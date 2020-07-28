5 Exciting Ways Roller Skating Keeps You Healthy

Sharing is caring!

There is no denying that staying in shape is tough, and doing the same exercises over and over again gets boring. Finding fun ways to be healthy and active is a much better way to go. One thing you can do is roller skating! This activity is good fun and will benefit you in many ways.

1. Aerobic Workout

Aerobic workouts offer several benefits. It improves blood distribution, volume, and delivery to muscles. It is also an effective method of cardiovascular exercise, which is vital for keeping your heart healthy. This will increase weight loss and will reduce the risk of heart disease. Fortunately, roller skating is an excellent form of aerobic exercise.

2. It is Safe

Roller skating is relatively safe compared to other sports. As long as you wear the right protective gear and purchase a great pair of roller skates to go with it, then you will reduce the risk of any injury when practicing roller skating, even minor ones. Due to the safety of this activity, anyone of any age can learn how to roller skate!

3. Burns Calories

You can skate indoors or outdoors, and both versions will burn many calories. Skating just one hour a day can burn about 500 calories, with some variations, such as in-line skating, burning even more. Increasing your activity levels to burn off calories that you have consumed will stop your body from storing them as excess weight and will encourage your body to use your fat stores for energy.

4. Easy on Joints

A great thing about roller skating is that it is gentle on the joints. Many other types of physical activity, such as dancing, running, and walking can be very harsh on the joints, particularly the knees. If you suffer from bad knees or want to protect them, then you should look into all disciplines of roller skating, as they all are low-impact, while providing the same benefits to other methods of exercise.

5. Works Muscles

One of the best ways to stay healthy and in shape is to work all of your muscles. When you do an exercise that engages multiple muscle groups, then you will see results through weight loss and toning up of your body. The muscle groups that are worked when roller skating include: arms, abs, quads, glutes, and calves. Toning up these areas will make you look and feel great.

As you can see, roller skating provides many health benefits. Roller skating also keeps our minds happy and healthy, as well as our bodies and is a sport that you and all of the family can enjoy.

Now that you're excited to bring out your inner child and stay healthy with roller skating, you'll need to buy a pair! You can buy roller skates for less than $50 on Amazon.