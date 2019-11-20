Making Time For Your Health When You Are Busy

Sharing is caring!

I know how busy life can get. I've often felt like I'm moving 1,000 miles a minute between work, my blogs, real estate investing, travel, family & friends and so much more. It's hard to even think about my health when I am in the middle of so many things.

But making time for your health when busy is more important than ever. Especially while we are in the midst of flu season. While it is important to make moves and gather experiences, putting your health first means being able to make healthier choices so you CAN enjoy all the things life has to offer.

Today I want to talk about maintaining your health despite this current flu season. Here are the things you need to consider

Focus on Self-Care

We can't have a discussion about health without talking about self-care. When I say self-care it can mean a number of things from managing your stress levels, getting a good night's sleep, drinking water, and saving time to do the things that revitalize you. For some, it could be meditating, for others, it could be writing in your journal. But overall self-care means making sure you keep yourself happy despite your busy schedule.

Taking care of yourself is a great preventative step to staying healthy. Spend a little time for yourself do something fun every day make sure that self-care says on top of your priority list.

Make time to exercise

I know, I know. You've heard this all before. But we can't talk about health without talking about exercise.

When we think about exercise I think we immediately think about going to the gym. But the reality is that exercise is about staying active. This can be as simple as walking around your neighborhood or hiking in the park.

The CDC says that the average person should get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week (30 minutes each day) in order to stay healthy.

So get a Fitbit or pedometer and start counting. You don’t have to run or jog if that’s not something that you want to do. Just go for a walk for 30 minutes. It is as easy as that.

Get Enough Sleep

This is the one part of being healthy that throws me off every time; getting enough sleep. This is your time to recharge your batteries and help you with fighting germs you encounter every day.

When you do not get enough sleep every night, at least 7 to 8 hours, it takes a huge hit on your immune system. This could make you more receptive to getting sick, so make sure you’re getting enough ZZZ's.

If you are already sick, make sure you are getting more sleep than normal. Every time I’ve been sick, the longer I went without getting an adequate amount of sleep, the longer it took me to fight the sickness. Rest up and you will start to feel better. So make sure you are maintaining a healthy sleep time each and every night.

If you don’t believe me check out this awesome article about the benefits of getting at least 8 hours of sleep every night.

When in Doubt, Go to the doctor

Lastly, if you know you’re not well, don't be afraid of the doctor. If you are saying you don't have time for the doctor because of your job, I get it. It is so easy to put your health off for the sake of a busy work schedule. But it is so much better to get a diagnosis of the problem to give yourself some peace of mind knowing what the problem is.

I recently had a sinus infection that turned into the flu. I did not go to the doctor for either and had to rest up and I started feeling much better. A couple of weeks later, I noticed that I was getting a sinus infection again.

Out of fear that I would get the flu again, I decided this time, to go to a doctor. I did not want to take any more sick days, so I made an appointment using Amwell.

If you’re unfamiliar with Amwell, it’s the nation’s largest telehealth company, connecting users with board-certified, licensed doctors for immediate and live, online visits—day or night, on either mobile or desktop.

Some general conditions their doctors encounter include minor illnesses and injuries, general health and wellness concerns, prescription refills, and chronic condition management. They employ primary care and specialist physicians, as well as licensed behavioral therapists and registered dietitians, to meet their patients’ health and wellness needs. Amwell doctors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and are dedicated to keeping you healthy — all from the comfort of your home.

This was perfect for me since I work during hours that the doctor's office is opened, so it was a great option for me! I got up early before work for my appointment. For my session, I had to describe my symptoms to the doctor who was available. It lasted only 15 minutes, and by the end of it, I had a prescription for antibiotics for my sinus infection.

It was so easy I would definitely do it again. Now, of course this is not a one-size-fits-all solution to help all of your needs by any means. Sometimes you have to go into an actual doctor. But if you know your symptoms and don't need a physical examination, I would highly recommend Amwell; Especially if you are busy.

After my appointment, my doctor sent me a write up about everything we talked about and why she prescribed the medicine she did. It was beautifully easy. She sent a prescription right to my pharmacy. So after work that same day, I went to pick up my prescription.

If you’re interested in trying Amwell yourself I suggest you sign up for a free account by going here. Use my special promo code, Amwell50, to get 50% off a $69 urgent care visit. You can download the app on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Staying healthy is so simple when you think about it. Taking care of ourselves means eating healthy, exercising, and practicing self-care. And if you aren’t feeling well make sure that you’re going to the doctor when we need to; Even if you’re really busy.

I managed to have a doctor's appointment at 5 AM and Amwell before I went to the office. If I can do it, you can do the same!

If you have questions please feel free to ask any comments below.

