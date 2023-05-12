24 Side Hustles That Could Potentially Replace Your Job (And How To Get Started)

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Side hustles are much more than a part-time job. There are some side hustles destined to replace one’s job.

They’re ways to make extra money that can grow into something that could make as much (if not more) money than your career over time. Long story short, a side hustle could replace your job, so you never have to work another day again.

Miss Millennia was my side hustle for a long time, and now it has turned into a full-time job. So I can say that I know little about the art of side hustles that replace your job, or side businesses if you will. But Miss Millennia was not my first side gig; I had several in college and a few in high school.

Many people turn to side hustles to augment their income or replace their full-time employment in today’s fast-paced and dynamic industry. There are now innumerable options to turn your skills, interests, or passions into profitable side companies, thanks to the rise of the gig economy and internet marketplaces.

Although I only pursued a few side hustles on this list, I researched all of them, and they are fantastic. If you have been thinking, “I Need a Side Hustle” to earn more money in your spare time, check out my list and references for starting a great side hustle that could potentially replace your day job. This list is a great way to make extra income that can become total revenue instead of just a side job. Check them out!

1. Take Surveys Online

Surveys were my first online side hustle gig since they are easy to set up and make money quickly. Unfortunately, many survey sites don’t take much time to complete their surveys. Instead, take five to twenty minutes to answer a few questions in exchange for cash and freebies.

Taking online surveys from the comfort of your home is an everyday part of work. Many market research firms and brands are eager to pay for your feedback on their products and services, and you may earn money by doing their online surveys. After completing a survey, you will receive points that may be exchanged for cash, gift cards, or other incentives.

Sign up for different websites and complete as many surveys as possible to maximize your profits from online surveys. You can also earn extra points or awards by referring friends to the survey websites. While doing online surveys will not make you wealthy, it can be a fun and easy way to earn extra money in your spare time. Just do your homework on the survey websites to guarantee they’re reputable and payout incentives on schedule.

I made pretty good money with surveys. Not only was I making enough not to get a part-time job in college, but I also got some cool stuff from surveys (my first 80GB iPod.) It’s free to sign up, easy to use, and you can start taking surveys to earn rewards immediately.

Many of the survey sites also give you options to do focus groups. And with focus groups, you get paid much more than your typical survey. The more surveys you do, the more opportunities you are given. And the more options you have for higher-paid opportunities.

If you want to start making easy cash with surveys, I suggest sites like:

If you are looking for more legitimate survey websites, I have a complete list for you to check out here.

The best way to make consistent income with Survey sites is to stay organized and keep track of how many surveys you do. I will show you how to do this with my free survey tracking sheet.

2. Get Paid to Make Money on Instagram

Ever thought about getting paid for posting your cute outfits on Instagram? Well, now you can!

I was blown away when I discovered that there were real people out there getting paid for their styling skills with Stella & Dot in their free time to the point where they could do it full-time!

And I even met someone and interviewed them Live about their tips and tricks to do this successfully. You can watch that full interview in the video below.

If you want to make money with Stella & Dot or learn other ways to make money with an Instagram account, you can check that out below.

3. Start a Blog

Starting a blog has changed my life. I have had the opportunity to learn more about online marketing, which led to several other job opportunities. I also got to meet and interview some of my favorite authors. Blogging gave me experience in roles I would’ve never even thought to apply for and has helped me grow as a person overall.

Many people are unaware of how to make blogging a profitable career, and I often tell people how we earn income. We make money in three significant ways: sponsored posts, advertising, and affiliate marketing. But there are SO MANY WAYS to make extra cash from a blog.

In addition, there is much more to do than create blog posts. To cover some of the basics, you should check out my blog, Blogging Money Life, where I show bloggers how to make money blogging. The articles and ebooks below are a great way to start!

4. Create a Course on Udemy

Ask my team at Miss Millennia, and they will tell you that my motto is that everyone is an expert at something. We learn and grow, and we develop differently. We pursue different interests and passions, and people always want to learn a skill set you’ve already established.

Why not teach them? Did you start a blog? Take lessons in photography? Or do you consider yourself an expert when it comes to job hunting? Figure out what you know that you can teach others and create a course on Udemy.

