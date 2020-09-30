How to Be Productive and Focused During the Day

As many of you know, I love being able to accomplish two things at once. So when it comes to being productive and focused, I thoroughly enjoy this topic. I know multitasking is pretty impossible since we can only truly focus on one task at a time, but there are some occurrences when you can efficiently do more than one thing at a time.
Like working out on the treadmill while catching up on Lovecraft Country, or listening to that new audiobook while you run. Okay, it only mostly works out when you combine exercise with something else, but that is beside the point.
I get excited when I learn how to kill two birds with one stone, and I think I may have figured out how to be more productive simultaneously and focused at work, and get a daily workout in during the day. But let me break down my initial issue.
My Problem:
I'm stressed, don't have enough time in the day to do all of the important tasks I have to do each day, and cannot focus on one project at a time. Here's the scenario, I have a full-time job, but I also spend time working on M3 every week as well.
So I often find myself with a task list way too long to accomplish in a single day. Even after not having a productive day at work, I feel even worse because I also didn't get an opportunity to exercise for the day. So I came up with the power hour method to be more productive and focused during the day. I hope my power hour method helps you boost your productivity as it helped me!
The Power Hour Method
What is the power method, you ask? It is a little method I do to stay productive and focused and kind of make a game out of all the items I need to accomplish in a day.
I love it because it allows me to stay focused for an entire hour. It is similar to the Pomodoro technique where you set a timer and make sure to stay focused for the entire time. The biggest difference here is that I do this method for an entire hour. Working for an entire hour, as opposed to 25 minutes short bursts of work, allows me to get more focused, and be able to do deep work instead of just small tasks.
Once your block of time you dedicated to your work is over, give yourself a break. I usually take about a 15-minute break after a power hour. I get up, walk around, play on my phone, make a quick phone call, grab a cup of coffee, or whatever.
So if I find myself getting distracted, I look at the timer and tell myself I can get a break in a given period. To keep the momentum going, I typically throw in an exercise between hours, such as a few jumping jacks or crunches.
What you need for the power hour method:
- A timer
- A work to-do list
- A Snack to Keep You Going
Step 1: Create a To-Do List
This is important because you need a definite list of things to execute during your power hour. My to-do list usually has 5-10 different goals to achieve, depending on the amount of time each will take.
For example, read and reply to 8 emails. Emails typically take a minute or two, so I know I can get a good number of them. Be careful with making your list.
It can be a great help with staying on task but don't set yourself up for failure. Make your list achievable.
Step 2: Set a Timer
I usually use my phone, but if you have a physical timer, that works too. You are going to set this for one hour only. Sometimes I do two hours, but it is way more difficult for me to stay focused for that long.
Doing more than one hour for a power hour IMO is for a more significant project at hand that you need to focus on. So for the day to day stuff, stick to una hora.
Step 3: Have a Quick Snack Nearby
Something I noticed when I first started doing this is, the harder you work, the more brain food you need. Plus, when you're hungry, it is near impossible to get any work done. But you cannot use your power hour to make yourself food because that is wasted precious time!
So, it would help if you always had a healthy snack that won't become a distraction. My go-to is a ZonePerfect Nutrition Bar. Not only are they delicious (they have a ton of crave-curbing flavors like Cinnamon Bun and Strawberry Yogurt), but they are also nutritious.
Each bar can have up to 19 nutrients. Now that's brain food! You can find them on Amazon, their website, or even at your nearest Target if you need some ASAP!
Step 4: Don't Over Do it!
The first time you do a power hour, it is going to feel like magic. I once accomplished an entire day's work in just three power hours. Yes, you read that correctly. The thing is, I still felt like I worked for eight hours.
Doing power hours can be draining mentally, and it is hard to get extra work done even if you finish the to-dos for that day, so use your spare time wisely.
I typically like to take a midday hike or run if I do well with my power hour. And I find that exercise usually gives me more energy during the day to do more!
But whatever you do, use the power hours wisely. Please do not overdo it and do a week's worth of work in a day and continue this pattern every day. You will be running on fumes by the end of the week, I promise you.
While you're keeping it up with power hours, remember to stay balanced. Eat balanced meals, eat balanced snacks, and, most importantly, keep your workload balanced. Switching up the work you do during the day helps keep the mind fresh. I do three jobs during the day, so that helps. But I think it helps to switch between tedious work to more creative stuff. You do not get as tired either since you are using different parts of your brain, at least in my case.
So there you have it: my method of how to simultaneously be more productive and focused at work, and get a daily workout in during the day. I hope it helps you too!
Comments
Tiffany Shand says
Great post. I like the idea of a power hour.
Sahar says
Just like Tiffany mentioned, I love the idea of a power hour!
Tracie Marie says
These are some great tips! xx
Katie Kinsley says
I’ve been so productive this week! &busy
Ola Broom says
I love the idea of a power hour: A timer, a work to-do list, and a snack. I’m going to have to try that. I’d love to take a closer look at this zone snack. I’d like to have healthy options for snacks.
HollyAllie Noah says
I love the idea of a power hour. I could use one of those mid morning at work. I am like queen bee to multitasking but I need to make it work for me not me work for it.
Corey Wheeland says
Oh I so needed to read this today. So stressed and trying to do too many things at once. I need the power hour!
Patricia Conte says
I feel so overwhelmed, too!! Your power hour sounds like a great suggestion! I will make an effort to give it a try – thanks!
Claire and Rosemary says
These are great tips. I especially like and use what you call “the power hour”. Just setting the time to focus is extremely productive. Thanks!
K Shaw says
Love the idea of a power hour! I start my day with a to-do list, but I’ve never set a timer for myself and often find that I am still working on that list hours later. I’m definitely going to try this!
dramrita says
Power hour sounds awesome. Will use it today and see how it goes.You are obviously productive.
Sondra Barker says
Staying productive and focused during the day can definitely be difficult sometimes! I’ll definitely be trying out the power hour method!
Joline says
Wish I heard of the power hour sooner! I tend to switch between different tasks. Can’t wait to try this.
Mosaics Lab says
I struggle to keep my focus through out the day so I started to meditate for 10 min every morning and 10 min right after lunch, I am doing a lot better now.
Neely Moldovan says
I do feel like setting a timer helps a ton! I love time blocking and I feel like taking breaks helps my productivity!
Stephanie says
I love the power hour idea! I basically do that every morning. I have a daily to-do list for my blog/business and I do as much as I can in the first hour after getting my boys off to school. It helps to be able to focus at that time.