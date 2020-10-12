Why A Makeup Subscription Will Boost Your Self-Care

Sharing is caring!

1 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

Thanks for the free makeup subscription bag from IPSY that was sent in order to write this article. All opinions are 100% my own.

Doing little things for yourself here and there, no matter how small, can turn a bad day into a great one. Now more than ever, we all need a little #selfcare in our lives. Whether you take ten minutes to go for a walk during the day or spend hours binge-watching your favorite show in the evenings, we all need to prioritize treating ourselves to whatever makes us happy. Having a makeup subscription is one other way to boost your self-care!

Boost Your Self-Care

We’ve been spending so much more time at home these days, but the extra time also gives us the opportunity to focus on our beauty routines. When you don't have external pressure to look or be a certain way, your beauty routine can unquestionably be purely for self-care.

Experimenting with new products and makeup looks can be fun! Use your makeup as a way to express yourself and exercise your creativity, both of which are ways to improve your mood. Makeup can also be a relaxing way to connect with yourself, which is another form of self-care.

Why We Love IPSY

We love trying out new products, but that can be pretty pricey. That’s why we’re loving the IPSY Glam Bag. Every month, IPSY sends you five deluxe size samples of skincare and makeup products from big-name brands like M.A.C, Tarte, YSL, and more!

What we love about this makeup subscription is that IPSY curates your personalized Glam Bag based on your specific preferences. When you sign up for an IPSY membership (the annual works out to be just $11 a month!), you take a fun quiz that asks you what your skin and eye color is, if you like a bold lip or eye, and what your favorite brands are, etc. That way, IPSY knows exactly what you like, and will only send you products you’re bound to love. You can also let IPSY know how often you use a certain product, so they won’t send you a lot of something that you won’t use that often.

Try New Things!

IPSY is a perfect little care package that arrives at your doorstep every month! It’s also a great way to try out new products before you commit to buying the full-sized product. And if you completely fall in love with any of the products in your IPSY bag, you can buy the full-sized version on their site for a discounted price.

Even though IPSY takes into consideration what you do and don't like, the element of surprise every month is what keeps us coming back for more. It's fun to discover new and exciting products you never would have thought to try yourself. Talk about a self-care moment on a budget!

On top of 5 amazing products, every month you get a super cute makeup bag that's exclusive to IPSY. So far we’ve loved everything we’ve gotten in our IPSY Glam Bags, but last month's shipment was on a whole other level!

Here’s what I got:

Estate Going Nutty Bronzer Glamglow Bright Eyes Cream Lovecraft Beauty Highlighter Murad Clarifying Cleanser Petra Pixi Eyeliner

All wrapped up in the cutest silver metallic pouch! The August bag was the perfect mix of skincare products I needed to keep my skin in tip-top shape and fun makeup to play around with.

Every month, IPSY also sends you a mini newsletter detailing some of the hottest beauty and wellness trends that everyone is talking about, so you can make sure your self-care routine is ahead of the curve.

Try It Out

IPSY is the ideal monthly subscription for makeup lovers and newbies alike. Their membership is super flexible—you can tweak, pause, or cancel at any time. Plus, you can’t deny the convenience of having new products shipped to your door every month!

Treating yourself to a little pick me up shouldn’t just happen on your birthday or special occasions. It should be a central part of your routine. Because let's face it, we can all use a little sparkle in our lives right now. I love having something to look forward to every month.

So, if you’re looking for a fun new fall look, are curious about finding new brands, or just want to shake up your wellness routine a little, IPSY is the perfect solution.

Thanks for the free makeup bag from IPSY that was sent in order to write this article. All opinions are 100% my own.