8 Ways To Do Self-Care And Work From Home

Each person will have their own method when they work from home. However, one of the most important things that you need to remember is that you need to create a distinction between your personal and work life. One of the best ways to do that is to incorporate self-care while you work from home.

Self-care is just as important when you are working from home as when you work in an office. In fact, it can be even easier to slip into bad habits when you spend all day indoors. In order to work efficiently and also take good care of your health, there are a few things you need to do.

1. Set Boundaries

When you’re not working in an office it can be really easy to slip into bad habits, such as working late into the evening. If you want to maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life you need to have clear boundaries in place. Make sure there is a distinction between your working hours and the time you need for yourself.

2. Keep Your Home Clean And Tidy

If you ensure that your home is clean and tidy, you will be able to ensure you can work effectively. If your desk or home is cluttered it’s going to distract you, so make sure everything is clear before you start. Make some time in the morning to clean the kitchen, wipe down your desk area, and do any other necessary chores.

3. Have A Designated Work Space

If you have the room to do it, create a small study area with a good desk and upright chair. Lighting also plays a crucial role in this area as it can help you to prevent strain on your eyes. Also, having a tidy area will help to keep your mind clear and focused. If you can avoid it, stay away from working in your bedroom. Instead, keep this zone for sleeping and relaxation only.

Get more tips on optimizing your work from home setup in our article This Is How You Work From Home Like A Pro!

4. Make Sure You Have Everything You Need

Whether it’s a raised desk, certain stationery, or the right glasses, make sure you shop online or speak to your manager about getting everything you need to be productive at home.

5. Make Time For A Workout

Making time for a little bit of light exercise will help to boost your motivation levels and improve your productivity. Even if it’s just a quick run or a short cardio session in your living room, you will feel as though you have more energy for the day ahead.

6. Make Sure You Have Healthy Treats

When working from home, people report that they usually gain weight. Many factors contribute to this, including easy access to the kitchen all day. Make sure your kitchen is well-stocked with healthy snacks that you can graze on throughout the day. Fruit and nuts are great snacks to munch on.

7. Work From A To-Do-List

You’re your own motivator when you work from home, which gets in the way for some people. When you’re away from colleagues and team members you rely solely on your own motivation to get you through work. A good way to tackle this is to create a to-do-list of everything that needs to finish by the end of the day or week. You’ll feel much better being able to tick each thing off as you go.

8. Create A Good Morning Routine

Whether it’s making use of the time you'd normally be commuting to go for a walk or listen to relaxing music, make sure you get set for the day ahead by putting yourself first. Allowing yourself time to wake up before you start work is much better than squeezing in a little extra sleep. Whether it’s putting in a load of washing or preparing your lunch ahead of time, utilizing your morning will make you feel ready for the day.

These eight tips should help you to take care of yourself when you work from home. Whether it’s remembering to take a proper lunch, setting up a dedicated working space, going for a walk at lunchtime, heading out for a run, or making sure your working space is kept clean, there are some simple ways you can make working from home enjoyable and productive.