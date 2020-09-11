4 Reasons To Promote Your Business With Tote Bags

Sharing is caring!

Promotional products are a great marketing tool that can have good results. The main purpose of promotional products is to promote your business, and why not use tote bags? They can have a design that is noticeable and attention-catching, therefore effective.

It's possible you have never used tote bags to promote your business before. If you're not sure if this is the right move for you, here are four reasons why you should go with it! As a bonus, read to the bottom to learn about different types of totes you could use.

1. Brand Presence

Tote bags are a popular choice because they give your businesses more advertising space. They can be designed so that whatever you want is on the front, back, and sides. They draw attention whenever they’re used, which can be at the beach, the grocery store, the park, at school, and more.

2. Eco-Friendly

A brand is only trustworthy when they declare their values and stick to them. Nowadays, more consumers are concerned with sustainability and more brands have chosen to make it a priority. This can be done in numerous ways, but one small way to show your commitment is by giving out eco-friendly tote bags.

Tote bags are reusable and can be made of materials that are sustainable or recycled to minimize waste. Tote bags can replace plastic bags and make shopping trips more sustainable. You can also give these bags to clients to show them your dedication to honoring your sustainability efforts.

3. Cost Effective

Something that all organizations are concerned with is the cost effectiveness of their actions. Promotional products can be expensive or cheap, and tote bags are generally very cost-effective. Even if your budget is tight, you can likely make promotional tote bags fit into your plans and use them to spread the word.

Promotional bags don’t cost much because the materials they are made of are easily accessible and their designs can be very simple. Many tote bags are a solid color with a single logo on them that are used for groceries and carrying or storing other items. While they are inexpensive, they can be highly rewarding in terms of marketing your business.

4. Functional

Functionality is a highly beneficial quality to consider when using promotional tote bags, as the more functional they are the more they will be used and the more your brand will be exposed to other members of your target audience. Bags can be highly versatile and unique, with features like zippers, padding, and more.

Tote bags are collapsible as well, so they can be stored easily when they aren’t in use. Some totes may also come with a supportive board for the bottom of the bag, keeping items from causing the bag to droop due to their weight. Bags can also have loops that allow them to be attached to the checkout frame while customers are purchasing items—all features that increase functionality.

Popular Promotional Tote Bag Options

Grocery Bags

Typically, grocery bags are plastic or paper bags that are given to customers when they are checking out. Grocery tote bags can replace regular plastic bags, reducing waste and making them a good eco-friendly choice for those concerned with the environment. Promotional grocery bags give you exposure as customers shop for food items and show off their freebie.

Clear Totes

Clear tote bags are unique in that all of their contents can be seen by outsiders. A clear bag is one way to make a statement, allowing your brand’s logo to stand out as much as possible. When you are giving away a clear tote bag, you may want to design it simply so that less is more and your brand is more easily seen and recognized.

Canvas Totes

Canvas tote bags are versatile and can be used for numerous activities, remaining durable and functional for a long time. Canvas bags can be washed over and over again and used on a daily basis. Totes can have logos, phrases, patterns, and other design elements printed on them to capture attention and spread the message of your brand.

Branded Totes

Branded totes are very high quality and can be customized to a large extent. They have the logo of your company printed on them and can be given to staff members or clients to speak for your brand even when no talking is being done. Totes can be various different styles and have numerous features, such as zippers, separate compartments, padding, and turn-lock or snap closures.

Tote bags can be an excellent method to use to keep your brand presence high and promote sustainable values and goals. Consider tote bags for your next marketing campaign to see what results you get.