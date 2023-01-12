9 Reasons You Must Use Power BI In Your Business

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Every company has gone through a digital transition. As a result, the volume of valuable data recorded and kept has significantly increased due to the switch from traditional to digital.

By 2025, it is predicted that the world will have 175 zettabytes of stored data globally. Companies now have the chance to analyze data that has been recorded to make wise business decisions. However, companies must depend on specialized tools for this assessment due to the volume of data. A Power BI is a practical business data analysis and presentation tool that enables organizations of varied contexts to close the information-decisions gap.

What is Microsoft Power BI?

According to Microsoft, “Power BI is a business intelligence solution tool that lets you envision your data and communicate perspectives throughout your company. This analytic solution comprises several services and products, and its valuation and adaptability emerge from making use of each one and the ways they interact.

Users can see dashboards, statistics, and Power BI applications using an internet browser or mobile applications for Android, Windows, and iOS. Power BI services is a safe cloud-based service managed by Microsoft that users can access.

On a Windows computer or PC, you can download Power BI Desktop. It is a free self-service data and reports analysis application. It can be linked to cloud data sources to convert data to interactive displays.

Users of Power BI Desktop could connect to data, modify it, and model it. They can also make graphs and charts, reports, and dashboards, which are collections of visualizations. Power BI users can visualize text data analytics and picture identification. It can build models using machine learning and interconnect with Azure Machine Learning. There are plenty of functionalities that you can employ, which you can learn further with an affordable Power BI certification.

Pro and Premium considerations

A Pro membership can be suitable if several individuals in your company produce visualizations and reports but rarely exchange information. However, you’ll need to have a Premium account subscription if you intend to share the data with anyone within and some people who are not part of the company.

The Power BI App is not compatible with Linux or Mac computer systems. Still, digital services, including Pro and Premium, are accessible and available from whatever web browser you have. However, the desktop version may not be the best choice for a work environment that is Mac-only.

Reasons to Use Power BI

#1: Simple to use

The convenience of use of Power BI is among its main advantages. As a result, companies can access significant features without special skills or knowledge. With a drag-then-drop capability, users can quickly generate dashboards and reports across numerous data sources.

#2: Make accurate data-driven business decisions.

Clients can examine and visualize information from various large datasets to produce a precise picture of the company’s present status. A comprehensive visual representation of this data enables firms to generate exact findings. This information help businesses identify what really is profitable and what might not even be.

#3: Ensure data is always up-to-date

The dataset must remain current to make well-informed statistical judgments and conclusions. Businesses gather information and data continuously, so analytics and visualization must be updated frequently. Statistics can be updated hourly or daily with Power BI. This saves time and money because the information is compacted, and the desired service is provided via the cloud.

#4: View Power BI reports anywhere, on any device.

It has become more crucial than ever to access and view business applications from just about any location and device. Because of the incorporation of hybrid work, one can use Power BI on almost any device with an internet connection. It is now possible, even if you’re a salesman on the go who needs a quick status report update on sales or when just working from home.

#5: Share dashboards with other concerned departments in an instant

Power BI makes it simple to integrate dashboards with other individuals or organizations to exchange visualizations and insights. Employees may promote innovations and work together to establish corporate strategy thanks to the ability to communicate these ideas.

#6: Save time and effort through templates.

Report formats can be readily produced and utilized inside Power BI for organizations that want to improve their operations. This may also save time for employees, especially if various departments employ identical results.

#7: Built with Security in Mind

Security is crucial when working with significant quantities of corporate data. Power BI is safeguarded using all double encrypting to guarantee that all analytical findings can be developed and distributed with trust. Some features can be employed to spot unusual behavioral patterns. Additionally, it is designed to adhere to data protection and standards for both national and sectoral levels.

#8: Make use of AI

Microsoft has made financial investments and significant efforts in machine learning and artificial intelligence over ten years. With the help of technological improvements, Power BI allows staff members to organize data and create models using machine learning to rapidly and effectively extract helpful information from sizable to massive datasets.

#9: Integration with other applications and data sources

Microsoft’s Power BI smoothly connects to the company’s other services, including more than 70 additional connections and integrations. As a result, businesses can integrate the study of information from several platforms to give reliable and efficient data analysis. This can be analyzed from numerous data information sources and connections for an accurate analysis.

Conclusion

Before using Power BI to analyze your data, you must copy data from each source into a database system. It is easy to merge data from each source for a thorough insight into your industry. For example, one may employ an ETL tool to copy data into a cloud-based database, such as Microsoft’s Azure Synapse.

You can enhance and streamline data integration by using a cloud-based ETL solution that automates the connection to, extraction of data from, and loading of the data into your destination. You can use it to perform the necessary in-depth analysis.