5 Signs to Notice When It Is Time To Hire a Personal Injury Lawyer

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

People who suffer severe personal injury are often traumatized, and these injuries can have a permanent impact on their lives. Beyond dealing with the actual injury, they have to handle medical bills, insurance claims, and paperwork while trying to focus on their recovery.

Dealing with a personal injury claim alone can be a long and overwhelming process – which may tempt you to accept a lower settlement than what you deserve. To make matters worse, a claim that has not been handled correctly can mean that you receive no compensation at all.

To ensure your claim is handled correctly and you get the compensation you deserve, you should hire a qualified personal injury lawyer.

If you find yourself in any of the following five scenarios, you should contact Szakacs Law immediately.

1. Reach a Settlement Agreement

In most cases, personal injury claims don’t make it to court. Usually, negotiations between you and the defending insurance company result in a settlement.

These negotiations are best left to a personal injury lawyer to ensure you get the best possible settlement and outcome.

2. Expedite Your Claim

Due to the legal paperwork, insurance red tape, and witnesses involved, the personal injury claim process can go on for months or even years. However, you can’t wait forever to receive a payout while focusing on your recovery.

By hiring a personal injury lawyer, you can be sure that someone is staying on top of your claim and fighting for you. Having a personal injury attorney on your side can significantly expedite the claims process.

The lawyer will handle all the aspects of your case – from negotiations to dealing with insurance companies and filing the legal paperwork – on your behalf.

3. Get Representation in Court

If you and the defending insurance company can’t reach a settlement agreement, filing a lawsuit and taking them to court is your last recourse. In court, you want to have a professional on your side to fight for your case.

Although you can represent yourself, you’ll go against the defending insurance company’s professional team of lawyers. To even stand a chance, you need an attorney to match the defendant’s level of knowledge and expertise.

4. Understand the Personal Injury Claim Process

Navigating the personal injury claim process by yourself can be confusing and exhausting – any misstep on your part can result in a delayed or reduced payout. An experienced personal injury lawyer will gather all the crucial information about your case, deal with law enforcement officials, and help you understand the relevant liability laws.

A local personal injury lawyer will also have intimate knowledge of your state’s laws and local courts. Which can help your claim move through the legal system quickly.

All that will be required of you is to explain the details of your injury honestly and accurately. Your lawyer will take you through the claims process step-by-step.

5. Get an Objective Perspective

Objectivity is essential in any legal process – especially in personal injury cases. Personal injuries are emotional and traumatic. You may find it difficult to maintain a level of objectivity when dealing with insurance companies, lawyers, and law enforcement officials.

Your personal injury lawyer will review your case objectively, make a strong case, and argue on your behalf.