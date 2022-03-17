How to Practice Convincing Writing For Your Job In 3 Easy Steps

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Writing an essay is the kind of thing most of us have happily left being once we finished college. Unfortunately, the art of writing a convincing, well-balanced, and driven text remain an everyday part of our job.

Pitching to clients is no novelty. Yet, the pandemic has changed the rules. Many clients nowadays prefer to avoid face-to-face pitch events. Instead, they value written pitch documents, which needs to convey:

Problem identification

How to propose to solve the client’s problem(s)

Justify your strategy and budget

Explain why they should work with you

Similarly, when all business interactions happen online, you need to be strategic about writing and sending concise and clear emails. Most people don’t have the time to read long and verbose emails during the day.

Therefore, learning how to convey your ideas in writing and how to direct the reader’s reasoning from start to finish are essential skills you learn to master when writing essays. You may have long passed the age of essay scoring, but it’s essential to practice articulating your thoughts in writing. Here are essential tips that can help you:

Research How Others Do It

The best way of improving your writing is to check how others convey complex ideas effectively. Typically, you can identify the few people in your business who are the most effective with their emails and messages. Don’t be afraid to study their style and copy it to improve your own emails.

Alternatively, reading can also help with improving your business communication. Did you know that you could read some of the best Harvard MBA essay examples with a commentary done by experts?

Even if you don’t intend to apply to Harvard, their infamous simple question essay offers a fantastic opportunity for creative thinking. You can learn a tip or two from successful Harvard applicants on how to best share your thoughts.

Check Your Grammar & Tone

Spellcheck tools can be useful when you are not sure how to spell a word. But they lack options when it comes to keeping your text correct and persuasive. That’s why you want to invest in writing assistant solutions, such as Grammarly. They can significantly improve your messaging by:

Removing grammar mishaps and mistakes

Helping clarify confusing sentences

Improving your word choice

Tailoring the communication to your audience group

Minor mistakes can completely transform the meaning of your text. Even if they don’t affect the meaning, they can damage your credibility.

Always Summarize

You never finish an essay without writing the conclusion part, which helps to sum up the ideas and open to new thoughts. Regardless of the type of written communication, it doesn’t hurt to provide a brief conclusion of what has been said and how is coming next.

The conclusion can be helpful as a call-to-action for your audience. If you send a pitch to a client, use the conclusion to highlight the main idea and tell them how and when to get in touch with you. In a work email, the conclusion can remind co-workers of the important information and how to prepare accordingly.

Convincing, persuasive, effective, and helpful written content makes a big difference in day-to-day business. As face-to-face interactions decrease significantly, you need to rely heavily on strong writing skills to convey your message.

Therefore, the tips you’ve learned when writing essays at schools are still relevant today: Clear idea sharing, good grammar, tone, guiding conclusion.