Everything You Need To Know About Planning A Trip To Egypt

Egypt is an interesting country to visit. Taking a trip here will surely provide you with memories to last a lifetime. Tourism has increased here over the last few years and with so much history and unique architecture with the pyramids, temples, and tombs, this is a bucket list destination for many people. For many visitors, it even ends up being their favorite travel destination because of the unique experience that it offers. Planning your trip to Egypt can be easy if you follow the steps below.

**DISCLAIMER: At the time of publication for this post, we are amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic. Please consult with the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control before traveling.**

The Best Time travel to Egypt

You can really visit Egypt any time of the year, but if you are uncomfortable in the heat it is worth avoiding a trip here between May and September. High season in Egypt is December to April.

What to pack

Egypt is hot, and you want to be sure to pack appropriate and respectful clothes for your time here (especially for women!) to show respect for their culture. You’ll want to be sure you have hot weather essentials, such as a hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, long sleeve breathable clothes, and bug spray.

Logistics for your trip

When planning a trip to Egypt, there are many logistics you need to consider. For example, you might need a tourist visa. You want to prepare this well before your vacation, as it can take some time to receive. You don’t want to put your trip in jeopardy.

Before you go, it is also worth it to dive into some history of Egypt. While you’re visiting these incredible and historic sites, having an idea of what you are seeing will make the experience that much more enriching.

There are not the only logistics you'll need to play for. Depending on where you're coming from, you might need to get vaccinations before traveling to a new continent. Consult with your doctor to get more information. Of course, you'll also need to think about other details such as accommodations while you're there. If you don't know anyone in the area, you'll need a place to stay and a way to get around.

Main Attractions

There are many things you want to see and do while in Egypt, and the best piece of advice I can give here is to make a list and plan ahead. If you book ahead, you’ll save precious time, money, and energy while there too!

Cairo

Most people will say that you don’t need to spend an extended amount of time in Cairo, but it is still worth visiting. Make the most of it while here. In the city, Khan El-Khalili bazaar is a must as you walk around and explore Old Cairo. From the city you can also visit the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Egyptian Museum.

Other highlights to see while in Cairo include: Mosque of Muhammid Ali, Coptic Cairo, Saqqara Pyramid, and Khan el Khalili Souk.

Luxor

Luxor is a smaller city than Cairo, located just an hour away. It is located on the east bank of the Nile River in southern Egypt. It is home to a number of well-known sites, including the Karnak Temple, the Valley of the Kings, the Philae Temple, and the tomb of Nefertari. You can catch a light and sound show at Karnak Temple and enjoy the slower pace of life here.

Temples

Visiting the temples in Egypt is a must. With so much to see, it is worth planning ahead and seeing what you can fit into your time here. Six of the must-sees include: Abu Simbel, Philae, Edfu, Karnak, Luxor, and Hatsheput. The temples in Egypt have such incredible historical significance and preserving them is a priority here. For example, the relocation of the Temple of Abu Simbel occurred to save it from rising waters of the Nile River.

Pyramids

The Egyptian pyramids are a symbol of the country that carry also carry great significance and draw much interest from visitors every year. Most pyramids were built as tombs for the pharaohs and consorts and are well preserved. Some of the other most fascinating pyramids in Egypt are: Bent Pyramid, Red Pyramid, Pyramid of Khafre, and Pyramid of Khufu.

Nile River

If you want to go on a cruise while in Egypt and really see as much as you can from the comfort from a cruise, a Nile Cruise is definitely worth it. It is extremely popular in Egypt as visitors want to take in as much as they can while in Egypt. Plan ahead and research the tour guides that will be on the cruises if possible so you can check out reviews and get an idea of what you’re signing up for. Many cruises will have a planned activity, temple visits, and plenty else to see.

After reading this article you're probably excited to be planning your trip to Egypt. Remember to only travel when it is safe to do so. Have an amazing vacation!