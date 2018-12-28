7 Ways to Save Money on Concert Tickets

Pin Share +1 Share 0 Shares

You love music, but you don’t love the amount of money you have to pay each time you want to see a show. Concert tickets can get expensive quickly, especially if you’re the type of person who loves to take in as much live music as possible. If you want terrific seats at some of the best venues, you could find yourself paying exorbitant amounts of cash.

Or, you could take our tips and enjoy great music without breaking the bank. Here are seven strategies that will help you or that music lover in your life savings on concert tickets:

1. Opt for a Seat in the Back

Sure, part of the experience is seeing your favorite artists, but the main attraction is the music. You can save tons of money by choosing a seat in the nosebleed section. You’ll still get to enjoy the atmosphere; plus, big venues typically have screens that showcase the artists on stage, so you really won’t be missing anything at all.

2. Browse Resale Brokers

Buying from a resale broker certainly has its benefits. Make sure you’re browsing verified secondary resellers that have good reputations because you could find yourself out a bunch of money if you go with a bunk broker or a random person scalping tickets outside of the venue.

There are lots of reputable online resellers that ensure the tickets they sell are genuine. Go this route, so you’re not stuck out in the cold when your favorite artist hits the stage.

3. Wait as Long as You Can Stand It

Concert ticket prices are unpredictable. This means you could end up shelling out a lot of cash if you don’t find the sweet spot in the market. With that said, many concert ticket prices start to drop as performance time approaches allowing you to snag a ticket at a fraction of the standard price, but you have to be careful as smaller venues will typically sell-out.

Bad weather like snow can cause last-minute sales to plummet. People who bought their tickets months ago may not be willing to brave elemental conditions, which means you could find yourself with a super affordable ticket simply because you held your breath until you couldn’t take it any longer. If that doesn’t bother you, it could make for a great cheap, last-minute gift exchange gift!

4. Plan a Road Trip

If the venue that’s closest to you is outrageously unaffordable, check out prices in other cities. This could be the perfect opportunity for you to take a road trip, make some memories, and see your favorite people. Your trip doesn’t have to be elaborate but could be a good opportunity to explore an area you don’t frequent. You can save by staying with people you know in another town or find a venue that’s close enough to drive to the show and back in a single day.

5. Sit Solo

Weird seating arrangements are inevitable in music venues. If you’re traveling alone, you’re likely to get a better deal because rogue single-seat sales are hard for venues to get rid of, but they almost always happen. You can usually negotiate a bargain deal if you’re sitting solo and if the venue is mostly seating, snagging a last-minute ticket between two groups of people can save you as much as 50%.

If you follow the artist on Twitter or Facebook, you can often find people trying to get rid of extra tickets for a fraction of the ticket price, so make sure you scan threads leading up to the concert if you’re still looking to get a seat!

6. Find Creative Ways to See Live Shows

Festivals often showcase plenty of local live talent. If you’re on a budget, look for ways to embrace the music scene on a local level. You can often find bands that perform locally in the genre of music you prefer. Attending a festival can often lead to you being able to see several of your favorite bands in one day, saving you potentially hundreds of dollars if you had paid to see each separately. You may discover some bands you absolutely must have in your life!

7. Look for Rewards

Some cash-back sites like Ebates and BeFrugal offer cash-back rewards when you purchase through their sites. This is a great way to gain money back on shows you’d see anyway.

You don’t have to lose the things you love just because you’re on a budget; you have to look at the world a little differently. Seeing concerts is doable if you negotiate creative ways of approaching your ticket purchase. Before you go spending more money than you should evaluate exciting ways you can connect with the music you love. Venues often offer discounted ticket rates that you can find through places like StubHub where you may find a deal with as much as 25% off simply by using a promo code when purchasing online.

You can see your favorite bands at a fraction of the cost by keeping your eyes open, paying attention to the timeframes of when the tickets go on sale, and the size of the venue. By knowing the places where you can find deals and strategies to save money, we’re confident that with these tips and a little elbow grease you can find the sweet spot where you can see some great live music without breaking the bank.