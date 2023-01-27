How To Show You Care: Gift Ideas For Someone Special

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

If you have a close friend or family member feeling a little down or feeling a little unwell, or you want to let them know you care and are thinking of them, why not send them a little gift? It doesn’t have to be something grand and expensive; something simple can say you care. It is the thought that counts, after all.

Here is a quick guide to some top gift ideas from someone special. No matter the reason or the occasion, these are the perfect ways to let someone know you are thinking of them and that you care. Choose one, two, or three to give someone special in your life a little pick-me-up.

Say It With A Card

The simplest and most thoughtful way to let someone know you care is by sending them a card. Just a few words may be all it takes to give someone a lift when they are feeling down, are unwell, or are going through a challenging time.

Greenvelope is the perfect place to go for unique thinking of you cards for every occasion, and you can customize a design to make your card truly unique. In addition, these cards are emailed to your loved ones, and you will know when they have received them. This lets you know that your card made it to their inbox, which you do not get from the US postal service.

Send Some Flowers

Flowers are an excellent gift for anyone, no matter their gender. Everyone loves flowers. Receiving a bunch of flowers or a beautiful bouquet is an event in any household and is a great way to show someone just how much you care and that you are thinking of them. Of course, there are flowers for every occasion too, and any good florist should be able to put together a bouquet to suit your needs.

There is a language of flowers that you can use to communicate your message, and you can include a little note too. Bright flowers like yellow roses, sunflowers, or pink tulips say get well soon, and gladioli show sincerity. Forget-me-nots; tell someone you remember them, and they are in your thoughts.

Send A Spa Day

What your friend or loved one may need most is some relaxation. Everyone gets stressed, but not everybody knows how to release that stress. So book them a session at one of their local spas. Get them the complete treatment, with a massage and some beautification. This is an excellent gift for a special friend of any gender. It’s easy to arrange, too; all you have to do is a quick search online to find a top-rated spa near them.

They have their schedule and commitments that may get in the way, so booking the date for them may not be a good idea. Any reputable health spa or beautician will be happy to help, however. You should be able to pay for treatments but leave the date open-ended, so they can choose a day to go for themselves. A stress-free spa day is a perfect gift for someone special who has been under pressure lately.

Gift An Experience

There are vouchers for everything these days. So if you have a close friend or family member who needs a little lift and want to give them something to look forward to, send them an experience they will remember. You can find a vast range of experiences online to choose from, so you should be able to get them one that suits their interests.

A hot air balloon trip, a wine tasting, or a luxury lunch at a fantastic restaurant. This is the perfect pick-me-up that can brighten anyone’s day. The memory of this gift will last a lifetime too. Flowers are a beautiful and thoughtful gift but have a short shelf life. Getting someone a fantastic experience gives them memories to enjoy afterward; it is a gift that keeps on giving.

Post A Care Package

Do not underestimate the power of a care package for someone special that is under the weather and feeling unwell, settling into new surroundings, or if you want to let them know you are thinking about them. Send them a box of all their favorite snacks and even something homemade from your kitchen to show them just how special they are.

Opening a box to find cookies, candy, and some thoughtful things to cheer them up and wish them well is a great way to put a smile on their face. Don’t send anything that may spoil during transit, and avoid liquids unless they are in a sealed container like a can if you want to send their favorite soda. This gift is excellent for putting a smile on someone’s face and showing them that you care, think of them, and know them well. Include a note, a card, or a photograph to put a cherry on top.

Deliver Inspiration With Some Art

For a gift that lasts, consider sending someone special some art to hang on their walls or put on their shelf. For example, a collage of photographs of the two of you is a thoughtful gift for someone far away whom you have not seen for a while and a great addition to their home office wall. If you do not want to go the photo collage route, find an inspirational piece of art or a pleasant and relaxing picture for them.

Inspirational quotes make great gift art if someone close to you is having a hard time at work or in education. Having something in their home that can pick them up when they are down and give them the inspiration and motivation to keep going and push forward is a gift that keeps on giving. You can find these online or make one yourself if you are crafty, and artwork is cheap and easy to send in the mail.

Food Is The Language Of Love

One of the most thoughtful gifts is a gift of food. This can be as simple as sending some of their favorite foods in the mail, but the modern world gives you more options. For example, you can use food delivery apps to send someone a hot and delicious meal delivered directly to their door from their favorite takeout. There are a lot of advantages to this, too, as you can track the delivery and get notified the moment it arrives.

If someone has had a tough day or a tough week, the last thing they probably want to do is cook a meal and then deal with all the dishes and pots and pans afterward. Get on an app and look for places in their area that you can order from, and keep an eye out for their favorite cuisine or a location you know they have collected from before. Make sure you contact them first so you know they are home, and maybe tell them that you have them covered for dinner tonight, so they don’t start raiding the fridge before the meal arrives.

Any of these great gift ideas can let someone special know you care and that you are thinking of them, but why not choose a few? If someone is going through a tough time, one gift might brighten their day, but several advantages will brighten their whole week.