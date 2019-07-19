5 Helpful Tips to improve your good night sleep

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

You may be wondering what home improvements can do to help you get a better night’s sleep. Well, wonder no more! A few changes here and there can really make a huge difference and it’s not anything too revolutionary. Continue reading to find out ways in which you can improve your snoozing.

Living room

Relaxing before heading up to bed is vital. Most of us face a variety of stresses on a daily basis. From challenging behavior from our children to angry customers, concerns that we have not responded in quite the right way can dominate our thoughts. Overthinking is a common cause of a terrible night’s sleep. Your living room should be a room in which you can relax. Clear away all the clutter. Add comfort with soft, fluffy cushions and a well-chosen throw. Strategically place some candles around the room and there you have it, your own little sanctuary, a place in which you can unwind after a long, tiring day.

Home Insulation

Home insulation is one improvement you can make to help get some sleep at night. Think about it noise is one of the main culprits for causing a poor nights sleep and poorly insulated homes can contribute to noise traveling. OK so the main selling point of home insulation is usually the minimization of heat loss and rightly so, saving money and being environmentally friendly is vitally important but if there is a side benefit of making the house a bit quieter then it’s a victory on all fronts.

Bathroom

A long soak in a hot bath can help to soothe the troubles of a day at work. Create a relaxing space by ensuring you have plenty of storage. This ensures there is no clutter on windowsills or surfaces, for example, next to the basin. Curtains in bathrooms are outdated. Why not have some modern blinds fitted? Pair bright or patterned ones with plain white walls for a much-needed pop of color. Some lavender, whether scented candles, pot pourri or genuine lavender, around the room can also help to induce sleep, as well as acting almost like an air freshener.

Bedroom

Seemingly the most important, for obvious reasons, your bedroom probably needs the most attention of the lot! Did you know that most of us will spend up to a third of our lives sleeping? That is why it is of utmost importance to get this room perfect. If, before your head hits the pillow, you’re feeling uneasy, drastic action is needed. You don’t have to be a KonMari fanatic, but decluttering your boudoir will certainly help declutter your mind too. Less mess equates to less worry.

Consider the quality of your bed and mattress too. For something you spend so long in, it’s worth splashing out something top quality. A natural and organic mattress could be a great option for you, especially if you care about your impact on the environment. However, just finding the bed of your dreams is not enough. Bedding must feel soft and luxurious, gentle on your skin.

Don’t be tempted to mount a television on the bedroom wall or have one of those super-duper beds, which has an integrated one. Although it may feel like a treat to be able to watch the box whilst lying in bed, it can prevent you from fully switching off when you’re ready to sleep.

Finally, you don’t want to be woken up by the crack of dawn. Light pollution soaking into your sanctuary of solace can cut down on your quality and quantity of sleep. But the solution is pretty simple, invest in some black-out curtains or blinds, this will cut out almost all external light if you buy the correct ones and this will make a huge difference

Home Security

It may sound like a mad one, but worry and stress are one of the main things that can prevent you nodding off and getting the forty winks you need to wake up feeling refreshed and being the best version of morning you possible. So if you can go to bed safe and secure in the knowledge that the home is protected then it will be surprised how much easier it will be to get to sleep. There will be many of these systems have smart features as we are moving more and more to the era of the smart home, it’s easy to compare and contrast features from the various providers and some have just the basic up to video and online alert systems.

There are many more changes that you can make to your bedtime routine and lifestyle, which will promote healthy amounts of sleep, but we hope that these home improvement tips will help you on your journey.

Other Related Articles: