The Best Prime Day Deals for Millennial Women

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sale that takes place on Amazon for 36 hours for its prime members only. Prime day started as a celebration for Amazon’s birthday 5 years ago. And now it is an event that is even bigger than Black Friday by the number of different sales going on – over 100,000.

This year, Prime Day is happening on Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16 and we cannot wait to share all the best Prime Day deals with you!

How to participate?

In order to get these great deals, you have to have an Amazon Prime Membership. There are a number of benefits you get from being a member outside of being able to participate in Prime day.

With an Amazon Prime Membership you can expect to get:

FREE Same-Day and 2-Hour Delivery in select areas

FREE Two-Day Shipping on over 100 million items

Unlimited instant streaming of thousands of movies and TV episodes with Prime Video.

A growing selection of 2 million songs – always ad-free.

Enjoy unlimited reading on any device, with over a thousand books, magazines, comics, articles, Kindle Singles, and more.

Free game content every month, member exclusive discount on new release video games and loads more.

30-minute early access to Lightning Deals.

FREE unlimited photo storage for you and five others. Plus, an upgraded search helps you find photos fast.

And this list is always growing. If you do not have an Amazon Prime membership, now is the perfect time to do a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime so you can still get all the Prime Day 2018 deals!

This year, we will be updating this post multiple times a day, keeping the deals with the closest expiration dates on top, while we remove the deals that expire. It is going to be happening all day and fast!

So bookmark this page and refer back to it often to get the latest and greatest deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Last year there were a number of Amazon products on sale ranging from Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Sticks, Fire tablets, and more. But there are a number of other products that are not Amazon devices that go on sale too such as the Instant Pot and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Last year I even got a Fitbit Charge 2 at a fraction of the price they usually are. If you are looking for a good deal on a product you’ve been eyeing on Amazon, now is the time to buy!

Below are the deals we think millennial women who shop on Amazon would be most excited to see. Check it out!

Best Prime Day Deals for Millennial Women

Note: I’m updating this list and am keeping it updated on a regular basis during the sale!

THESE ITEMS ARE ON SALE DURING PRIME DAY ON TUESDAY, 7/16/2019 AT THE TIMES LISTED:

ELECTRONICS

FASHION

HOME

PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

FITNESS & HEALTH

ADDITIONAL ITEMS: