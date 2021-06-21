How To Successfully Run An eBay Business In Your Spare Time

Sharing is caring!

One of the best ways to use any spare time you may have is to start up your own online business. This can, at first, be seen as a side hustle. But when you run an eBay business, it can become very profitable without taking all your time or brainpower to manage.

There are a few things you will need when your eBay business is up and running and what you need to consider when deciding what it is that you will be selling.

Make sure you have the basics

Cover the basics before you get started.

For example, make sure that you have enough room. Obviously, at first, you will not need much room, but as your business flourishes, you will need space for storing items that are waiting to be sold, an area in which to pack up all your orders.

Additionally, you will need access to the internet, a computer or laptop (such as a Lenovo), and a printer. Many people purchase a camera as well, though when you’re first starting out your phone will probably do the trick. You can buy everything you need from Best Buy!

Start your eBay business

Starting an eBay business is one of the easiest online businesses to start. If you look around your home, you are bound to see items that you no longer want or use, and which could quite easily be sold on without being missed. This is a great way of introducing yourself to the selling part of the eBay business.

Asking other members of your household to de-junk can also give you items you can sell until you feel confident to maybe take it up a notch and start looking to buy items to sell them on for a profit.

When you are at this stage, you have a few options available to you. You can continue buying second-hand items from thrift stores and yard sales, or you can look to buy new items to sell on eBay.

Whichever you decide to do, be sure to do your research. Make sure that there is a market for the items you are thinking of selling, and that there is enough of a profit for it to be a viable business model.

Dropshipping

If you find that your space is a bit limiting, then dropshipping could the way forward for you.

You will still have your eBay business, but instead of you buying in the goods to be sold or storing the items, you are more of a conduit in the process. You are purely listing the products on behalf of someone else, most often the manufacturer. They hold all the stock and deal with ship orders directly to the customer.

Your role is to take orders, receive payment, and pass it on to the company with the products for them to ship.

The only downside to this type of business is the lack of control you have over the products. Should the customer be unhappy, you will have to sort out the issue. Instead of the company being held responsible, you’ll be the one dealing with negativity.

As you can see, there are many ways to run an eBay business that will make you money in your spare time.