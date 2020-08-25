6 Components Of The Perfect Beach Wedding

Sharing is caring!

Having your wedding at the beach can be a fantastic decision. It certainly creates one of the most romantic backdrops, and you can enjoy the sunshine and sea breeze as you celebrate this special day with your loved ones. However, they do require a bit of organizing so that you can make everything perfect. In this article, we’ll offer you some advice on how to plan the perfect beach wedding.

1. Location is everything

One of the most important decisions when planning a beach wedding is the location, of course! There are so many beautiful beaches to choose from, especially if you deciding to have your ceremony and honeymoon in one.

Some of the most popular locations include the Pink Sands Beaches, including: Bahamas, Seven Mile Beach; Jamaica, Horseshoe Bay Beach; Bermuda, and Makena Cove Beach; and Hawaii. If you plan on traveling, it can be a good idea to do your research first; this way, you can avoid the busy seasons and wet seasons.

2. Perfect Timing

When choosing the perfect time for your wedding, it’s a good idea to take a look at where you are getting married. For example, during school holidays in summer the beaches may be extremely crowded. The last thing you want is an audience watching!

The next decision to make is what time of the day you are going to have your ceremony. Sunrise and sunset a popular choice and make for great photos. However, it can get colder during these times. By doing some research online with a travel site like Momondo, you can come to the right decision.

3. Breezy Attire

Beach weddings are perfect for couples that aren’t too fussed about their attire and are after a more casual look. However, you can still be glam if you want to! Just make sure you aren’t wearing something heavy, as you may get hot in the sunshine. Some brides even suggest skipping the footwear, and opting for barefoot sandals instead!

For the groom, take advantage of breezy cotton shirts and rolled-up pants. However, don’t be shy to through on a jacket if you want something a little more formal. The options are endless!

4. Fitting Decorations

Decorations for the perfect beach wedding will blend into the setting, not distract or take away with it. If you are having trouble choosing decorations for the big day, just think about what you would stumble across at the beach. Starfish ornaments can be an enchanting addition as well as tropical greenery. You might even be able to find some driftwood or shells along the beach to use!

If you are having your ceremony at sunset, make sure you set up plenty of twinkle lights and lanterns to create a magical atmosphere. Check out this DIY beach wedding for more inspiration.

5. Intimate Ceremony

Most ceremonies at the beach offer a more intimate and private setting, so it might not be the best choice if you have an extensive guest list. When wedding planning, you should also make sure you have a sound system organized, as it can get rather windy, and your guests might not be able to hear your vows!

Some brides have also come up with the idea of having a welcome table near the entrance that includes sunscreen, water, and complimentary flip flops. It’s also a good idea to have a place where they can deposit their shoes!

6. Reception on the Sand

If you are planning on eating at the beach after your ceremony, you want to make sure that you choose the correct foods. Things like fruit, cheese, meat, and vegetables can go bad if left too long in the sunshine.

For this reason, it can be worth having an alternate venue for your reception. This way, you can enjoy high-quality food and take a break from the sunshine (unless your reception is at night, of course).

If you are concerned about organizing, try, and go through a company that takes care of the bookings for you. There are many beach wedding packages that you should keep an eye out for, with everything included in the one price. This makes it much easier to budget, and you don’t have to worry about calculating everything yourself. Trust us when we say it’s worth it!

And that’s it! By following the above advice, you will be able to organize the perfect beach wedding. However, just in case mother nature does strike, it’s always a good idea to have a Plan B prepared. A sheltered gazebo or local restaurant on standby can be a great decision so that you can continue the celebrations. Good luck, and most importantly, have fun!