The Best Prime Day Deals for Millennial Women

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sale that takes place on Amazon for 36 hours for its prime members only. Prime day started as a celebration for Amazon’s birthday 5 years ago. And now it is an event that is even bigger than Black Friday by the number of different sales going on – over 100,000.

This year, Prime Day is happening on Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16 and we cannot wait to share all the best Prime Day deals with you!

How to participate?

In order to get these great deals, you have to have an Amazon Prime Membership. There are a number of benefits you get from being a member outside of being able to participate in Prime day.

With an Amazon Prime Membership you can expect to get:

FREE Same-Day and 2-Hour Delivery in select areas

FREE Two-Day Shipping on over 100 million items

Unlimited instant streaming of thousands of movies and TV episodes with Prime Video.

A growing selection of 2 million songs – always ad-free.

Enjoy unlimited reading on any device, with over a thousand books, magazines, comics, articles, Kindle Singles, and more.

Free game content every month, member exclusive discount on new release video games and loads more.

30-minute early access to Lightning Deals.

FREE unlimited photo storage for you and five others. Plus, an upgraded search helps you find photos fast.

And this list is always growing. If you do not have an Amazon Prime membership, now is the perfect time to do a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime so you can still get all the Prime Day 2018 deals!

This year, we will be updating this post multiple times a day, keeping the deals with the closest expiration dates on top, while we remove the deals that expire. It is going to be happening all day and fast!

So bookmark this page and refer back to it often to get the latest and greatest deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Last year there were a number of Amazon products on sale ranging from Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Sticks, Fire tablets, and more. But there are a number of other products that are not Amazon devices that go on sale too such as the Instant Pot and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Last year I even got a Fitbit Charge 2 at a fraction of the price they usually are. If you are looking for a good deal on a product you’ve been eyeing on Amazon, now is the time to buy!

Below are the deals we think millennial women who shop on Amazon would be most excited to see. Check it out!

Best Prime Day Deals for Millennial Women

Note: I will not know what’s on sale for 2019 until a few days before it starts this year, but once I do, I’ll update this list and keep it updated on a regular basis! If you are interested in these items, I recommend you add them to your cart NOW as it will make it much easier to grab them when they go on sale!

These items are on sale on 7/10/2019 at the times listed:

Electronics

Proscenic M7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Laser Navigation, App & Alexa, 2600 Pa Powerful Suction, Carpet Boost, Electronically-Controlled Water Tank for Carpet & Hard Floors

HP Color Laserjet Pro M180nw All in One Wireless Color Laser Printer with Mobile Printing & Built-in Ethernet (T6B74A)

LIFX + (BR30) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb with Infrared for Night Vision, Adjustable, Multicolor, Dimmable, No Hub Required, Works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and the Google Assistant, Pack of 4

Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller, 8 Zone 2nd Generation, Works with Amazon Alexa

Nanit Plus – Smart Baby Monitor and Wall Mount: Camera with HD Video & Audio – Sleep Tracking – Night Vision – Temperature & Humidity Sensors and Two-Way Audio

Evapolar EvaSMART Personal Evaporative Air Cooler, Purifier and Humidifier, Portable Air Conditioner EV-3000 with Alexa support – Opaque White

Scout Alarm Home Security System Wireless & DIY – 24/7 Professional Monitoring – No Long Term Contracts – Works with Alexa – 9 Piece Kit- Great For Homes Over 2000 Sq Ft

Xbox One S 1TB Console – Battlefield V Bundle

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger – Level 2 240V, 32 amp Electric Car Charger for All EVs, UL Listed, ENERGY STAR, Plug-in, 18 Ft Cable, 50 Dollar Public Charging Credit

Sonos Play:1 – Compact Wireless Smart Speaker – Black

ecobee3 Thermostat with Sensor, Wi-Fi, 2nd Generation, Works with Alexa

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect, 3rd gen technology – Silver, works with Alexa

Sony XBR65X900E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model), Works with Alexa

Fashion

Amazon Brand – Core 10 Women’s (XS-3X) High Waist Yoga Lattice 7/8 Crop Legging – 24″

Women Tank Top with Built-in Bra, Lightweight Yoga Camisole for Workout Gym Fitness

Lazysuit Sauna Suit Women Fitness Weight Loss Clothes

MOTHER Superior – The Tomcat High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans in Pray for Hidden Gems

