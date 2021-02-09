Is The Moissanite Gemstone Worth Your Money?

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

The moissanite gemstone has taken the jewelry and fashion world by storm. The valuable precious stone has found its way to special events such as engagements, weddings, and even fashion shows.

When not used as a jewel, its application is reckoned with in the manufacturing industry. Its natural compound, Silicon Carbide (SiC), is used to produce LED light bulbs and other household or commercial products.

Moissanite exists as a naturally-occurring compound, which is grown in the lab and cut to small gemstones. Charles & Colvard, a jewel company, has the patent and exclusive right to produce and ship moissanite gemstones to other retailers within and outside the U.S. However, there are moissanite knock-offs flooding the market at an alarming rate. Hence, you should only purchase your piece of jewelry from a credible source.

But is this rare gemstone worth your money? Let’s see.

Range of Color Options

Moissanite comes in various colors, ranging from grey to colorless. However, the term “colorless” is relative when it comes to selecting a gemstone of this substance.

What does this mean? A supposed colorless moissanite diamonds may spot traces of yellow or grey tints, unlike a colorless diamond that has no shades.

You can select any color option of choice and pair it with an ideal ring band to give your jewel the perfect look and feel. With moissanite, there are no limitations.

In the same vein, its brilliance depends on the type of cut available. To get an optimum “fire,” the jewel has to shape the gemstone precisely. By doing so, it reflects a more spectrum of light.

Moissanite brilliance exceeds that of diamonds, up to 2.4 times more; this is due to its double-refraction properties.

Moissanite vs. Diamond

When you put a piece of moissanite and a diamond side-by-side, you might mistakenly conclude that they are the same. However, this is not likely the case. Moissanite has its unique features.

Apart from its optical qualities, the gemstone has a Mohs hardness rating of 9.5, which is .5 away from that of a diamond. But that does not mean that it pales in comparison to its counterpart. Moissanite can withstand scratches, chips, and cracks.

Additionally, it does not require much effort to keep the gemstone clean—soapy warm water and a toothbrush would do. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about a careless jeweler ruining your moissanite engagement ring.

Work With Your Budget

What makes moissanite the center of attraction is its budget-friendly prices. What other material can give you the same quality of a diamond for a fraction of its cost? None. As a result, you don’t have to wait forever to save up before you can purchase an engagement ring for your spouse.

Moissanite is a gemstone for everyone. You can own a piece of this jewelry for as little as $300.

However, bear in mind that its price does not make moissanite inferior—far from it. Factors like cut, clarity, color, and carat weight also determine its cost.

If you love diamonds, there are lab-grown options that are inexpensive as well. But, why spend $4,000 on a one-carat GIA-certified diamond ring, when you can purchase a moissanite gemstone of the same specification for $400?

With a moissanite engagement ring within your reach, you can pop that long-awaited question to your spouse.

So, to answer the question: Is the moissanite gemstone worth your money? We say yes. What do you think?