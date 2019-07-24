10 Top Reasons Why Couples Love To Visit Dubrovnik

Sharing is caring!

Once the capital of the Republic of Ragusa, Dubrovnik happens to be one of the most magnificent places in the world. Currently, it is the most upmarket place in the whole of Croatia.

The natural breath-taking beauty and the old charm of the place are what makes it magical for the couples. You can find endless things to do in the lap of Dubrovnik. From exploring the grand places to taking a bite of the most delicious sea-food, the place has a lot of things in store for you.

For couples, Dubrovnik can be one of the most sorted places. The beautiful surrounding and the turquoise waters are guaranteed to ignite the old spark between you and your other half. In other words, this is the perfect place to fall in love all over again.

Things To Do

If you are planning to spend a lovely holiday in Dubrovnik then you are in the right place. We have provided a brief travel guide mainly for couples. The best way to explore Dubrovnik is by choosing Dubrovnik private tours.

Go for castle hiking

This is perhaps the coolest thing you can do in Dubrovnik. For $20 you can walk the walls of the castles. If you want to do something exciting and memorable in Dubrovnik then this could be the perfect activity for you guys. Together you can explore the old charm of these castles and explore the beautiful loads of stairs in the old town. Just don’t forget to use a sunscreen.

Visit Lokrum

For the love birds who are looking forward to having some quality time, Lokrum would be the perfect spot for you guys. Lokrum is a small town located just off the coast of Dubrovnik. You can get a boat ride to the island and spend the whole day exploring the place. From stunning nature preserves to rocky beaches, there is a lot of things to explore in this place. You can also enjoy the lovely view of Dubrovnik from the island. Lay on the rocks and have a great time with your partner in the waters.

Eat at Shizuku

What is a romantic holiday trip without some good food? After a whole day of exploring the best way to relax is to have a happy tummy. If you wish to try traditional Croatian food then Shizuku is the name of the restaurant you need to remember. You can enjoy delicious sushi which happens to be one of their specialties. Not just the food but even the service provided by the restaurant is good.

Soak under the sun

Your trip to Dubrovnik is incomplete without visiting a few beaches. Banje Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Dubrovnik. If you miss visiting this beach, it is going to be a shame. At the Banje Beach, you can enjoy the warm sandy beach while watching the crystal-clear water throwing itself on the shore. The view around the place is simply unbelievable and that’s what makes the place ideal for couples. You can snuggle up to your loved one in the four-poster sunbeds or book a lavish oceanfront retreat. Other than that you can also try your hands in many of the water sports such as parasailing or skiing. You can also avail a couple of massage at the beach.

Try the Croatian wine

While staying in Dubrovnik, you must visit the mountainous region of Peljesac. The place is best known for producing the best quality wine in the whole of Croatia. It is made from Mali Plavac grape. Sipping on the best wine with your partner can be one of the best experiences in your life.

Dubrovnik is an ideal place for all types of couples. Whether you are newly married or yet to be married, you can have a great time in Dubrovnik.

Stradun

Cleared in limestone that gleams like water in the daylight, the person on foot road from the eleventh century goes through the core of the old town and is prevalent day and night. This is one of the beautiful things to observe.

Dubrovnik Cathedral

Beautifully dedicated to St. Blaise, the present eighteenth-century Baroque structure remains on the site of previous cathedrals. The treasury includes a luxurious gold-plated arm, leg, and skull of the saint. This church is worth-watching, especially for couples.

Korčula

The island is celebrated for its white wines. Moreover, some are of the view that the birthplace of Marco Polo. Highly blessed with incredible design and history – the town of Korčula will captivate you.

Mt. Srđ

For an amazing perspective on Dubrovnik’s waves of earthenware rooftops accentuating an interminable, sky blue ocean, take the cable car to this mountain top rising more than 1300 feet. It helps couples feel romantic there.

Lovrijenac

The island is undoubtedly the embodiment of natural beauty based upon a stone 121 feet over the ocean, the fort dates to the mid-fourteenth century. The engraving over the passageway peruses: Freedom isn’t sold for all the gold on the planet.