The best part of this side hustle? You do the work ONCE and get paid for whoever takes your course repeatedly—wondering if you have what it takes to create a system? If you’ve ever developed a PowerPoint presentation, you can create a course on Udemy.

Check out the resources below to learn more.

5. Start Coaching Online

Returning to my motto about everyone being an expert at something, maybe you feel like creating and designing a course is not your thing. NBD, start coaching about the topics you know best. This is one of the best side hustles with the bonus of a confidence boost.

To get started with online coaching, you may create a website or a profile on one of the several social media platforms that highlight your abilities and services. You may also reach out to your network and offer your services as a coach to friends, family members, or colleagues who might be interested in using your expertise.

When determining what to charge, it is essential to research and find out what other instructors in your industry are charging for their services. You could also want to think about providing prospective customers with a free consultation or trial session so that they can get a better idea of what you have to offer.

You may find a variety of materials to assist you in getting started with coaching on the internet. Training opportunities are available through seminars, workshops, and webinars covering client management, marketing, and coaching strategies. In addition, you can connect with other coaches and learn from their experiences by joining coaching communities and forums.

Well, the most critical factor in determining whether or not you will be successful in online coaching is the strength of the relationships you cultivate with your customers and the value you create for them. You may establish yourself as a reliable and in-demand coach by assisting your clients in accomplishing their objectives and giving them the support they require

The great thing about coaching is that once you get a few happy clients, just let their testimonials and references be your leads. Many professional coaches do not bother marketing because their clients come to them. This could be you too!

Here are some excellent resources to get you started.

6. Write an Ebook

An ebook is excellent for a couple of reasons. First, you can say, “Yeah, I wrote a book before.” Also, you do the work once and keep counting the money.

Putting your skills and experience to use in the form of an ebook can be an excellent method to generate passive money. For example, if you have a gift for storytelling, whether it be because you are an expert in a specific subject, have a unique viewpoint on a topic, or have a talent for telling stories, there is undoubtedly a readership out there who would be interested in reading your book.

To start creating an ebook, the first thing you’ll need to do is select a topic that you have a strong interest in, which will resonate with the people who will read it. Next, it is essential to research the market and determine what other books there are to choose from on the subject, in addition to the most popular sorts of content and presentation forms.

When you have a concrete concept for your book, you can begin planning and writing it. It is essential to write in a manner that is not only understandable but also interesting and educational and to include many examples, case studies, and pointers that readers can practice in their own lives.

You can use digital marketing tactics such as social media, email marketing, and other digital marketing strategies to reach the people in your target demographic and promote your ebook. It is also a good idea to ask readers for reviews and feedback since this may help enhance your work and ultimately attract more readers in the long run.

Writing forums, online courses, and publishing instructions are examples of the many tools available to you online that can assist you in Writing and releasing your ebook. You may write an ebook demonstrating your expertise level and bringing in passive revenue for many years with only a little bit of time, effort, and imagination.

The catch here is it has to be good, and it has to be helpful. Writing a practical guide is the way to go if you ask me. But, again, you’ll be cashing in on your expertise and cashing out at the bank.

Below are a few books that will help much.

7. Sell Your Crafts on Etsy

This one is ideal for those who are more creative. In high school, I was sewing and designing purses for my classmates and selling them for $50 a pop! Now with Etsy, you can sell your creations to the world. Setting up an Etsy account is super easy, and if you are already creating things, you could be making money sooner than you initially imagined.

Below are a few resources that could help you on your way.

8. Become a Virtual Assistant

Being a virtual assistant can be profitable if you are strategic and organized. But unfortunately, most of the work assigned to a VA is task work, simple projects that almost anyone can do.

Once you have a good schedule, you can find ways to automate many of those pesky tasks and find another client to work with. However, if work gets intense, it may be time for you to hire your own VA to help.

Want to get going on this hustle? Check out these sources below.

9. Start Tutoring

Tutoring is a much-needed service. I have both been tutored before and tutored others for cash. It will never go out of style. Get a few good clients, and you will be one of many small business owners.

Once you get some steady income, hire more people to work for you. You’ll be ahead of the game if you can do all your Tutoring via Skype. If you want to learn more about starting a tutoring gig, the resources below should be helpful.

10. Freelance Writing

After earning cash for doing surveys online, I was obsessed with ways to make money online. This led me to my next side hustle: Freelance Writing.

