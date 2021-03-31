Looking for an honest SEMRush review for bloggers? You’ve come to the right place!

When I first started blogging, I repeatedly heard the term “SEO” in any discussion regarding blog traffic.

I later learned that SEO stood for Search Engine Optimization. And it is a way to get free traffic to your website from Google.

During the same time, I also heard that Google is so overly saturated with websites that it has become almost impossible to rank on the first page of Google.

Because of this, I will admit that I did not really try to rank on the first page of Google and continued to write content for my blog.

Eventually, I did get some traffic from SEO without really trying, just from using tools like the Yoast SEO plugin mostly.

Actually, 30% of my website traffic was from Google organically. But I still wanted to get more. So I set out to drive more traffic to my blog using the SEMRush platform.

In this SEMRush blogging review, I will let you know once and for all if this platform helps bloggers boost their website traffic. But before I get into the SEMRush pros and cons, let’s first start talking through what this platform actually does.

Before We Get Into the SEMRush Review, What is SEMRush?

SEMRush offers way more than just a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) platform. It also offers an incomparable amount of SEO tools that help you develop your blog traffic with organic search, paid, and even social media.

I had heard great things about this tool in the past. But when I used the free version of it, I was so overwhelmed by it all. I later looked at who was recommending this tool, and they were all professional affiliate marketers, not really any bloggers.

Because of this, I wasn’t sure if it could help me grow my blog traffic.

Fast forward one year for me using the SEMRush tool, and I boosted my organic traffic on my website by over 100%.

I know for a fact that the SEMRush platform is an incredible resource for bloggers, and the monthly price for the platform is minuscule compared to how much money you could earn from boosting your organic traffic from Google.

I’m going to detail four ways that SEMRush can help your blog. Let me count the ways.

1. SEMRush Can Grow Your Traffic

Probably the most obvious reason to use SEMRush is that it can help you grow your organic traffic.

Getting organic traffic to your blog is not only great because it’s free, but also, I have found that my organic traffic is much better quality than a lot of my social media traffic.

The average person from my Google organic traffic stays on my site for a whopping 30 seconds on average compared to social media, where they only stay on my site for about 18 seconds.

If your goal is to get people to really engage with your content, focusing on growing your search engine traffic is the way to go.

One of my favorite tools to use within SEMRush is the SEO writing assistant plug-in. It gives you an SEO score for your blog post as you write, measuring SEO and originality, Readability, and tone.

The plug-in is installed on your WordPress blog and allows you to add all the keywords to your article that you need to rank on Google.

The tool scours other blog posts on the internet currently ranking for the keyword you’d like to rank for and tells you what keywords you need to add to your post to be competitive.

The SEO writing assistant plug-in has made such a significant difference on my blog that I feel like it alone is reason enough to invest in the platform.

2. Optimize Your Content That Is Already Working

SEMRush has the ability to integrate with Google Analytics. And this means you get a lot of data on what content is working so that you can make it even better. To do this, I love using the Organic Traffic Insights Tool within SEMRush.

What this tool does is show you your top articles based on organic traffic alone. Not only does it show you the top articles, but it also tells you the keywords you are ranking for. It even tells you where you rank on Google, how many sessions, average session duration, and bounce rate per page.

I typically find keywords where I am not ranking first and try to add more of those keywords to the articles. I’ve seen my page rankings increase in a matter of days using this method.

If you want to learn more about using the SEMRush keyword research tool? This video has a great tutorial on how to do so!

3. Make More Money With Affiliates & Advertising

I already talked about the traffic I received using SEMRush, but I did not talk about how having better SEO improved my affiliate sales.

I’ll take one affiliate that worked well for me most recently; The Lumen Metabolism Tracker. This is probably one of my favorite affiliate programs right now!

The Lumen Metabolism Tracker has an amazing affiliate program. They pay $60 per sale, pay weekly, and have beautiful images you can work with to promote their product. (You can click here to sign up for their affiliate program if you are interested.)

After doing some keyword research and implementing all the keywords suggested by SEMRush, this article could rank on page 1 of Google that same week.

Because my article ranked so high, so quickly, on search results pages, I was able to bring in over $500 worth of affiliate sales for this product in one month. (And over $900 in affiliate sales in month 2!)

And don’t even get me started on how much income I’ve brought in with advertising since implementing Semrush. Wanting to improve my organic traffic to be added to Mediavine finally was one of the main reasons I decided to bite the bullet and buy Semrush finally. And I was able to finally get started with them only months after signing up with Semrush.

If your goal was to make more affiliate and advertising income this year, I highly recommend you look into using a tool like SEMRush.

4. It Helps You Speed Up Your Site

Lastly, we cannot have a conversation about SEO or a decent SEMRush review without talking about website speed. You can send as much traffic as you want to your website. But if it loads too slow, you won’t retain much of that traffic.

I use the SEMRush site audit tool to get an idea of improving my website’s speed.

SEMRush provided a list of improvements for my site. And even gave me my average page load speed. I click the list from SEMRush and send it over to my technical team at WP-Tech Support.

The team at WP-Tech Support worked on the list of issues from SEMRush, and I saw my website speed improved by a full second over the course of just a few days.

Once my site was faster, I noticed that I got even more organic traffic to my page. This is because Google favors fast websites. If your site is fast, Google sends more traffic your way.

Sign Up For SEMRush

Now you know how SEMRush has helped me boost my site traffic, affiliate income, site speed and improve my best content.

And that isn’t even everything that SEMRush has the ability to do. Here are some other ways you can use SEMRush.

Backlink Analysis with a simple keyword search

Keyword research along with keyword difficulty scores and search volume for each

Competitive research

position tracking

SEO and PPC management

Social Media Tracking and scheduling

Content Marketing tools such as the content analyzer and brand monitoring

And that is still only scratching the surface of what SEMRush has to offer. Click here to see a complete list of the various SEMRush Tools.

If you were thinking this platform sounds too good to be true, give it a try for yourself!

Once you sign up, immediately download the SEMRush SEO Writing Assistant plugin for WordPress. I promise you that plug-in will change your life.

Growing your organic blog traffic is definitely doable. I have every confidence that you will reach your blog traffic goal as long as you keep at it with that same grit and confidence.

I hope this Semrush review for bloggers was helpful for you! Do you have more SEO or SEMRush questions for me? Check out the Semrush FAQ section below.

If you have more questions after that, leave them in the comments, and I’ll be happy to answer. (I may even add them to my FAQ section here as well!

SEMRush FAQs