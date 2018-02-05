How to Choose the Best Honeymoon Registry

Nowadays, couples hardly need household items when they get married. Who wants another set of silverware or bedding, right? That’s why more and more lovebirds are opting for a honeymoon registry instead.

What’s a honeymoon registry? It’s essentially a way to crowdsource your post-wedding travel plans through a site like Honeyfund. The majority of these sites allow guests to donate to specific gifts of your choosing such as airfare, hotels, sightseeing tours and more.

If this sounds like the perfect alternative to a traditional registry for your special day, then the next step is choosing the right registry. Here’s how to pick the perfect option.

Ease of Use

First things first, your guests should be able to use the site you’ve chosen easily. The more complicated things are, the less happy your attendees will be. A complicated site could also make things more stressful for the two of you, so choose wisely.

Ideally, you want to find something that offers a custom name and simple click options. With specific categories to choose from, a guest can click on that option and choose how much they would like to donate.

Large ticket items should also have the option for guests to contribute a portion. How rude would it be if they had to fund the entire cost of both plane tickets? The more diverse ways the site allows them to spend and the easier it is for them to give funds, the better.

Visibility

Ask around, and you can probably find a funny story or two about a couple receiving the same gifts from different guests. Awkward, right? That’s why the site you choose should allow them to see who’s donated to what.

If your hotel stay only needs a little push to reach its financial goal, then they can see that and donate towards it. Maybe they notice that your food budget could use a little love and decide to donate there instead. Either way, it helps your guests help you by seeing where others have chosen to give funds.

Fees and Commission

Every site treats these two aspects differently. Some include them in the checkout price, so the couple receives 100% of the gift, while others nickel and dime everyone involved. It’s important to take the time to read over these fees, no matter how boring it might be.

You will also find a few whose prices are suspiciously astronomical. Steer clear of anything that looks like a scam or would charge your guests a ridiculous amount for them to simply give you the gift of money.

Pro tip: Top quality sites usually sync up to your bank account. This comes with a verification process that allows for the funds to be passed to the account directly, eliminating fees that come when a site holds the funds instead.

Customization

This is your big event, and you’ll probably want the site to look a certain way. While you won’t be able to change every aspect, not being able to change and is a bit of a bummer.

Could you imagine a dingy, dull grey theme associated with your wedding? Better yet, an ugly white page with zero colors other than its black text? How wonderfully…no, terribly unromantic.

Some of the best sites out there allow you to browse themes, pick a name for the registry, and include cute pictures of you and your significant other. Just like being able to choose unique bridesmaid dresses at http://www.azazie.com/all/bridesmaid-dresses/colors-family/purple, there’s nothing like a little customization to make your event stand out.

Making a Final Decision

Once you’ve narrowed down your selections to a few options, go over them again with a fine-tooth comb. Make a list of their pros and cons, then start weighing those against one another.

If the decision is too close to call, then just pick the one that feels right. If you’ve followed all of this advice so far, you really can’t go wrong at this point. Just like you did with the person, you’re about to marry, follow your heart, and you’ll make the best decision.

Don’t Forget to Say Thanks

Before long, your honeymoon will have the funding it needs to make it one to remember for a lifetime. During your wedding and honeymoon, you’ll be having so much fun that it might be easy to forget where the money came from.

There are a couple of ways you can thank your attendees for their generous donations. A popular, and more personal, the option is to thank everyone during the reception for making your honeymoon dreams come true.

You might also choose to send thank you card with a picture from your trip after the honeymoon is over. People love to see when someone enjoys their gift! On the other hand, you might want to send the thank you cards before the wedding, since everyone will have donated by then.

Choosing the Right Registry

Picking a honeymoon registry doesn’t have to be a complicated endeavor. Follow these tips, and you’ll be well on your way to that perfect honeymoon you’ve always dreamed of!