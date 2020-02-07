The 7 Hottest Skincare Trends You Need To Try in 2020

Sharing is caring!

We're all out here aspiring to have the best glow up possible. Every year, there are new trends and new information that emerge. The new decade brings about changes and upgrades to old skincare and beauty routines. As we learn more about how to properly take care of our skin, companies prepare unique formulas and packaging to accommodate the anticipated skincare trends this year.

If you're planning to update your current regimen, you can surely benefit from knowing what's expected to come. You can choose to increase or decrease your current skincare product consumption, or you can scrap your current routine altogether and go for something more simple. As you make your choice, keep an eye on the seven hottest skincare trends of the year.

1. Clean, Safe Beauty Products

These days, there is more emphasis on having a natural look. People are more informed, and consumers study the products that they apply on their skin before using them. As more people become knowledgeable about proper skincare, companies have to step up and meet their demands. They need to remove the harmful chemicals and ingredients if they want to have patronage.

Right now, people prefer paraben-free and cruelty-free skincare products. People want products that make their face look and feel fresh and clean. They also choose products that are not are harming anyone or anything. Companies like Dear, Klairs are proud of their all-natural products. Click here to buy their products!

2. Zero-Waste Beauty Products

People are getting more interested in zero-waste beauty products, which is amazing for the environment! Trends suggest that eco-friendly and environmental items will gain even more popularity in 2020. For example, swap your thick plastic shampoo containers for scented shampoo bars. Consumers want companies to come up with innovative ideas to package their products without adding to the million tons of trash in the ocean.

Beauty customers want to have less plastic usage, too, with fewer components. This year you should keep an eye out for brands that have thoughtful packaging and ingredients that help with you get the results you've always wanted and needed.

3. Anti-acne acids

Acids like alpha hydroxy acids, beta hydroxy acids, and retinol are essential for keeping your face clear of acne. In 2020, beauty experts predict that more skincare products will contain these acne-clearing and anti-aging acids.

Retinol, in particular, is known for its anti-aging properties. Some beauty brands are cautious about putting retinol on their products but still are adding a small percentage of this particular ingredient. They are competing with big brands that put retinol on their products that can cause an effect of anti-aging.

4. Refillable Products

There are already existing refillable products, which help customers save money. You can refill your bottles all over again with the products that you love. This year, you can expect a rise in demand for this option.

This method is a surefire way for brands to steer clear from excessive plastic usage and recyclable products. Since consumers are clamoring for zero-waste products this year, you should keep an eye out for more refillable cosmetic items. These refills can help you save money on your products and save the environment at the same time.

5. Appreciating Toners

Toning is an essential method in the 10-step Korean skincare routine, but many people ignore its value. Toners can balance your skin's pH levels, and it can act as a third cleansing step. People often forget toners in their routine because they believe water cleansers can do the same job.

In 2020, with more information on skin routines and products, customers will appreciate toners even more. We love Neutrogena's Facial Toner. It's oil- and alcohol-free, and is also hypoallergenic! Buy it here.

6. Sun Protection in More Beauty Products

Sunscreen is one of the most crucial skincare routine steps. However, there are a lot of reasons why people avoid using sunscreen products. It can make your skin look oily, and the consistency makes it hard for people to apply anything over it. In 2020, more companies will add sun protection to their body lotions and facial creams to help fight off sun damage.

7. Facial Massage

We are all about a good contour but takes so much time to contour your nose, jawline, and cheekbones. Additionally, there are a lot of costly procedures like V-shaping and RF, which get rid of face fat and allows you to shape it better. However, these non-surgical operations are expensive.

In 2020, facial massages will be one of the hottest skincare trends out there. You can add it as a final step in your beauty routine to slowly shape your faces, instead of relying on machines, surgery, or makeup to do it for you. Also, it will help you become more relaxed, which will help your natural glow shine through!

Over the years, brands have been adapting to consumers' demands on what they want on their products. Every year, products have changed and become more useful to customers. Adopting new skincare trends are not only a way for you to keep up with the times, but also for you to learn what is best for your skin and what you should avoid. Enjoy this new year of amazing skincare trends!