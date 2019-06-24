5 Holiday Ideas for Family Fun

Sharing is caring!

I’ve always loved the holidays. I always loved the anticipation of waiting for my family members to fly in from their exotic, far-away homes so that we could all spend time together. Now, while my family is a little untraditional, given that my parents are divorced, there are a few family traditions that have only made the love of my holidays grow, especially now that I’m not living at home. So, since it’s the spirit of the holidays, I wanted to list a few family traditions with you that always help me enjoy the short time we have together more than any time of year.

Baking/Cooking: One of my favorite things to do when I go home for the holidays is to indulge in my family’s home-cooking. I come from a large Hispanic family and am always excited to indulge in homemade meals of tamales, chile rillenos, and carne asada. My aunts, mother, grandmother and I will spend hours in the kitchen, cooking, baking, and sampling the meals we put together and it always makes me feel so at home when I get to be in the kitchen with them. Especially when my grandmother is making my favorite bizcochos, Mexican sugar cookies that will always remind me of her. Though it can be tedious and stressful to cook a big meal for a multitude of people, these are the kind of memories that I know I will have for the rest of my life. So, this holiday, spend some time with your family in the kitchen; who knows, you may pick up a few new cooking tricks.

Quality Time: Whenever I go home for the holidays, I always want to spend “quality time” with my family. However, more often than not, my brother and I will get wrapped up in our computers, cell phones, video games – it’s the age of technology, after all. So, a tradition was formed many years ago that, when my family gets together, we all trade-in our tech devices for a board game. I know, it sounds a little lame, but it’s always so much fun. We prefer the game Taboo which involves splitting into teams and choosing a card from the pile that has a word on it. The word on the card has to be described to your respective team without saying keywords also listed on the card. For example, if the word is “Pineapple” the words listed that cannot be used to describe Pineapple could be “yellow, fruit, spiky,” etc. I highly recommend it for any family, especially because it starts some friendly competition. This holiday, really spend some time with your family by setting aside technology, even if it’s just for a movie.

Ice Skating: By far one of the most fun activities I’ve participated in with my family is ice skating. Now, I’m from El Paso where the closest thing to snow and ice is what’s sitting in my freezer. However, the local hockey rink in my town opens up to the public when the holidays roll around and my ten cousins, my brother, a few of my aunts and I love heading over to make the most of the ice rink. It’s even inspired me to check out this list of hockey skates so that I can get my own pair. It’s always a fun time that really symbolizes the holidays for me, especially when we all go home and drink hot chocolate afterward. Don’t have a hockey rink in your town? That’s OK! Try bowling, laser tag, or some other activity that gets you and your family out of the house. Just because you’re home for the holidays doesn’t mean you have to stay at home. Enjoy a little outing with your family to really get into the holiday spirit.

Light Shows: Every city I’ve ever been to has one street that is recognized for its light decorations. So, every year, my cousins and I will pile into the car and go in search of the best display of holiday lights we can find. Sometimes, we turn up empty and sometimes we stumble on some of the greatest display of lights, with tons of color and creativity. Whether it’s the firer or the latter, it’s fun piling into a little car with the people you love and going on a little adventure.