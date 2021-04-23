What You Need To Know To Protect Your Data Online

Sharing is caring!

Privacy is a necessary part of our lives that ensures sanity and security. Nobody likes the feeling of being watched, and even the subtle but constant sense of surveillance can slowly drive us crazy. When privacy is under attack, it is natural for us to look for ways to fight back.

However, the internet and social media have conditioned our minds to more exposure than the human mind is usually accustomed to. Today, recognition in the digital world easily transitions into real fame. Sacrificing privacy to achieve this has become our new norm. Because so many people are willing to share their sensitive data, big tech companies, social media websites, and hackers prey upon our personal information.

Even people who value their privacy often struggle with it online. It can be an uphill battle to keep your data private online – even when you turn off your location settings and take extra measures. Companies often abuse their power and use their platform to track their interests, location, and other specifics.

Thankfully, some solutions help us protect our online entity and stay safe on the internet. For example, having a proxy can help prevent companies from using your private information for marketing (or other) purposes. If you are unfamiliar with this service, Smartproxy is a legitimate residential proxy provider that does a great job informing new users about proxies.

Let’s dive into the details of data protection online. In this article, we will discuss the ways companies abuse their power to squeeze out as much data as possible and what we can do to prevent it.

Legal loopholes That track your location

Location tracking is an obvious and even an insulting way to breach our privacy. Although some apps and products depend on data collection to function properly, such a high-level extraction only benefits the company and does nothing to help the consumer.

What makes it worse, some of these apps have no reason to track your precise location. Because data is such an important resource, companies do not hesitate to collect and sell or give away sensitive information which could be used to reconstruct our lives. They promise ethical use of sensitive data, but there is absolutely no reason for anyone to know this information. Even in the hands of trustworthy partners, this information shows every step of our life in alarming detail.

Since there is no federal privacy law, tech companies have no problem turning their clients into another product. Internet giants like Google even cooperate with law enforcement to track people near the scene of a crime.

Fortunately, for IP-based tracking, we can use proxy servers from a residential proxy provider. Once you send data packets through a legitimate IP address, the receiver will not know your location. By covering your main address and using proxies, you will limit the effectiveness of private data collection.

However, big tech companies will not have any problems tracking your location with a GPS. Although settings can be changed and some features disabled, protecting your data from them is a near-impossible task.

Use proxy servers to your advantage

Although not always effective against tech giants, proxies are still necessary security tools that ensure secure and anonymous browsing. With so many possible applications, most companies depend on great residential proxy providers to guard their information. Let’s discuss the ways these middleman servers protect the data of companies and individuals.

Execution of anonymous tasks

Individual users are not the only ones benefiting from online anonymity. Even small businesses need digitalization to survive. Companies need data science and analytics specialists to thrive in this dynamic environment.

Knowledge and information have always led companies to success. However, today’s business environment is quite different: The amount of data on the internet makes it impossible to understand without computational power. With so much accessible information, companies use web scrapers to collect data about their competitors. In response, tech-savvy businesses and try to protect their own public data from extraction.

Tasks such as scraping are not illegal, but they depend on anonymity to reach peak effectiveness and security. If a scraped website recognizes your activities, it can blacklist your main IP. With the help of a residential proxy provider, you will receive many addresses from real internet service providers. Proxy servers are necessary tools that protect sensitive business activities on the internet.

Improve security and stability

Website owners choose to use proxies to protect their data and regulate incoming traffic. When used as a gate between the page and the rest of the internet, a proxy hides the real server’s IP address from cybercriminals. A balanced flow of incoming visitors does not slow down or crash the website, which is very possible with too many visitors, potential scrapers, and potential DDoS attacks. When the load is balanced out with a proxy server, the website stays secure and stable.

With tech companies pushing the internet to new heights, we, the clients, often unwillingly sacrifice our privacy for convenience. Although we can protect our data from hackers and other third parties with the help of a residential proxy provider, the uneasy feeling of being watched is not going away soon. A residential proxy provider is an essential helper on the internet, but it might not help keep your private data away from tech giants.