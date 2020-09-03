How To Stay Organized When Blogging All Day

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

Blogging can be both a hobby and a profession. We see more and more people take up full-time blogging as a career in this day and age. However, it is quite difficult to stay organized when blogging is your full-time job.

You should already be aware of how to make money and the potential this career presents. If you're not, here are some articles you should read:

Now that you know how to earn income with your blog, let's turn to how to manage your daily schedule!

You see, if you're a full-time blogger, you should be blogging pretty much every single day. It is your job, so there needs to be a schedule that you follow. Contrary to what many believe, the life of a blogger is not as relaxed as it seems. Many hours will be spent researching, writing, editing, and promoting your posts. Some articles may take days to create, meaning you sit at your desk for hours on end staring at a screen.

This is something many bloggers struggle with, which is usually why many fail to turn it into a career. You enjoy blogging when it's a hobby, but it becomes too difficult when you have to commit to it full-time.

That brings us perfectly onto the topic of this post: How do you stay organized when you're blogging all day? Below, you'll find a host of tips and tricks to avoid insanity while at your desk. Actually, that's the perfect place to start—with your blogging setup!

Create a comfortable & ergonomic workspace

When you're a hobby blogger, you probably aren't going to invest in a proper setup. At least most people don't. You might lie in bed or sit on the sofa and type away at your latest article. Don't fall into the trap of doing this when blogging is your job! You'll soon realize that working like this is nowhere near as comfortable as it seems. Plus, lying down in bed doesn't create a very professional aura and leads to distractions (and naps).

Instead, you should create a comfortable and ergonomic workspace. Ideally, buy a desk and an office chair that you can sit at. Then, consider buying something to raise your screen up to eye-level. This will stop you from stooping over and looking down at your computer all day. More ergonomic tips exist, but we won't go through them all in this guide. Essentially, the main point is that you should be sitting with a straight spine at your desk.

When you do these things, you will be in a much more comfortable position as you work from home. You will be able to work for longer periods without succumbing to the typical aches and pains in your back or neck. Also, a professional setup gets you in a more professional state of mind. Fewer distractions present themselves, and you can focus on your tasks.

If you want more tips and tricks on how to make the best of working from home, read these articles:

Organize your day into different blocks

Next, you need to create a proper schedule for each day. Some posts are shorter and require less research than others, so they can be written and edited within a few hours. Others (like this one) require more planning and research. So, each project will have a different schedule depending on what it is. As a result, you can't create a blanket schedule for every single day of the week.

Instead, you should consider what you want to do the night before. For example, tonight, you can sit down and plan tomorrow's schedule. Then, split the day into different blocks where you focus on a particular task. Perhaps you start work at 9 am then spend two hours researching a topic. Give yourself a break, then spend the next couple of hours planning and writing the piece. Your day goes on like this, with each block providing a different task.

Primarily, this gives more structure to your days and ensures you have things to do. It will stop instances where you stare at a blank wall, wondering what you should do next. It will also prevent situations where you go a bit crazy because you're doing the same thing for hours.

Don't be afraid to switch between projects throughout the day as well. If you get tired writing one article, take a break and start another. It gives your brain a nice mental rest from tackling particular topics!

A tool you can use to help you with this is the Productivity Planner. This planner utilizes the Pomodoro Technique, helps you to focus your mental energy on the most meaningful tasks, and empowers you to take advantage of every moment of every day. Bonus: it’s printed on sustainably sourced paper from FSC suppliers! Buy one now!

Take a ten-minute break

People often make the mistake of associated time worked with productivity. Working for five hours straight makes you more productive than if you only worked for one. That's actually not the case, though, and you can be far more productive if you schedule little breaks throughout your day.

Moreover, the breaks serve a specific purpose. Sitting at a desk for hours on end is really bad for your body. It causes muscles to tighten and trigger points to form. As a result, you spend less time focusing on your work and more time rubbing sore muscles. Your mind focuses on the pain in your neck or between your shoulder blades, even as you work. It's enough to make you go bonkers! So if you want to stay organized when blogging full-time you have to take frequent breaks.

By taking short breaks, you can stretch and relax those muscles. Get yourself out of the seated position and pump more blood around your body. This will keep you sane by preventing a build-up of physical tension, which usually manifests as mental stress. Here's a video giving you some excellent stretches to do if you work at a desk all day:

Are you looking for more ways to take care of yourself while staying organized with your blogging? Here are some great articles to help.

Find your most productive hours

Again, a big joy of blogging is that you can work from home. You are the only person you have to answer to, meaning there are no rules on when you need to work. Many bloggers start by waking up in the morning and following a typical working cycle. This is mainly because you're used to it—it's how we've been trained to think and work.

In some instances, this is the most productive way to work. You may love this schedule because it makes you feel comfortable and alert. Or, you might hate it. That's the key point: there's no evidence to suggest working at a specific time is better than others.

It all depends on the individual and what makes you feel productive. You might hate the 9-5 work schedule because you're not a morning person. As a result, you don't get into your stride until after lunch. Effectively, you've wasted a good three/four hours being unproductive!

Instead, figure out your most productive hours of the day and base your schedule around it. Perhaps you work better in the evenings, or maybe you need an even earlier start?! You should play around with various work patterns until you settle on one that appeals to you the most. Don't forget to utilize your Productivity Planner as you keep organized with blogging.

Wear blue light glasses

One of the joys of blogging is that you can wear whatever you want to work! You're no longer confined to wearing a specific uniform or getting dressed in a fancy suit. Some people still do this, but that's their personal preference. If it helps you get in the zone, then go for it. The bottom line is that there are no set rules on your attire…but should there be?

It's important to recognize the impact of staring at a screen for hours. This increases your exposure to blue light and can put a lot of strain on your eyes and lead to various issues with your site and your sight!

Blue light can also make it harder for you to sleep at night. This is why you should invest in blue light glasses from JINS. By wearing blue light glasses, you can protect your eyes from the damaging blue light rays. It should decrease eye strain and make it easier for you to sleep at night.

Get Help When You Need It

It's easy for blogging to feel like a solo journey. But it's not at all! There are so many incredible resources out there, and a tight-knit blogging community that wants to share them with you. To get a better idea of what this looks like, read these articles:

One tool that will help you stay organized when blogging is Blogging Money Update. With this paid newsletter subscription (only $19 a month!), you basically have a personal assistant. You will receive three emails ever single week with paid sponsored blog post opportunities that you can apply to. No more wasting time scouring influencer networks! Sign up for Blogging Money Update today.

These tips will help you stay organized when you're blogging all day, every day. Realistically, it's all about creating the best work schedule and environment for yourself. Identify the roadblocks that cause mental stress and eliminate them!