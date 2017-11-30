What is the Beauty of Dating a Traveler?

There are many times I thought it was over and they were walking away from me. The thing with travelers is that they are so unpredictable, so fun, so willing and passionate. Even long after the relationship had ended, I wished for more. I wanted I could relive those times and bring the past to the present. But with a traveler, what’s lost is lost. These are important reasons why I dated a traveler and why I would always love to date one again.

They see a world of possibilities

Call it hope or perhaps courage, or maybe they know the world is capable of delivering so much good. The traveler wants to be optimistic. They want to be confident that all is good. They want to be a part of the endless possibilities the world has to offer. That is why they will journey, that is why they will go out to see, and they will yearn for adventure.

They are willing to plan

Yes they may be living for the moment or living on the edge, they may be for the fun stuff and spontaneous, but it takes planning to be a traveler. Travelers are willing to save and spend their money on experiences rather than on things.

There is pleasure in the simple things

They are not after the big stuff. Someone who is willing to watch the sunrise or the sunset and would stop to smell the flowers is concerned about simple pleasures. The traveler wants to carve out special moments from those simple happenings.

They are fun

You won’t get bored when you converse with them. The traveler has a lot of exciting experiences, and they are willing to share. They are fascinating and fun to be with.

There is no drama in the relationship

Trust me; I hate relationships where there is drama. Stress is not something many of my counterparts love. When you meet someone who doesn’t give you drama in a relationship, then you have found someone who is worth keeping. Travelers are caught up in having fun the next moment that they forget to bother you with their problems.

They are problem solvers

Yes, it is tough going to a new land and not able to speak a language or eat a local meal. Sometimes they need to download a weather app to be able to navigate a new land; it is tough being a traveler sometimes. Travelers are problem solvers. They put their mind to work and make sure they get things done. There is nothing more fun than being with someone who is constantly seeking a solution rather than be a problem.

It is not about the money

You wouldn’t want someone who is in a relationship with you simply because of the money. A relationship would certainly present its good and bad times. Today may be great and tomorrow could be challenging. For the traveler it is not about the money, it is about experiences. They see you for who you are and what you can offer them. If they love you, it is never about the possessions you have acquired.

They are compassionate

They are willing to live for others. Going to new locations and meeting new cultures, customs and people have opened the eyes of the traveler to appreciate the human race. The traveler is compassionate and is willing to lend a hand. After all, it is not just about themselves; it is about living for others too.

There will be a lot of friends to lend a helping hand

Travelers are not short on friends. There is always someone out there to lend a helping hand to them. The thing is that travelers are excitable and have a positive outlook on life. They are confident, adaptable and tolerant. Such qualities tend to earn them new friends.

They would present you with a thousand surprises

Of course, navigating cities unknown and being spontaneous presents someone who will know how to surprise you. Your birthdays and any celebration you have will be a pleasant surprise for you.

They are supportive and understanding

We all need that one person who understands and relate to our challenges. The traveler has missed flights a couple of times, they have lived in terrible accommodations and still wear a smile. The traveler is understanding and can be reasonable during difficult times.

They want you to be true to your heart

There is nothing joyful about constantly lying to yourself. The traveler wants you to be right in your heart. They want you to see the world the same way they see it. Yes, there is nothing cool about having a dream tucked inside you and being fearful of turning it into a reality. The traveler would want you to follow your heart and go all out for those things you truly desire.