4 Most Beautiful Cities in Germany

Deciding to go to Germany for holidays is accessible; this country is full of places with historical significance, rich cultural heritage, and fantastic food. The tricky part lies in making up your mind about which city to visit. The fact that there are so many incredible places within the country complicates matters. We are here to help you by presenting our take on the four most beautiful cities everyone should visit in Germany.

#1: Berlin

The capital of Germany deserves a spot on this list. It may not be everyone’s favorite, but people who love large cities and the urban style will fall in love with it. It is full of museums, many focusing on the tragic events of the Second World War, galleries, cinemas, pubs, clubs, street food trucks, and restaurants. In addition, the river Spree that runs through the city gives it a unique and romantic character.

#2: Cologne

Cologne should be considered one of the most beautiful cities in Germany. The river Rhine runs the city and allows its citizens and visitors to go on romantic walks along it or idyllic boat rides. The grand Cologne Cathedral, the impressive City Hall, the futuristic building of the Wallraf-Richartz Museum, and the Ludwig Museum are examples of the city’s distinctive architecture.

Once you have visited all the spots you wanted, you can go on road trips. You can hire a car from there and start exploring the area to taste German cities and provinces. Hiring a car saves time as you will reach any destination faster and experience all the places like a local.

#3: Stuttgart

Let’s move to the South of Germany. Stuttgart is there, and there is no doubt that it is one of the most beautiful cities in Germany and the whole world.

There is an indescribable sense of grace and grandness about this city that is conveyed to people regardless of where they are —in vast gardens, stunning palaces, or modern skyscrapers. All you have to do is to allow this magical city to dazzle you by wandering outside and learning about its attractions.

#4: Munich

There is one more breathtaking city close to Stuttgart, Munich. It is a classy city that combines modern and medieval elements perfectly. People with stamina are the luckiest as they can walk around the city for hours and hours and take in its beauty and elegance.

It is worth mentioning that the art gallery Alte Pinakothek, the royal palace Munich Residenz, the Gothic town hall, the beautiful German Museum, and the Bavarian National Museum are several of its major tourist attractions.