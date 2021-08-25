Sharing is caring!

Many people are looking for ways to start a blog and make money online. Blogging can be a great way to earn money or extra income from home. There’s no need to spend hours at the computer, as some blog opportunities offer flexible schedules that allow you to work your own hours.

Does any of this sound familiar to you?

Working nine or more hours a day but only earning enough to get by

Living for the weekend

Being assigned to projects that don’t inspire you

Being overlooked for a promotion

Indiscriminate against at work because of your race, gender, or sexual orientation

Not having the time to travel as much as you want

Feeling anxious about asking for any time at all off work.

Well, if you nod your head to any of these, we’re right there with you. We know what it’s like to feel powerless in your own life.

It’s actually what motivated us to start our blog and move abroad. We wanted to do fulfilling work and live the best life we could teach others how to do the same thing.

And with that, today is the day that we’ve been waiting for! We have two very exciting announcements to make. Not only have we arrived in our new home in Costa Rica, but our blog has found its new home at BloggingMoneyLife.com.

Blogging Money Life

Blogging allowed us to meet interesting people, learn new things, and make money along the way. During college, I wrote for websites like Associated Content and Yahoo.com for a few dollars and thought if I could pursue a career that would allow me to continue to be creative through writing, then I would be thrilled.



As a result, I started my first blog, Miss Millennia Magazine, to share and collect the stories of other millennials in the same situation. When I began dating Chris, he believed so much that he was my first and only investor in my blog.



The skills I learned from my blog led me to a career in Digital Marketing, which allows me to pursue both my creative and analytical sides. A decade later, I still rely on my blog. I have not only learned a lot, but I have been able to make a nice income from it.



What I enjoy most about blogging is sharing what I know about it. That is what made me create Blogging Money Life with Chris to help creators learn how to leave their day job to live life to the fullest.

Our mission

We are on a mission to help creators build the life they want through passive income strategies while living life on their terms. Like us and so many others, many people are struggling with work-life balance. It’s way too easy to get caught up in the corporate routine. You always forget about yourself and what it is that truly makes you happy.

Our content

We write easy-to-understand strategies on how to make money with your blog. We’ll also talk about other sources of passive income that we have used to help buy back our own time. You’ll find that our content is easy to navigate and broken down into three main categories: blogging, money, and life.

Blogging. Whether you’re thinking about starting your own blog or are ready to grow your audience, we talk about everything. From picking a name and building your website to grow your social media and creating an email list and the strategies that we use to improve our own blog.

Money is where we talk about everything money. Ranging from the numerous ways to monetize your blog to making money through real estate investing, all the way to developing a money-making mindset.

Life is where we talk about living your life to the fullest. We give you examples from our own lives. We talked about our move from the US to Costa Rica and how to balance healthy living with your work schedule.



Learn blogging

I’ll admit that when I started blogging, I was inspired by all the successful blogs I had seen and wondered if I could be like them. My goal was to find out if I could make thousands of dollars in blog revenue, making my day job an option rather than a necessity. Is it possible for beginners to make money blogging?



Well, I am here to tell you that you can start monetizing your blog even when you’re just getting started. Within the first few months of starting my blog, I made thousands of dollars while learning the basics.

Build a solid foundation

The first step to start a blog and make money online is to lay the basic foundations. These are the basic steps you need to take to start a blog and make money online.

Finding the right niche

A niche is a particular market or topic you plan to target with your blog. Choosing a niche is one of the most important things to consider when starting a blog.

The right niche is the key to success, but choosing the right one is very difficult. Consider a topic that interests you. A blog name can be your name or a combination of words that describe what you do.

Sign up for a hosting account and install WordPress

You’ll now want to choose a blog management software based on the platform available and the platform you intend to use.

My experience with BlueHost has been great, so I can honestly say I have loved using them as a hosting provider. In addition, they have a WordPress-specific plan that makes starting a blog so simple. And you can choose whatever WordPress theme you may like.

Producing useful and original content

Great content is a must. Also known as pillar content, this content on your site contains the most detailed solutions to the most common problems. It would be best if you always remembered that the purpose of your blog is to provide useful content that your readers will enjoy and want to come back for more.

Install Google Analytics

Google Analytics is a tracking platform that allows you to track the traffic on your website. All bloggers should take this step. Traffic to your body is going to be very important when it comes to monetization because brands will want to know how many people see your content.

Having accomplished all of these tasks, you’re ready to start a blog and make money online!

Have a blog marketing plan

Excellent content and a blogging schedule are both important. But what good does it do if no one sees it? That is why it is essential to have an effective blog marketing strategy.

Market your blog posts

You need to use social media because it’s your primary way to drive traffic to your site. Keeping a daily social media schedule will keep you organized and help you grow.

Additionally, make sure your lead magnets are shared during your newsletter or whatever email marketing strategy you are using. Any freebie you are giving your audience to get their email addresses must be promoted in the same way as an article on your social media pages.

Develop a monetization strategy

Earning money from your blog is possible in a number of ways.

Marketing through affiliate programs

Affiliate marketing is when brands pay you a commission for referring customers to their products by placing unique links on your site. It’s a great way to make passive income. Including affiliate links on your site allows you to earn money from the same content without writing new content constantly.

Sponsored posts

As a blog owner, sponsored posts are one of my favorite methods of income generation. A brand pays you to write an article about their product. It generally pays you much more from this than you receive from affiliate commissions. However, this is not something you receive passively; you must earn it.

Start a blog that will generate future income by adding relevant content. I have learned from my own blogging experience and working with other bloggers that certain types of content are more effective for generating revenue.

That’s it! You are now ready to and make money online! If done correctly, blogging can pay off big time.