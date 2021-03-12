5 Creative Ways To Get Your Small Business Noticed

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

Getting your small business noticed is key in a competitive marketplace. To beat out the competition, you have to reach your audience and make sure that they know your special offerings and why you’re better than the rest. One of the best ways to get your small business noticed is to get involved in your community and get your business name out. Here’s how you can get your small business noticed.

1. Get Online

Your customers are online, and your business should be, too. Take a look at your website and update it accordingly. If you sell products online or not, you should make sure that your website provides all of the information that your potential customers will be looking for when they search for you online.

Make sure to utilize social media along with creating, claiming, and updating all of the local business listings and profiles available to you. Make sure that you also maintain your Google My Business account to get seen by people using search engines to look for products and services that you offer.

2. Give Away Gifts

You can host a giveaway in several ways, but social media may be your best bet for giving promotional gifts to prospective customers. You can give away free samples of your product or promotional items like pens and t-shirts with your business name and a customized design on them so that people will recognize your brand.

3. Encourage Reviews

Your reputation is everything and can be the difference between gaining and losing customers. Always encourage reviews from existing customers so that you can learn how you can improve. A negative review isn’t always a bad thing, especially if your customers call attention to areas of your business that can be improved so that you can grow.

For example, a customer might not have been happy with your customer service but loves a product you sell. You need to look at how you’re communicating with your customers and make changes since customer service is a huge reason why your customers will or will not continue working with you.

If you have good reviews, these reviews will be seen by other potential customers, increasing the likelihood of purchasing your products or services.

4. Attend Events

Attending trade shows and local events like conferences can help your small business get noticed by your community. These events allow you to interact with locals so that you can start building trust. You’ll also have the opportunity to meet with other business owners so that they may share some of their wisdom with you.

Networking at these events can provide your business with value even if you don’t get a single customer while you’re there. By networking with other business owners and those who have succeeded at getting noticed, you can learn a ton. You’ll also likely sit in on guest speakers who are industry experts that can help you learn the best marketing techniques for small businesses that don’t have a large advertising budget.

5. Buy Local Ad Space

While small businesses shouldn’t spend a ton on advertising, it is important to get the word out about your business through local advertising. Using traditional marketing materials can help you increase your growth and bring in local traffic so that you can start giving your customers the quality customer experience they’re looking for. Once you have just a few customers who have enjoyed your products and services, you can expect word-of-mouth advertising to accelerate your business further.

Local advertising can also mean advertising online. You can try social media advertising or Google ads once you’re happy with your website so that you can reach customers looking for the types of products and services you offer. At the very least, advertising will increase your brand awareness so that customers can learn about your offerings on their own time.