Blog Post Opportunities

Sharing is caring!

When I first heard about sponsored blog post opportunities, I thought they were a dream come true. However, if you have applied for these opportunities and not been selected numerous times, you can start to feel like they are too good to be true.

I remember feeling discouraged and searching the Internet for anything to answer the question: How do I get selected for more sponsored blog post opportunities?

Unfortunately, there wasn’t much to find. And I continued to struggle to be selected. However, I’m happy to say that after much trial and error, I finally found a way to get selected for more opportunities. If you are also looking for ways to make extra money with your blog, read on.

What Are Sponsored Blog Post Opportunities?

All right, let’s get one thing clear. What exactly is a sponsored post opportunity? A sponsored post opportunity is when you work with a brand, product, or service which pays you to write about them on your blog. Payouts can range anywhere from $50-$10,000 for a single post.

Companies typically do this because you may have a similar audience to the one they are trying to target with their product. It benefits you because you will get paid to write, and the product you’re writing about could help your readers. It’s a very symbiotic relationship if done correctly.

The hard part about this, however, is finding the opportunities and getting selected to write them.

Know Where To Find Paid Opportunities

Now let’s talk about where to find paid opportunities. As a blogger, you should already know what it’s like to get emails from brands who are willing to give you a free product you did not ask for in exchange for a blog post. This offer may have been flattering at first when your blog was a hobby. But as your site has developed, these offers become increasingly more annoying. You deserve to make some money! This situation is why it is so important to know where to go to get paid opportunities.

When I first learned about sponsored articles, I spent hours scouring the Internet to find influencer networks that pay bloggers for sponsored blog post opportunities. And the thing is, there are a ton of them, and more are created all the time.

After years of research, I developed a list, 126 Influencer Networks With Paid Sponsorships, and I am willing to share it with you for free! Hit the button below, and I will email you my list of influencer networks you should join.



Complete Your Profile On Each Influencer Network

Now that you have the list of influencer networks, you have to create an account and complete your profile on each one. Completing your profile on these networks allows you to get in front of brands.

Brands know what they want. At least, they know the audience they want. Your profile on an influencer network gives brands an idea of your audience, and if it is the same audience they’re targeting.

When completing a profile, you will need information such as how many page views you get per month or how many social media shares you see on average. They will even want to know how many people are on your email list. Some platforms even let you upload your media kit. This option is helpful because this gives brands even more information about you, including demographic data on your audience and how much you charge for a sponsored post.

For some of these influencer networks, you will not even receive any blogging opportunities until your profile is complete. So if you want to get more opportunities, you have to do this.

While some brands may contact you directly once you complete your profile on the influencer networks, some will not look at your profile until you apply for their opportunities.

Log In Daily For New Opportunities

Now that you have completed your profile on influencer networks, it is time to get paid. Don’t forget that to get paid, you have to apply for sponsored post opportunities.

This step is where you have to put in the most work. The more opportunities you apply for, the more you can qualify for, and the more money you’ll make. When you are just starting, it can seem like forever before you get a response. But if you are consistently applying on these platforms, you will be noticed. Sometimes it is worth it to reach out to the platform managers directly and ask if there are any opportunities they feel would be worthwhile for your blog. This has helped me in the past because if anything comes up, you are already top of mind.

What matters most is consistently applying for sponsored blog post opportunities. Since there are so many different influencer networks and searching for new opportunities to apply for takes time, I highly recommend you try my newsletter, Blogging Money Update.

In my newsletter, I sent three emails a week with the best sponsored opportunities that were posted that week. This saves you hours of scouring over 100 platforms.



Be Thorough In Each Application

This tip is very important. When you are applying to several opportunities, it is easy to rush through them. But rushing is not going to get you the job. You must be thorough in every application. I don’t just mean filling out every question; I mean being thoughtful with each response.

There are sometimes optional questions on sponsored applications, such as: Is there anything else you would like to add? When you have these kinds of questions, you always want to answer them. I guarantee that most people skip right over them, so if you are thorough and fill out your application completely, you will stand out. This means you’re more likely to be selected for the campaign.

Being thorough in sponsored post applications is something that I have succeeded with over and over again. I have also taught my team how to do this and have seen them be selected for more sponsored post opportunities. It works!

Keep Learning How To Improve

Lastly, you have to keep learning. I think this is important in general when it comes to blogging. The best bloggers never stop learning. This is especially true when it comes to making money with sponsored posts. There are not a whole lot of sponsored post courses out there, but I can tell you with confidence that I’ve taken most of them.

And even though I have taken several mini sponsored opportunity courses, I keep finding that there are a lot of things that no one teaches. Some things that are consistently missing include:

How to qualify for more partnerships

How to get more brands to come to you rather than the other way around

The best places to find brands to work with

Lucky for you, I have learned all the things on my own, and I’m ready to share it with other bloggers. That is why I am getting ready to launch Blogging Money Formula!

Blogging Money Formula is an online course that shows motivated bloggers how to go from making a few (or no) dollars to making consistent money with their blogs every single month. I show you how to set up the foundation you need to be able to make REAL income with your blog that will make a difference for you and your family in the long run.

The program will teach you:

How to establish yourself as a professional blogger: I’ll show you everything your blog needs to be recognized as a professional blogger.

How to properly apply for sponsored posts, so you get selected for more opportunities: I will show you step by step how to apply so that brands choose you more often!

How to get brands to reach out to you: I’ll show you what you need to set up on your blog so that brands reach out to you, as well as where to go to put yourself on their radar.

How to build long-term relationships with brands: This way, you can get recurring business with brands instead of having to pitch new ones all the time.

How to write content that appeals to your audience and the brand: Because great content does not need to be either-or!

How to drive traffic to your blog posts: Great results produce repeat customers, and I will show you how to make that happen.



It is possible to make more money with sponsored posts on your blog. And I am certain that with these tips you’ll be able to do just that. Do you have questions for me when it comes to making money with sponsored posts on your blog? Leave them in the comments.