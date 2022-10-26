3 Things To Do When Your Job Is Impacting Your Mental Health

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Work anxiety is nothing new. Approximately 83% of American workers experience some form of work-related stress. Approximately 1 million Americans miss work every day due to stress and the impacts of mental health on our lives because of the workplace. With that, we must know when our work is impacting our mental health.

What do you need to do if work is proving too much for your abilities to cope?

#1: Highlight the Root Cause

Rather than purposefully avoiding the workplace, it is critical to understand what the main issue is. We might trace it back to an issue that forced us off work for some time.

For example, an accident in the workplace, and the best work injury attorney might help you to get the ball rolling in relation to getting the compensation you deserve. On a psychological level, it can take a long time to get back into a working frame of mind.

When we start to delve deep and understand the root cause, this gives us a far better perception of how we can work towards recovery. When we recognize the root cause, we can begin a far better solution.

#2: Consider Speaking With Your Manager

We’re many people who feel that they don’t want to bother their line manager. And sometimes the line manager could be the direct cause of workplace anxiety.

If your workplace has a solid HR department, you may want to arrange a conversation with somebody about your feelings in the workplace. While HR is not a replacement for counseling or any form of therapy, this conversation could highlight a few options that may have a positive impact on your abilities to work better.

If you frame it this way, and state that you are not able to do your work in the most effective way, this showcases how conscious you are of the business side of things, rather than you trying to get something that is just for you alone.

#3: Reconsidering Your Career Perception

Sometimes we can feel the workplace is the root cause of our anxieties. However, if your work is affecting your mental health you’ve got to address your relationship with it.

If you wake up in the morning and feel knots in your stomach before you head to the workplace or there are specific parts of the job that make you feel anxious, you may find that your perspective is the underlying issue. Changing your attitude toward your work can take a long time.

However, learning to take things less seriously, or recognizing that you may need to learn to relax into the role better can benefit you. Of course, the other option would be to reduce your working hours.

If you come to the end of a stressful working week and just want to climb into bed, have you considered changing your career? It might not be so easy to do, however, you can start laying the foundations for your ideal career which, in the meantime, can mean that you feel better in your role.

It can be a major speed bump in our lives, but when your work is affecting your mental health, it’s crucial to not sit back and let it take its toll.