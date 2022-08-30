Job Search 101: What Does It Take to Be A Personal Trainer?

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Are you thinking about exploring a new career path? Do you love fitness, or are you eager to improve your personal fitness levels? If so, you might want to consider becoming a Personal Trainer. Working as a PT will allow you to spend a lot of time on your own health and well-being.

At the same time, you will be working to empower people and help them take more control over their life and their fitness choices. You might wonder what you’ll need and what it will take to become a personal trainer. Here are some of the key considerations that you will need to keep in mind.

The Right Look

You will need the right look and aesthetic to be a personal trainer. Ultimately, you can’t be in a poor level of physical health. The reason for this is simple. You need your clients to look at you and want what you have. You also need them to feel as though you can help them achieve their fitness goals.

That’s not going to be the case if you haven’t put the work in yourself. Does that mean that you can’t become a PT if you’re not in the right physical state? Of course not, but it does mean that you’ll need to be ready to put the work in.

You should start by focusing on your diet. Think about getting a more balanced diet complete with everything you need. Remember, you can fill any gaps here with the right supplements.

You might also need to think about your own fitness plan. Working out a couple of times each week with the support of your own PT will help you achieve the changes you need. Remember, you can also explore certain cosmetic procedures like a drainless tummy tuck if you struggle to make enough progress.

Charisma

Your personality does matter as a personal trainer. A significant element of your job is customer service and client support. The best PTs know how to simultaneously make clients feel at ease and confident.

A certain level of balance and finetuning goes into this process. That’s why it’s important to ensure that you build up the right personality through public content connected with your personal brand. Remember, you need to make your business feel fun while also striking the right note of professionalism at the same time.

Qualifications

You are always going to need a certain amount of qualifications to work as a personal trainer. This provides you with the professional credibility required to win over new clients.

Once you have the qualifications, you can also advertise them as part of your marketing. Remember, most clients want to be in the hands of a professional.

They don’t want to risk their fitness goals with someone who is untried and untested. So, if you are new to the fitness industry, then the right qualifications are even more important.

Social Profile

Social profiles are also important if you want to become a PT. This is another key element of selling the right personality. Unlike other careers, when you work as a PT, you will spend a lot of time interacting with clients on a first-name basis.

It’s a highly personal business model, and people will always be interested in who you are and what you can offer. This means you need to be an active voice on social media.

Don’t forget that many PTs also work as influencers or aspire to be influencers. As such, you should research fitness influencers on social media. You need to explore the types of content that they create and the specific examples that land the most with your target audience.

Remember, you can set up profiles on all social networks or any that you already understand. However, it is important to choose the social network that fits your target demographic.

For instance, if you are appealing to an older demographic, then you should focus your efforts on social media such as Facebook. In contrast, younger people are now mainly active on TikTok and YouTube. This should also give you an idea about the type of content that you need to create.

Content

Finally, if you want to succeed as a personal trainer, you need to ensure that you are constantly delivering high levels of value to your clients. This is about more than just offering the right service.

Instead, you need to consider providing constant information, whether engaging, inspirational, or educational. Content is the best way to do this. You should start working to build up content levels before your career as a PT even begins to take off.

There are lots of different types of content that can be worth exploring here. As mentioned, you can use social media to create and share content. However, you might also want to set up a blog for your PT business or a website. A blog will allow you to provide more in-depth content at higher rates.



You could also think about creating video content too. Video content is important because it’s more immersive and engaging. As such, it will always give you the best chance of attracting a high level of interest from your target audience. You just need to ensure that any content like this reaches the right standards in terms of quality.

We hope this helps you understand some of the key elements that will help determine whether you are successful when working to become a professional personal trainer. Remember, this career choice provides many benefits that should not be overlooked.

For instance, you will be provided plenty of freedom in your career. You also don’t have to worry about being stuck behind a desk all day. Instead, you can earn money while also spending time working on your physical levels of fitness.