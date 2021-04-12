Don’t Pay Full Price For These 11 Items

Saving money is the name of the game. Now, I’m not rich, and I work hard for my money. As a result, I try to do as much as possible with as little as possible. Fortunately for you, that means that I have all the savings tips, and I’m willing to share them! So jump on the discount bandwagon with me. Don’t pay full price for the following eleven items.
1. Hair Removal
Everything from waxing, threading, and laser hair removal—you can get a discount on it all.
Whenever I’m feeling down because it time yet again to get my eyebrows tamed, I look on the bright side. At least it will be cheaper than the price advertised!
There is ALWAYS a discount or coupon for hair removal. So make sure that you check out Groupon before booking your appointment. They have dozens, if not hundreds, of discounts and coupons for hair removal treatments. Don’t have to pay full price to look fabulous!
Search on Groupon to find the discount you need!
2. Car Wash
I hate getting my car washed. Partly I hate spending money on things that I know will not last. However, what I despise even more is the embarrassment of having the dirtiest car in the lot.
If you’re going to pay for things over and over, you should at least get a discount on them. So don’t be spontaneous and pull into the first car wash you see. You should plan it out and look on Groupon to see who has a promotion near you.
One of the great things about Groupon is that they have a mobile app! So if you’re running errands and want to stop by for a car wash, pull up the app and find a good coupon before you pick somewhere to go.
3. Oil Change
Talk about paying for something over and over again. I feel like this is a never-ending cycle. As soon as I get my oil changed, it seems that it’s time for another in a week.
Of course, it’s not as often as it may seem to me, but it is still often enough that I refuse to pay full price. Again, Groupon has your back with their online deals!
4. Massage
Now here is something that I actually enjoy doing. After a long day at work and spending money on things I need, but don’t want (I’m looking at you, oil change), it’s nice to splurge on something for myself.
A massage is a perfect gift to yourself. It’s a great way to relax. But saving money is still what we’re all about, so make sure that you get that discount!
Find massage places near you on Groupon!
5. Laptop & Accessories
This one is new to me. I never knew that there were so many discounts and coupons out there for laptops!
And there’s no reason to argue the PC vs Mac struggle, there are discounts for both. After finding out this little fact, you can be sure that I will NEVER pay full price for a computer again. And not only that, speakers, cords, headphones and more, you can get a discount on them all!
To take advantage of this, all you need to do is sign up with Honey. Honey is a web browser extension that searches for coupon codes when you shop online. Then, when you go to your shopping cart, it automatically applies the coupon that saves you the most money. Pretty amazing, right?
On top of that, Honey allows you to follow an item and receive an alert if the price drops within a certain time frame. So if you are able to hold out on that new iPhone for a while, turn on these notifications and you could save big.
Shop with Honey and save money on all your tech gear!
6. Vacations
Yes, you heard right, you can even get a vacation on the cheap.
Traveling can be expensive, but as long as you get the right discounts, you can make it fit your budget. When you book your flight with Momondo, you’ll be sure to get the best price. And as a bonus, you can bundle your hotel and car rental to save even more money.
Learn more about the fabulous vacations you can go on with Momondo by reading our article 11 Fun And Affordable Momondo Vacations Under $5,000!
7. Facials
Again, sometimes it’s nice to splurge on yourself!
It’s also just necessary sometimes. We all work hard, and a facial is just the thing that will give you that perk you need and keep you looking youthful. And with all the savings, this facial is well deserved.
And there are so many different kinds that you can get! Check out your options at Groupon.
8. Teeth Whitening
Once you save all this money, you’re going to be smiling a lot more often. So let’s make sure those pearly whites are as white as they can be.
I have to say, normally this is not something I would ever spend money on. But the deals make it impossible to resist!
Being able to afford luxuries like teeth whitening is a direct result of saving money on everything else discussed so far. So let’s continue that trend with this splurge as well. And of course, get your treatment at a discount thanks to Groupon!
9. Clothing
Once again, Honey is going to help you shop for clothes cheaply at your favorite online retailer. It may not be possible to get all your clothes on sale all the time. But for the things that are not on sale at your favorite store, Honey can probably find a coupon to apply to your order that will still help you save money.
10. Fitness Class
If you want to tak a fitness class, don’t let your budget hold you back! You can find classes for any type of exercise, including yoga, pilates, self-defense, and cycling.
And you can find almost any of these classes at a reduced price if you take the time to search on Groupon first.
Don’t let the price tag be the determining factor in you getting in shape. Work that discount and then work those gluts!
11. Anything Else!
Honestly, when you live on a strict budget, you should try to avoid paying regular price for anything and everything. Don’t forget that you can also find places that offer price matching and special offer discounts through their retail email list. There are so many ways to save!
And thanks to great deals with Groupon and Honey, you can save money on just about everything.
Groupon has a Deal of the Day that can save you money on everyday necessities and fun activities.
Download Honey to your browser and you’ll never have to clip coupons again.
Enjoy paying the lowest price possible for these eleven everyday items!
Comments
Alli Smith says
I’m all about saving money and I rarely pay full price for anything. I’m checking all 11 things to save money on, especially on getting the car washed. I hate a dirty car, but hate paying full price even more.
Amanda @ Adorkablii says
This is a great list. I love saving money and truly hate to pay full price for anything. I am also a sucker for those apps that save you money. Haha. Any way I can save money or get money back… I am all for!
Terri Ramsey Beavers says
I had no idea I could get laptops and computer discounts from groupon. I am in the market for a new one and I’ll check your link first.
Jenn @ EngineerMommy says
I always look for ways to save money. These are great examples of things that should be bought only at a discount. I always use coupons for the car wash place down the street.
Ashley M says
I hate paying full price for anything. If I can help it I’ll even wait for a sale or coupon in order to save money.
Pam says
I never pay full price for clothes if I can help it. You can find so many clothes at thrift stores that have never even been worn before.
Liz Mays says
I could probably be saving so much money on these things. I really have to start paying attention to Groupon.
Brandy says
This is really cool, there are so many things you can certainly get a discount on using Groupon!
simplyjustnoel says
I’m all for saving money when I can! Groupon is my favorite place to check before spending a bunch of money on random things or trips. They always have great weekend activities for so little money! Thanks for sharing!
April Mims says
I’m always looking for a good deal. It’s especially easy to find good prices on massages in the area. Saving money is a great way to relax!
Chantal Bernard says
I always try and save money where I can. Thanks for sharing all of these great deals!
Franc Ramon says
I rarely do have my carwash so every carwash is really worth it. Sometimes, I just let the rain wash it off. I guess it’s important to get the best deals on regular services you do.
Becca Wilson says
I save money whenever and wherever I can. I had no idea that you could save on things like facials and massages!
michele d says
I like to save whenever I can especially when it comes to traveling. It helps so much with this family of 6.
MJ says
I have a facial booked at a beauty school next week. I believe it saving and schools for various beauty and body treatments are great for that.
OhNikka says
I like your list and I totally agree with our!!
OhNikka says
I like your list and I totally agree with you!
Anosa says
I am loving the list thanks for sharing. If I can save anywhere I jump at the opportunity
cbd oil canada says
cbd oil canada
I wanna say thank you for this wonderful blog. I really appreciate this.
cbd oil canada says
cbd oil canada
I wanna say thank you for this wonderful blog. I really appreciate this.
Frontier Airlines Reservation Number says
Really amazing Article. Really good information provided by you.