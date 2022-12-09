7 Smart Ways to Make Money By Recycling

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

If you are looking for new and effective ways to make money, you should look into the opportunities presented by recycling.

Not only is recycling one of the best things you can do for the planet, but it is also one of the best things you can do for your bank balance.

Below, you will find a small selection of the things you can do to make money by recycling right now:

#1: Upcycling furniture

One of the best ways to make money by recycling, which you could potentially even turn into a full-time business, is upcycling furniture. Look for an architectural salvage near me online or hit the local thrift stores and garage sales, visit and buy as many pieces of furniture at low prices as possible, and then upcycle them so that they are one-of-a-kind pieces that you can sell for a profit.

#2: Sell your cardboard boxes

We all have many cardboard boxes because we now buy so many of our goods online. So, you might be interested to know that you can make money by selling your cardboard boxes online.

Companies like BoxCycle will allow you to sell your cardboard boxes to people who need them for moving or packing or whatever, and providing they are in good condition; you can make more money than you might have expected while also doing your bit for the environment too, because every box that is resold is a box that is being reused, thus lowering the demand for new cardboard boxes to be manufactured.

#3: Sell your ink cartridges

Several companies will repurchase your used ink cartridges from you because they can refill them and sell them to their customers. So, selling your old ink cartridges could help if you need a little cash. Still, there is also the opportunity to start your recycling business by buying, refilling, and selling old ink cartridges back to the public if you are looking for an entrepreneurial idea that enables you to do some good for the planet.

#4: Make recycled crafts

Handmade goods are right now, so if you want extra money, sites like Etsy and Craftsy are good go-to’s.

To keep costs down, you can use recycled paper to make beads or wool unraveled from old sweaters to make cuddly toys. People will love this kind of thing because more and more people are becoming more and more conscious of the environment.

#5: Or sell your recycling to crafters

If you aren’t the crafty type, you can still make money selling household items to crafters, for example. Many people will bulk-buy things like wine corks or old woolen goods they can take part in and use in their crafting projects. This is an excellent way to make a little extra cash and clear out all of that junk you don’t need in a way that is better for the environment than simply tossing them in the trash.

#6: Sell your cooking oil

Yes, really. The biodiesel economy is a strong one right now. They use cooking oil to manufacture their fuel, so you can make a decent amount of money by saving the remnants of your cooking oil after making a meal and then selling it to one such company. You can create as much as 75 cents for every gallon of oil you sell, and it solves the problem of how best to dispose of cooking oil – don’t pour it into a jar and collect it until you have a decent amount to sell instead.

#7: Rent your stuff

Okay, so this isn’t precisely recycling. Still, if you rent the things you own, like printers and lawnmowers, to people who need to use them, you can make a little bit of extra money while also ensuring that fewer people have to buy their electronics, which would be bad for the environment. So many websites let you rent your stuff that doing so has never been easier or more profitable.

As you can see, recycling presents exciting opportunities for women who can make a little, or even a lot, of extra money on the side, so be sure to get out there and start recycling!