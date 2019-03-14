Why A Comfortable Bra Is Actually Really Good For Your Health

Pin Share +1 Share 0 Shares

We all know the feeling: you come in from a long day at work, and one of the first things you do after walking through the door is whip off your bra and relax.

As women, we often see bras as a necessary evil; supporting us but simultaneously making us super uncomfortable.

But it doesn’t have to be like that! These days, there are plenty of awesome bras out there that are comfy and supportive, while still being attractive.

There are many benefits to wearing comfortable bras — and not just that you ache less at the end of the day. Wearing a comfy bra is really good for your health too.

Want to find out more? Read on for the many health reasons you should swap your bra for a newer, comfier one.

Comfortable bras reduce breast pain and discomfort

We’ll start with the obvious; wearing a bra that is comfortable and fits you properly will reduce breast pain and discomfort.

Your breasts move around with you during the day, whatever you’re doing; fact. They move around even more than you! Recent research has shown that as you jog or run, your breasts don’t just move up and down — they move around in a figure of eight.

This puts a big strain on our breast tissue and can make us feel sore and achy throughout the day. It can even be painful.

Wearing a bra that is uncomfortable or ill-fitting only makes this situation worse because it’s not holding your breasts in the right places, and isn’t providing enough support. Underwire can also push into the breast tissue and cause further discomfort.

The right bra will support and protect your boobs, making you feel more comfortable. This is particularly important if you are doing any high-impact exercises like running.

Comfortable bras are good for your back too

A supportive bra that is specifically designed with your comfort in mind won’t just help your breasts out — it’s good for your back too.

This is because the right bra supports and holds up your breasts, keeping your spine straighter and improving your posture.

Wearing a bra that doesn’t fit you properly can put a strain on your back, shoulder, and neck — resulting in muscle tension, aches, and pains. Not fun. This is super important for larger-breasted ladies to remember in particular; sometimes the weight of your breasts can cause your back some serious damage.

If a bra feels comfortable and fits properly, chances are it will benefit your back as well as your breasts.

Comfortable bras can even prevent sagging

Comfortable bras that support and protect your breasts will even prevent them from sagging in the long run.

This is especially important if you do a lot of exercises — the resulting increased movement of your breasts can cause your breasts to sag.

Sagging happens when the skin and ligaments in your breasts stretch — affecting the elasticity of your skin and causing your breasts to lose shape over time. This can make your breasts feel deflated, loose and droopy.

If you wear a comfortable sports bra for exercise, you are restricting the movement of your breast through compression or encapsulation (or in the case of some sports bra, both). By controlling this movement, you are reducing the risks of sagging.

It helps your skin breathe

Sometimes our bras can make us feel sweaty and uncomfortable. If you’re doing any activity (this could be shopping or walking up a hill) or it’s merely a warm day — bras can leave us hot and bothered.

The issue with lots of normal bras is that they trap heat in, and feel tight — causing your boobs to feel uncomfortable and overheat. This problem is made worse by the fabrics used; many bras are made from cotton and similar materials, which hold moisture and take longer to dry.

Buying a well-made bra will help to tackle discomfort and overheating. The comfortable bras at Knix are made from moisture-wicking, anti-microbial fabric, which dries quickly. Their bras are breathable and lightweight too, leaving you feeling fresh all day long.

We’re not exaggerating when we say that wearing a comfortable bra can be life-changing. A good bra will tackle aches and pain, helps your skin to breathe, and can even prevent long-term sagging.

It’s all about finding the right bra to suit you and your needs, whether it’s a sports bra or an everyday bra; whether you’ve got small boobs or larger breasts. This means measuring yourself properly and figuring out what bra size you are. Try out a bunch of styles and experiment with different bra types to find the healthiest fit for you.

Getting the best fit possible will support your breasts and help you to feel more confident and more comfortable.

