How To Create A Meditation Ritual For Healing

Meditation is a powerful practice that’s been around for centuries. Taking time out of your day to meditate can help you rest, recharge, and gather the courage and strength to jump headfirst back into your day. The tricky thing is creating the right meditation ritual to make things easy and a part of your everyday life.

Habits are easier to break than to form, unfortunately, but with these tips, you’ll be able to create the perfect meditation ritual for mental and physical healing.

Whether you’re doing full meditation or having a mindful moment to clear your mind, these steps will help you create a good space to meditate in, discipline your thoughts, and set aside the right amount of time to maximize your meditation experience.

Designate A Quiet Space

The environment you’re in during your meditation process can make a huge difference in the success of your efforts. Meditation requires peace and quiet; a distraction-free environment that allows you to clear your mind. Designating a quiet place in your home or in nature is the first step to taking control of your meditations.

If you can’t create a space in your home, try finding a spot at a park or local wildlife refuge. Nature offers a special kind of peace to those that look for it, and it’s actually been proven that being in nature reduces stress.

Use Candles, Incense, Etc.

Meditation is all about calming the mind, but it’s also about calming the body and appealing to the senses. Most people meditate with their eyes closed, and others put on soft music. Others use candles, incense, or another aromatic product to make the environment feel safe and calm.

Lavender, Orange, and Chamomile are scents that allow for calmness. Burning candles or diffusing essential oils can stimulate the senses and bring your mind into a more calm state.

Guided Meditation

Sometimes, you just don’t know how you should meditate on a certain day. Maybe you’ve never done it before, or maybe you’re just tired of your routine. Guided meditations are a great way to learn new meditation techniques and to focus more on what you’re doing.

Make Time For Meditation

Perhaps one of the greatest challenges to creating a meditation ritual is time. Time seems to get in the way of everything, doesn’t it? There never seems to be enough hours in the day to get everything done, but here’s the truth: there are enough hours!

We have about 16 hours everyday (excluding eight hours for sleep) to get things done, and how you use those 16 hours is so important.

You might need to carve out extra time to get your meditation in. Do you have time after work? Before bed? When you first wake up? Before dinner? Often, when we say, “We don’t have time,” what we’re really saying is, “I don’t want to make time.”

Make time for your meditation. Get up earlier if you must. Carve out time in your evening if you can. Meditate during your lunch break. There is plenty of time in the day to get your meditation in, but you have to be committed to the idea for it to work. Forming habits takes several weeks, and the first few are the most difficult.

If you need help managing your time better, invest in the Productivity Planner, and get on track!

Wind Down Before And After

It can be difficult to jump right into mediation while you’re stressed or jump right back into stress after you’ve been calm following a good meditation session. It’s a good idea to wind down before you jump into your meditation.

Take some deep breaths, walk around the room for a minute, and then sit down and begin to relax.

Likewise, if you’re coming out of a meditation session, do the same thing to ready yourself to go back to the rigors of life.

Don’t Stop Learning

The best way to improve your meditation practices is to never stop learning. Read books, watch others, and do research on best meditation practices.

Everyone has a different view on how meditation should be performed, but you can take bits and pieces from each person and craft your own routine and style. Who knows, maybe someone else will love your style enough to take something from it as well!