13 Ways to Keep Your Relationship Strong While Moving Abroad

Sharing is caring!

Moving abroad with your partner can be an exhilarating experience, but it also comes with its own set of unique challenges. So how can you keep your relationship strong and face all challenges together? As you get ready to embark on this exciting yet daunting journey, here are some ways to keep your relationship strong while moving abroad.

If you are moving abroad as a couple, it can be a bit of a test. You may face strains in your relationship that you have never had to face before. At the same time, you will be experiencing something new and exciting together, which is incredible. So, it is quite an intense experience, and below we have put together some tips to help you keep a healthy relationship while moving abroad as a couple.

Don’t make a strict timeline

One of the biggest mistakes people make when moving abroad is putting too much pressure on themselves. They make goals that they feel they must meet by a certain date, but it is important to realize not everything goes to plan, especially when moving overseas. Of course, there are some things you do need to do online, such as apply for a visa. You can apply on this website if you are yet to do so.

Speak about what you both want from the move

It is a good idea to sit and talk about what you both want from the move. What is it you are hoping to achieve while in the location? What sort of life do you want to lead?

Learn the language together

It is always a good idea to learn the local language when moving to a new location, and it certainly helps to learn it together. When you move to a new place, it can be very easy to slip into the habit of only mingling with the expat life community.

However, integrating with the locals is one of the best things you can do, and learning the language is the first step in this. You will certainly enjoy it more if you learn together. Plus, you can help one and other out!

Spend time apart

Aside from the tips that we have mentioned, we also recommend that you spend some time apart on occasion as well. After all, it is important to spend time apart in a relationship.

However, when moving abroad and only knowing one and other, it can be easy to fall into the trap of only spending time together. You then may get on each other’s nerves! That’s why it is important to try and spend a little bit of time apart at least.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help when needed

Moving abroad is not easy, and there are a lot of different things that you will need to sort out. From arranging the furniture removal to getting a job in your new location, there are lots of things to check off your to-do list, so do not be afraid to ask for help when required. It will help to ease stress in your relationship.

Don’t lose the romance

When you have lots of new things to deal with and a lot of stress on your shoulders, it can be easy for the romance to start and slip and away. You need to make a dedicated effort to stop that from happening. Why not commit to a date night once every week or fortnight for example?

Don’t close off; communication is vital

You both need to make a dedicated effort to speak with one and other. The worst thing that you can do is shut down and be quiet if something is bothering you. Working through your problems is important so that you can both deal with them together.

Don’t expect to adapt perfectly

As mentioned earlier, one of the worst things that you can do is put too much pressure on yourself. However, a lot of people fall into this trap. They expect to move to their new location and everything to be a dream. But it does not always go this way.

There will be hurdles and barriers to overcome, and you may have some struggles along the way, but you should not put too much strain on yourself. Accept that this is a part of the process and work through it together.

Understand each other’s differences

When moving to another country, you are both going to have different things that you want from the experience and you are going to have different struggles along the way. For example, one of you may have trouble adapting to some elements of your new life. The other person may find it challenging to meet new friends and open up.

Whatever your struggles may be, they are valid, even if your partner is not experiencing the same thing. You need to remember this.

Have patience

Moving abroad is not an adventure that is going to be a raving success overnight. You need to be patient and allow everything to fall into place. We see many people that move abroad and then move home just as quickly because they do not give themselves the opportunity to make a real go of it.

Be open to both families visiting you

It is always a good idea to avoid going back to your home country within the first year. The reason for this is because it can make it even more difficult to settle in your new location if you are already leaving, even if it is for a holiday. Why not get family members and friends to visit you instead?

It is important that you do not favor your family over your partner’s. Of course, there are some circumstances whereby only one side of the family may be in the picture. However, if both of your families are on the scene, make sure that they are both invited to visit and that you recognize your partner’s need to see his or her family just as much as your own need.

Don’t treat it like a vacation

One mistake we see a lot of people make is treating their new life experience like it is a vacation. Again, this is a mistake. Going on vacation is very different from living somewhere.

You will soon run out of money and it can be harder to adjust to any sort of life in your new location. You both need to be strict when it comes to treating this as a new life, rather than going to the pub every evening and blowing through your money quickly.

Be a best friend, supporter, and partner

Last but not least, you need to be there for your other half in every way possible. It is not easy to move to a brand new location, especially if the person has no experience at all with something like this, and so they are going to need you.

Be there for them. Love them. Respect them. Support them. You can do this together.

So there you have it: some of the different factors you need to consider if you and your partner are planning to move abroad in the near future. It does not matter where you are moving or what your plans maybe, if you are moving abroad with your partner, it is vital to put the work in so your relationship does not suffer.

If you follow the advice we have provided above, you can be sure you will have the best chance of making a real go out of it in a new location.