5 Myths About Meal Delivery Services

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

With the global COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants are currently closed and there is an added layer of difficulty for people trying to plan out their next meal. Grocery stores have been struggling to meet this rising demand, while many customers steer clear of prolonged grocery runs because they're wary of exposure to the virus. Often, meals can be ordered on a repeating schedule, saving customers time and energy. Meal delivery services provide you with everything you need to make simple, healthy, restaurant-quality meals.

We live in stressful times. Rumors and myths swirl around everything these days, and meal kit subscriptions are not exempt. However, if you take an in-depth look into the best frozen meal delivery services out there, you’ll find that many of these myths are entirely unfounded.



Here are five myths about meal subscription boxes and why you don’t need to pay them any mind.

1. Meal Delivery Services are More Expensive Than Grocery Stores

This myth is a little nuanced. Yes, you could sometimes get all the ingredients to make their meals cheaper at the grocery store. However, this claim doesn’t factor in the time and organization it takes to shop. For busy people, traditional shopping may end up “costing” them more than a delivery service.

Also, this myth overlooks the waste of leftover ingredients that’s inevitable if your shop for yourself, especially if you’re only cooking for one or two people. One of the perks of meal kits is that they portion each meal perfectly. Instead of buying an entire jar of oregano for a recipe that requires a tablespoon of it, you only receive the amount you need for each ingredient. This means less waste, less cleanup, and fewer stray ingredients floating around your pantry until they expire.

2. They Take a Long Time to Prepare

Compared to grocery store meals, meal delivery services can help save time by allowing you to skip a number of steps. You won’t need to find a recipe or go to the store and agonize over which ingredients to use. Pre-proportioned ingredients also mean there’s no need for measuring cups (and no need to clean them). At the end of the process, you will save a lot of time by cooking delivered meals, compared to a similar meal from a grocery store.

3. Cooking Delivered Meals Is Too Complicated

As a general rule, most meal kit recipes require a just knife and either a skillet or a saucepan to prepare. You don’t need to worry about complicated instruments or processes like crockpots or smokers. Meal delivery services strive to be as simple as possible. Many brands use that simplicity as part of their selling point, advertising meals that can be made in six steps or less.

4. Delivered Meals are Filled with Sodium and Preservatives.

This myth comes with suspicion about frozen or pre-prepared foods and an association between meal delivery services and TV dinners. Luckily enough, this association is essentially entirely unfounded. Frozen dinners can be loaded with sodium, sugar, and preservatives. Even if they aren’t, the ultra-processed ingredients can cause weight gain, making many TV Dinners a no-win scenario.

Meal delivery services couldn’t be more different. With meal kits, you work with simple, healthy, real food. You are cooking a real piece of chicken, cutting up an actual onion. Customers don’t have to worry about beef substitute or reconstituted potatoes. The business aims at providing home cooks with simple, quality ingredients to make healthy, great-tasting meals.

5. Microwave Meals Can't be Healthy

Some meal delivery services offer meals you can cook in the microwave. Unfortunately, some people have negative perceptions of microwavable meals.

There is a myth floating around that microwaving meals robs the food of their nutrients, but this simply isn’t true. Cooking, in general, can negatively affect nutritious content, but this typically happens when heat occurs during the process. With microwaves, because the food spends less time in that heat than, for example, in a boiling pot, you lose fewer nutrients.

We Recommend Dinnerly

Now that you know the truth about meal subscription boxes, you're probably wanting to try one out. We recommend Dinnerly! With this service, you only spend about $5 each serving. there's no way you can argue with that price. Try Dinnerly today!

Are meal delivery kits for everyone? No. They also aren’t a cure-all. But for many people, especially younger, single home cooks who don’t have a lot of experience in the kitchen, the wide selection of meal delivery services offers convenience and helps them eat well-balanced meals on a regular basis.