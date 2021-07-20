Medical Marijuana – What Is It, And How Can It Help Patients?

Sharing is caring!

There is no secret that medical marijuana can be used legally by patients who suffer from certain illnesses and conditions. There are some studies that have seen health improvements, becuase it alleviates the severity of some symptoms such as chronic pain.

Many people are still skeptical about the fact that marijuana can be used for medical purposes. However, in most U.S. states, cannabis is legal for medical use, while other states are still considering legalizing medical marijuana.

Marijuana is legal in some states for medical purposes. However, patients still need to get a medical card that will allow them to purchase it.

What’s more, the FDA has approved medications that include cannabis for the treatment of two types of epilepsy: Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. The FDA has also approved the use of medicines containing cannabinoids that can help reduce side effects of chemotherapy, such as nausea.

Keep reading to learn more about medical marijuana and if it is for you!

What Is Medical Marijuana?

The marijuana plant, or cannabis, consists of more than a hundred cannabinoids, known as chemical compounds. For health care reasons, the two most used are THC and CBD.

The former compound is the one that produces the euphoric sensation associated with being “high.” In contrast, CBD, while it can also be psychoactive, is not addictive, and it doesn’t produce the same altering sensation.

The difference between medical and recreational marijuana is that medical marijuana is used for medical purposes only. It is only meant for those who suffer from qualifying conditions. Patients who are eligible can only do so with the professional advice of their medical provider.

This is necessary given that, depending on your illness or medical condition, the essential dosage might differ. A healthcare provider will approve you for a medical marijuana id card to show that you qualify for it.

What Are The Benefits?

As mentioned above, marijuana has proven to be helpful in reducing symptoms of epilepsy. Patients have stated that after taking the FDA-approved cannabidiol Epidiolex, they noticed a significant decrease in the severity or intensity of seizures.

Another benefit is the ability in reducing the pain provoked by multiple sclerosis or other conditions that generate nerve or muscular pain. With this disease, and others similar, there aren’t many options that can alleviate symptoms or pain without being incredibly sedating.

Although more research studies are necessary, the results so far are promising. However, it is imperative to mention that medical cannabis is not used to cure or treat any illness or disease. Instead, it can help relieve specific symptoms.

If you are located in the United States, check out the laws in your state about medical marijuana programs. They are always changing and could helo you or a loved one to alleviate symptoms due to different conditions. If you use medical cannabis, let us know in the comments below if it has worked for you!