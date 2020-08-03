What You Need To Know To Make Money Printing T-Shirts

Sharing is caring!

Many of us love to work a good side hustle. Maybe you need to supplement your income because your full-time job doesn't pay enough, or maybe you recently lost your job. Either way, a side hustle can be a creative outlet as well as a way to earn extra money. Maybe making t-shirts is the way to go for you! Here's what to know about printing t-shirts to make money.

Printing custom t-shirts using a stock of blank t-shirts like this is one way to make money. Printing t-shirts from the comfort of your home or in a studio is a great way to make significant income, expressing your creativity, and making other people happy.

What’s the t-shirt business like?

Printing t-shirts is a relatively simple business. The actual process of making shirts isn’t difficult.

There’s a basic screen printing process that is easy to do. Due to its user-friendly nature and a variety of online tutorials, you can learn the process quickly. Practically anyone can do it by themselves with the help of some handy tools and a few products purchased from a craft store.

The most important thing when printing t-shirts to make money is storage. A successful t-shirt printing business requires a team to print and sell a large number of orders on a regular basis, which means you need space.

Any aspiring screen printers should be able to store their original shirts in a convenient area. As the business owner, you must also be able to call in extra help when you have a large shipment to process. Many t-shirt printing companies are small operations that have limited staff to design, package, and distribute orders which may affect a business’s output.

Tasks such as marketing your brand and coming up with the designs that will be printed on the shirts themselves will be the biggest challenge.

Benefits of this side hustle

On a seemingly daily basis, new waves of fads, memes, or style trends are popping up. When you run your own t-shirt printing business, you can capitalize on that! All of these trends can be captured by a talented artist on a t-shirt. Unlike large corporations that mass produce fast fashion, T-shirt printers are able to change their focus in the span of a few hours to keep up with the latest fads.

Another great benefit of printing custom T-shirts is its relative simplicity. An aspiring T-shirt printer doesn’t have to be an expert artist nor do you need a considerable amount of money for upfront costs. You will only need a team of willing contributors who can actually produce the shirts and the right equipment.

The vast majority of aspiring screen printers will have a vision for their t-shirt collection. Of course, you will likely feature a variety of colors and designs. And that's all you really need! There is a decent chance you can start this business and be successful without an art degree or a considerable amount of experience. Just focus on having the right materials.

Another benefit is that it's easy to sell your creation, thanks to sites like Etsy. All you need is to create an account, set up your store, and start sharing! Sign up with Etsy today.

How to start

Anyone who is interested in printing t-shirts should focus on what designs they want to sell. Having the right designs is the key to any t-shirt printing business. Survey the market and identify what your target market is interested in.

Next, you need to set up your Etsy store or website and decide on their marketing strategy. You need to pick the right marketing mix that will reach your target demographic.

The next step will involve fulfilling shipping and storage requirements for the business.

The final stage involves learning how to physically print your T-shirts. The process will feature some trial and error, but is relatively simple. To successfully print a custom T-shirt, all you’ll need is a collection of inexpensive materials and a considerable amount of care. Once you're a confident screen printer and can produce a shirt reliably, you'll be ready for business.

The t-shirt printing process is not a guaranteed source of income. People who print t-shirts aren't simply destined to become millionaires and run a large factory. However, if you want to print t-shirts as a side hustle and follow the tips above, you'll enjoy yourself and make some money while you're at it!