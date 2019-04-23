4 Best Investment Ideas That Everyone Should Know

Sharing is caring!

The world seems to be going crazy lately. With fluctuating economies and political uncertainty taking over, having a stable income is great but having a back-up plan is even greater. If you managed to acquire some cash on the side – maybe an end-of-year bonus, or a salary increase – you might want to consider investing and making those extra dollars count for more.

Although the word ‘investment’ sounds scary to some people as it entails the risk of losing what you’ve invested, it doesn’t necessarily have to be this way. People have put their hard-earned cash through various profit channels since the beginning of time and lived to tell incredible stories about their enormous gains.

In this article, we will shed some light on some of the undying investment ideas that everyone should consider.

Real Estate

Now here’s a reality check: people won’t stop needing housing, will they? Investing in real estate can be very profitable in the long run – whether buying physical real estate and renting it out, or investing in real estate notes if you feel like you’re not cut out to be a landlord.

The idea is quite simple; someone would buy many real estate properties, and then investors – like yourself – would invest money into this project. The actual owner of said properties gets to manage them and pay the investors a dividend (or interest) of that money. This is a smart alternative to investing in physical real estate, without the hassle of being a landlord or dealing with tenants yourself.

The benefit, however, of owning your real estate is that when the prices go up, you can sell and make a profit if needed. Both ideas are viable; you need to figure out which way to go and what’s more comfortable for you.

The Stock Market

This may be general advice that everyone hears when wanting to invest, but it’s not always risk-free. While everyone knows that investing in the stock market can pay off, everyone also knows the risks it entails, for many have lost significant amounts of money in one wrong move.

Before deciding to jump in, it’s best to talk to a financial advisor or a brokerage firm representative and examine all the options out there. Rule of thumb is always to start small, and invest little amounts here and there; some of the right opportunities, to begin with, are mutual funds and ETFs. The second tip is to be patient and know that you may not reap profits quickly, as it can sometimes take months or even years. This is more of a long term investment, and you learn the tricks as you go.

Gold

People have invested in gold since the beginning of civilization. But before actually going for it, it’s important to remember that gold prices tend to rise in times of crisis, making it a better hedge against a financial crisis, not against inflation. Since the traumatic Great Recession of 2008, many people still worry about a similar crisis sweeping the markets, and so they buy gold to cure their fears. If this is your specific worry, then investing in gold may be a good idea for you. You can begin by monitoring the gold price in USD and planning for small and gradual investments as a start. If you are, however, more concerned about inflation, then you might want to look into more suitable channels.

Retirement Plans

While you are employed and can generate a stable income, and if you are not entirely sure that you can count on an employee pension plan and Social Security to cover your costs during the golden years, then investing in the proper retirement plan is perfect for you. IRAs and 401(k)s are common ways to do this, and some ideas get significant tax deductions, making them one of the most attractive investment channels for many people.

Before actually signing those papers, talk to your bank or brokerage firm about the various ways you can set up a solid retirement plan, for there are different types to choose from. It is always good to start early with those, as the more you save, the more you can relax later and fully enjoy your retirement. On the other hand, some retirement plans allow for early withdrawals for cases of emergency, which can be an excellent back-up plan for a rainy day.

If you’re looking to sock away some cash, don’t be afraid to think outside of the box and explore some of the various investment ideas up for grabs. Real estate, the stock market, investing in gold, and retirement plans are all good directions to examine. Just make sure that you spend money you can set aside, and not need right now, and study the risks with your financial advisor before venturing the realm of investments.