Freelance Writing is one of the great side hustles you can pick up if you are in college. I had to write school papers constantly, and I figured I could make some cash off the documents I wrote. So I found a few websites, submitted my articles, and got paid. From then on, I registered online all the time.

A few websites I’d suggest for freelance Writing include:

11. Become an Influencer

Being an influencer and a blogger is similar in that you can be paid in many ways. However, influencers don’t necessarily need to have a blog. Instead, they can influence people on Twitter, Instagram, or podcasts.

If you have over 5,000 followers on any social media account, you may have some clout to start making a little more; however, if you don’t believe me, think about every celebrity you follow on social media. They are technically influencers, making cakes hundreds if not thousands for every sponsored post they do.

Join the free websites below that pay bloggers and influencers for sponsored posts on their blogs and social channels.

If the idea of signing in to these online platforms every day makes your head spin, I highly recommend you sign up for my newsletter, the Blogging Money Update. In it, I send you the BEST sponsored opportunities ranging from $65-$5,000, three days a week.

Thtaskhat would take me upwards of 2-3 hours per day just logging in to each channel, seeing which ones were good and which weren’t, and finally applying to the few worth my while. Ready to start making money as an influencer? Sign up today!

12. Start a Private Label Business on Amazon

Private labelers find a product to sell on Amazon, hire a manufacturer to create the product, and then they statradinginHowever; if you are wary of what it is and how it works, there are some excellent resources to learn more about.

Below are a few great resources for doing a profitable private label business.

13. Get Paid For Photography

If you have a decent camera and take many beautiful photos, an excellent way to make money fast may be to sell your photos as stock photography. I think you already take an easy side hustle selling photos, especially if you already take fabulous images.

There are some sites out there that pay photographers for their work. Soareastes pay up to 85% once a photo sells. If you are good at pictures, this is your hustle.

A few sites I suggest if you want to start earning include:

14. Become an Amazon Delivery person

Amazon has a new program called Amazon Flex that is an excellent alternative if you want a quick side hustle. They pay between $18-$25 per hour, and you deliver packages from Amazon warehouses. So you make your schedule, work when you’re free, about get paid!

They are in Arlington (VA), Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Nashville, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Raleigh, Richmond, Rockville (MD), San Antonio, Seattle, Springfield (VA), Tampa Bay, and Virginia Beach. You need to be 21 and have a smartphone.

Check out more details about the program below.

Amazon Flex

15. Start a podcast

Podcasts are becoming more and more popular. And if you like becoming a blogger but are not big on Writing, a podcast may be the right avenue. Consistency is critical with a blog, so once you start your podcast, keep up with it. Good podcast hosting and podcast software are needed as well here.

Check out the guides below on getting started.

16. Create YouTube Videos

Easier said than done, right? I see youtube just the way I see podcasts, you must stay consistent, and you still can voice your opinion or educate the world without having to write a thing.

YouTube makes it pretty easy to sign up and earn income from your videos, so long as they are original. I love hearing stories about Youtube stars because it’s almost unbelievable. One of my favorites to listen to is Tyler Oakley.

If you want to learn more about starting a Youtube channel, check out the sources below.

17. Become an Uber or Lyft Driver

Everyone who has ever taken a Lyft has thought about becoming a driver. Anyone can sign-up, you can work full-time or part-time, and the hours are flexible.

I don’t think there are drivers out there getting rich off this, but plenty is using Lyft driving as an income source to give them the flexibility to propel them to their dreams.

Sign up to drive with Lyft here!

18. Become a Real Estate Investor

Another way to make good money is with real estate investing. It’s a perfect side hustle to quit your job potentially, so you. The way it works is you buy distressed properties and then renovate them.

Once it’s ready, you rent it and make a monthly profit. Of course, a lot of work needs to be done upfront. But getting a good tenant is a great way to make good long-term money.

Just make sure to do a background check on whoever you rent to. You also benefit from capital gains, with the house’s value increasing after renovation. This is a great option to make extra money but requires capital upfront. However, if you have savings, this could be an excellent investment.

19. Sell items on Facebook Marketplace

If you have several items you want to get rid of, selling things on the Facebook online marketplace is a great way to make extra cash. If you are an avid thrifter, buying stuff for a low price and selling them on the Facebook marketplace with markup is a fun way to make some extra cash. Once you have an excellent strategy to get items to potential customers, you are in business.

Be careful about giving your address to strangers. It’s best to meet people in public spaces. It’s also good to review prices for other items online before adding a price for your product. Then, you can create your online store on the marketplace and go from there.

20. Become a Social Media Manager

If you are social media savvy, becoming a freelance social media manager is a good side hustle to make a little extra money. If you are a freelancer, you get the luxury of being able to make your hours and get to play online.

If you find good clients, you can expect to make your schedule and make as much money as the time you have to dedicate to your clients. Social media management can be fun, but it is hard work and makes for a profitable side hustle.

A great place to get started on a side hustle this one is to apply to job ads on freelance job websites. You may start with basic tasks such as creating basic social media posts, but as you grow in skill and clients, you may do more long-term digital marketing campaigns for clients. Take it slow and do great work.

21. Deliver Groceries on grocery delivery apps

Food delivery as an odd job may be one of the easiest ways to make some extra cash and possibly quit your day job. Since the pandemic, grocery delivery services have become a more popular way for people to get groceries each week. The benefits of this gig are that you can make your schedule, get started right away, and make as much money as you want.

These are all benefits of the gig economy, of course. While the work is easy, it can become difficult to do long term. But it’s a great way to make fast cash. Sign up on platforms like Uber Eats or Instacart to get started.

22. Be a freelance graphic designer

Becoming a freelance graphic designer is a way to make a lot of money and is one of the more popular side hustles out there. There is a lot of money to be made as a graphic designer and a lot of repeat work after great work is delivered. If you can do this job as an independent contractor, you can get many gigs all at once, and there are almost always potential clients waiting around the way.

This can be an excellent online business. To get started, make sure you have good graphic design skills. Then, you can take courses online to cover the basics.

Next, invest in a decent design tool such as adobe photoshop or Illustrator. Next, start making sample work and a portfolio to show your skills.

You can apply on freelance sites or create a profile on websites like Upwork or Fiverr. The most important thing to remember for this gig is that practice makes perfect. Get good at your craft, and you will do well in this side business.

23. Become a Facebook Ad Manager

If you have skills in creating Facebook ads, this is one of the best side hustle ideas. Brands are willing to pay top dollar for people who can grow their revenue with Facebook ads. But finding skilled managers can be challenging. However, you should not have trouble finding good work if you possess this highly desired skill.

If you want to get good at developing Facebook ad skills, take the free online course for Facebook called Facebook Blueprint. If you want to be considered a pro, becoming Facebook certified is good.

You can do this on the Facebook Blueprint website here. Once approved, you can add the certification seal on your website or page for Fiverr or Upwork. You can also add it to your media kit.

24. Rent a Spare Room or house

If you have an extra room in your house, renting out the spare room is a great way to make some extra cash. Websites like VRBO and Airbnb are great places to post your job for rent. While real estate is involved, it is not the same as real estate investing as the side hustle I mentioned earlier.

What is nice about this type is that you can earn even more than you would rent to a long-term renter. While you have the potential to make more money, it does involve a bit more work.

You have to clean between guests and reset the room so it’s as good as it was before the last renter. Once you get a nice flow going, you can hire a cleaner to do this for you.

While all you need is a room to rent, if you have an apartment, another house, a casita, or any place that can be lived In in a desirable area, you can rent it out. You must be mindful of your profile online and keep a high rating to get more future renters.

In Conclusion…

There you have it! Those are my ideas to make money with side hustles. I am a living, breathing example that there are other ways to live and make money while you’re at it without sacrificing your soul for a job you don’t like. No matter why you want to join the side hustlers crew, whether it be to pay your student loans, quit your primary job, make your schedule at work, or create a full-time income with less time than, you spend in your day job.

Side hustles are a great way to meet your financial goals. The good news is that many don’t require a bachelor’s degree or a ton of schooling.

Hell, many of these you can start doing today. But that’s what makes a side hustle great. They are there if you need them and allow you to make some extra cash quickly.

If you ever find yourself in a bind, you have this list of side hustles that could replace your day job. Did I miss a scam? Let me know what ones are in the comments.