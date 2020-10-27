7 Top Ways to Save Money While Traveling

Sharing is caring!

At Miss Millennia, we're big fans of traveling, especially if you can do it on a budget. If you're thinking about your next trip, but don't have a ton of cash to burn, we've got your back! Here are some top ways to save money while traveling.

**DISCLAIMER: At the time of publication for this post, we are amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic. Please consult with the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control before traveling.**

1. Find the best day to book your flight

Many people ask us what is the best time to shop for plane tickets if you want to save money while traveling. Well, the answer is simple—book your tickets at least two months before you plan on flying. It will always help you bag the best price.

However, there is more to it. When you book flight tickets, you must source all the information you can, which will help you make the most informed choice. To do so, you need to search on the right travel site, like Momondo. When you search flights on Momondo, it tells you the best time of year to travel to that destination. That way, you can easily work backward and determine when you should book your flight.

Read our article 11 Fun and Affordable Momondo Vacations Under $5,000 to learn more.

2. Decently priced hotel room

If you are a budget traveler, you will never jump onto the first appealing or decent hotel that you get. Instead, you need to research different hotels and compare room prices before making your decision. Also take into consideration the hotel's location and how close it is to all the city's prime sights, as this can save you money once you're there.

Once again, Momondo is the best place to go. They give you side-by-side comparisons of your travel searches for you to reference to make sure you're getting more bang for your buck. It saves you the trouble of going to multiple search engines to compare prices!

Always remember that a reasonable price should not come with the trouble of traveling all the long distances to get to any of the city's central tourist attractions. Budget travelers will always ring up the hotel and ask for their best price, the ideal available options, and a free upgrade, if any, points out Danny.

3. Get your rental car early

Two top tips to save money are to select the smallest rental car you can and opt for a pickup time as early as possible. An early bird usually bags a free upgrade, suggests Jenny.

When you head to take a car rental at 8:00 in the morning, it is quite possible that a lot of customers would not have returned the cars that they rented. So, probably all the low-priced compact cars will not be in stock. So, in your budget, the car rental company might feel obligated to get you a larger, nicer vehicle.

Bundle your flight, hotel, and rental car on Momondo to maximize your savings. Get started here!

4. Public transportation to the rescue

If you don't live in a major city, you may think life without a car is a nightmare. However, if you travel to London, Paris, New York, or any other large city, we recommend using public transportation. It will save you so much money (and time!) if you take the bus or subway instead of renting a car.

5. Book the cruise late or early

If you book a cruise approximately six months or a year in advance, there is a good chance that you end up bagging the best price. At that point in time, supply is good, but the demand is almost nothing.

As the rooms start getting booked, the demand increases, and consequently, the prices also increase. So, two to four months before the cruise is not the right time to snag a great deal. There is one exception, as Nathan points out. If you get down to just the final few weeks before the cruise, the company is only waiting to fill up the empty rooms. So, they may drop the prices at this time. Keep a close eye out!

6. Be aware of the resort fee

If you're on a tight budget, the best way to handle resorts while on vacation is to avoid them altogether. However, depending on your destination, you might want to indulge a bit in the resort experience.

If you spend a week in an all-inclusive resort, there is a good chance that you will be stumped when you will be handed over the final bill. To guard yourself against that, you need to ensure that you are well aware of your booked resort's fee policy before you make your reservation.

7. Explore the vacation rentals

Many travelers shy away from the thought of shelling out $1,400 per week for a beach house. It is a massive sum, especially for budget travel, especially if you are traveling alone or in a small group.

However, consider your group's size. If you have a large group, opting for a vacation home can actually be cheaper than a resort or hotel. Another perk is that you can cook in the full kitchen and save money by not eating out for every meal. On top of all of that, it will be very comfortable, says Harry.

Even if you don't have a ton of cash stored away in the bank, you can still enjoy a great vacation. These methods to save money when traveling can make your trip that much sweeter.

