Don’t Pay Full Price For These 11 Items

Sharing is caring!

595 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

Saving money is the name of the game. Now, I’m not rich, and I work hard for my money. As a result, I try to do as much as possible with as little as possible. Fortunately for you, that means that I have all the savings tips, and I’m willing to share them! So jump on the discount bandwagon with me. Don’t pay full price for the following eleven items.

1. Hair Removal

Everything from waxing, threading, and laser hair removal—you can get a discount on it all.

Whenever I’m feeling down because it time yet again to get my eyebrows tamed, I look on the bright side. At least it will be cheaper than the price advertised!

There is ALWAYS a discount or coupon for hair removal. So make sure that you check out Groupon before booking your appointment. They have dozens, if not hundreds, of discounts and coupons for hair removal treatments. Don’t have to pay full price to look fabulous!

Search on Groupon to find the discount you need!

2. Car Wash

I hate getting my car washed. Partly I hate spending money on things that I know will not last. However, what I despise even more is the embarrassment of having the dirtiest car in the lot.

If you’re going to pay for things over and over, you should at least get a discount on them. So don’t be spontaneous and pull into the first car wash you see. You should plan it out and look on Groupon to see who has a promotion near you.

One of the great things about Groupon is that they have a mobile app! So if you’re running errands and want to stop by for a car wash, pull up the app and find a good coupon before you pick somewhere to go.

3. Oil Change

Talk about paying for something over and over again. I feel like this is a never-ending cycle. As soon as I get my oil changed, it seems that it’s time for another in a week.

Of course, it’s not as often as it may seem to me, but it is still often enough that I refuse to pay full price. Again, Groupon has your back with their online deals!

4. Massage

Now here is something that I actually enjoy doing. After a long day at work and spending money on things I need, but don’t want (I’m looking at you, oil change), it’s nice to splurge on something for myself.

A massage is a perfect gift to yourself. It’s a great way to relax. But saving money is still what we’re all about, so make sure that you get that discount!

Find massage places near you on Groupon!

5. Laptop & Accessories

This one is new to me. I never knew that there were so many discounts and coupons out there for laptops!

And there’s no reason to argue the PC vs Mac struggle, there are discounts for both. After finding out this little fact, you can be sure that I will NEVER pay full price for a computer again. And not only that, speakers, cords, headphones and more, you can get a discount on them all!

To take advantage of this, all you need to do is sign up with Honey. Honey is a web browser extension that searches for coupon codes when you shop online. Then, when you go to your shopping cart, it automatically applies the coupon that saves you the most money. Pretty amazing, right?

On top of that, Honey allows you to follow an item and receive an alert if the price drops within a certain time frame. So if you are able to hold out on that new iPhone for a while, turn on these notifications and you could save big.

Shop with Honey and save money on all your tech gear!

6. Vacations

Yes, you heard right, you can even get a vacation on the cheap.

Traveling can be expensive, but as long as you get the right discounts, you can make it fit your budget. When you book your flight with Momondo, you’ll be sure to get the best price. And as a bonus, you can bundle your hotel and car rental to save even more money.

Learn more about the fabulous vacations you can go on with Momondo by reading our article 11 Fun And Affordable Momondo Vacations Under $5,000!

7. Facials

Again, sometimes it’s nice to splurge on yourself!

It’s also just necessary sometimes. We all work hard, and a facial is just the thing that will give you that perk you need and keep you looking youthful. And with all the savings, this facial is well deserved.

And there are so many different kinds that you can get! Check out your options at Groupon.

8. Teeth Whitening

Once you save all this money, you’re going to be smiling a lot more often. So let’s make sure those pearly whites are as white as they can be.

I have to say, normally this is not something I would ever spend money on. But the deals make it impossible to resist!

Being able to afford luxuries like teeth whitening is a direct result of saving money on everything else discussed so far. So let’s continue that trend with this splurge as well. And of course, get your treatment at a discount thanks to Groupon!

9. Clothing

Once again, Honey is going to help you shop for clothes cheaply at your favorite online retailer. It may not be possible to get all your clothes on sale all the time. But for the things that are not on sale at your favorite store, Honey can probably find a coupon to apply to your order that will still help you save money.

10. Fitness Class

If you want to tak a fitness class, don’t let your budget hold you back! You can find classes for any type of exercise, including yoga, pilates, self-defense, and cycling.

And you can find almost any of these classes at a reduced price if you take the time to search on Groupon first.

Don’t let the price tag be the determining factor in you getting in shape. Work that discount and then work those gluts!

11. Anything Else!

Honestly, when you live on a strict budget, you should try to avoid paying regular price for anything and everything. Don’t forget that you can also find places that offer price matching and special offer discounts through their retail email list. There are so many ways to save!

And thanks to great deals with Groupon and Honey, you can save money on just about everything.

Groupon has a Deal of the Day that can save you money on everyday necessities and fun activities.

Download Honey to your browser and you’ll never have to clip coupons again.

Enjoy paying the lowest price possible for these eleven everyday items!