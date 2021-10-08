4 Self-Indulging Ways to Move On From a Toxic Relationship

Sharing is caring!

Everyone has one – that toxic relationship. It could be the person who brings you down, the person who constantly fights with you, or one whose company is always a little too much to take. You know they’re not right for you, but it can be so hard to let go.

They may even be your partner or spouse. If this sounds like something you might be experiencing, these self-indulging ways to move on from a toxic relationship are just what you need to read.

Take Care of Yourself

Part of the healing process is redefining your relationship, and self-care can help with that! When you are at your best, you are less likely to seek validation from toxic people or fall into a codependent dynamic.

Of course, self-care is something you can do with or without your ex, but it’s perfect for you when they’re out of the picture.

Take care of your body – It may be hard to feel sexy after a breakup, but taking good care of yourself will make you feel more confident and attractive. Get that massage or that new hairdo to spice your appearance.

Go to a dental clinic like Mesa Street Dental and get yourself a dental workup to beautify your smile. Exercise is also an excellent mood booster and will make you stronger and more fit.

Try ordering a FabFitFun box for yourself! They always have fun, new things to try out!

Fabfitfun FabFitFun: FabFitFun is one of those subscription boxes that I think would benefit everyone. It’s not just fitness items such as clothing and fitness equipment. But you can also expect fun thing for like a book or a sleeping mask or even bath stuff. Long story short, FabFitFun is a box of happiness to yourself every single month. If you wanted to get yourself a gift for your birthday this year I highly recommend getting a FabFitFun subscription for the year. At the end of the day, no one can take better care of you than yourself. Learn More This post may contain affiliate links. This means if you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no cost to you.

Go on a Vacation With Friends

Plan a trip with friends who don’t know your ex and aren’t likely to bring them up. Even if you’re not close enough to those specific people, it’s still helpful because the environment they create is one of care-free fun and relaxation.

You can also go on a solo vacation where you don’t talk to anyone else around, but that’s not as fun or effective in thoroughly getting over someone who has hurt you. Your vacation doesn’t have to be far away or expensive, but it should give your brain a break from the constant thoughts of that toxic person and what went wrong in the relationship.

Do Everything You Couldn’t in the Relationship

To positively heal from a toxic relationship, you need to take back your power. Do whatever makes you happy, even if it is not something your partner would approve of.

Get a makeover or new wardrobe to boost your confidence and remind yourself that you are fine on your own. Try different things that keep you busy both physically and mentally so that there’s no time for thinking about all the negative aspects of what happened.

However, don’t do anything you feel is wrong just because your partner would disapprove.

Actively Make New Relationships

If you are looking for a way to get over your toxic ex, actively meeting new people is an excellent place to start. The more connections that you have with other people, in general, will make it easier for someone new to come into your life and sweep you off of your feet.

Conclusion

Don’t feel bad for yourself. You might want to wallow in your self-pity, but it’s not going to help you get over this relationship any faster.

It’s alright if you want a few days or even weeks off from dating; just don’t let that prolong. Getting over that toxic relationship can be challenging, but you can do it.