Adramata 9 Pcs Boho Headbands for Women Girls Wide Bohemian Knotted Yoga Headband Head Wrap Hair Band

8 Pairs Mottled Acrylic Hoop Earrings Resin Statement Drop Dangle Earrings Polygonal Bohemian Fashion Jewelry Earrings for Women Girls

Me&Hz Colorful Layered Tassel Earrings Bohemian Dangle Drop Earrings for Women Girls Tiered Tassel Druzy Stud Earrings Women Gifts

Home

LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Smokers Allergies and Pets Hair, True HEPA Filter, Quiet in Bedroom, Filtration System Cleaner Remover Eliminators, Odor Smoke Dust Mold

Home Zone Bookcase Storage Rack with 5-Tier Wide Shelving Unit | | Steel and Wood with Satin Nickel Finish

YOUKADA Handheld Cordless Massage Stick, Rechargeable Deep Tissue Massager for Muscle, Portable Electric Massage Therapist for Neck, Back, Legs, Body, Ideal Pain Relief for Mom/Dad/Women/Men (Gold

Houseables Pot Filler, Folding Faucet, Oil Rubbed Bronze, 21″ Length, Double Joint Spout, Wall Mount, Hanging, Retractable, Swing Arm, Commercial, Modern Potfiller, For Kitchen, Sink, Kitchen Specific

Smugdesk High Back Executive Office Chair with Thick Padding Headrest and Armrest Home Office Chair with Tilt Function, Dark Black

Handheld Vacuum, LOZAYI 7KPA Cordless Hand Vacuum Cleaner Rechargeable Hand Vac, LED Light 100W Stronger Cyclonic Suction Lightweight Wet/Dry Vacuum for Home Pet Hair Car Cleaning

Christopher Knight Home 300496 Colonial Outdoor Sand Finish Acacia Wood & Rustic Metal Bench, Black

Ninja Mega Kitchen System (BL770) Blender/Food Processor with 1500W Auto-iQ Base, 72oz Pitcher, 64oz Processor Bowl, (2) 16oz Cup for Smoothies, Dough & More

Vacuum Sealer By NutriChef | Automatic Vacuum Air Sealing System For Food Preservation w/ Starter Kit | Compact Design | Lab Tested | Dry & Moist Food Modes | Led Indicator Lights (Silver)

Nest (T3007ES) Learning Thermostat, Easy Temperature Control for Every Room in Your House, Stainless Steel (Third Generation), Works with Alexa

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer

iTouchless 13 Gallon Stainless Steel Automatic Trash Can with Odor-Absorbing Filter, Wide Opening Sensor Kitchen Trash Bin, Powered by Batteries (not included) or Optional AC Adapter (sold separately)

Personal Development

Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life…And Maybe the World

The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World

JoyNote A5 Classic Journal Notebook, Collegue Ruled Notebooks with Pen Loop, Thick Paper Small Notebook, 96 Sheets/192 Pages, 5.75 x 8.25 inches,Brown

Runner’s World Training Journal: A Daily Dose of Motivation, Training Tips & Running Wisdom for Every Kind of Runner–From Fitness Runners to Competitive Racers

The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals (Includes Refrigerator Labels)

Bright Line Eating: The Science of Living Happy, Thin & Free

Fitness & Health

Leaps & ReBounds Bungee Rebounder – in-Home Mini Trampoline – Safety Bungee Cover, Rubber Bungee Fitness Trampoline – Named Best Value Rebounder

Circuit Fitness Deluxe Club Revolution Cycle for Cardio Exercise – Yellow

Recoup Fitness Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller – 6 Hours Cold Relief – Ice Cup – Myofascial Release- Great for Recovery – Free Rolling Removable Ball – Deep Tissue Massage – Pain Relief – Ice Pack

YoYoFit Slim Kids Fitness Tracker Heart Rate Monitor Watch, Kids Activity Tracker Waterproof Pedometer Watch for Kids, Digital Kids Alarm Clock Step Calorie Sleep Health Tracker as Best Fitness Gift

Power Fit Whole Body Vibration Exercise Platform – Whole Body Vibrating Machine – Fitness Equipment for Home Gym – Vibration and Exercise Step Platform – Workout Enhancer

Victorem Resistance Booty Bands Set – Wide, Cloth Hip Bands with an Exercise Training Guide

New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Cross Trainer

SYOSIN Abdominal Machine for Full Range of Motion Ab & Core Workouts, Home Fitness Equipment for Beginners