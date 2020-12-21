Miss Millennia Magazine

I bet the second you read that title you had a few friends come to mind. Yeah, you know the ones I’m talking about. The friend who walks a little faster because they like to arrive at your destination first. The friend who studies weeks in advance for a test so they can do better than the rest of the class. How do you buy good gifts for your competitive friends? Yes, we all have that friend. … [Read more...] about Gifts For The Competitive Friends In Your Life