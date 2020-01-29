How To Make Money With Instagram Right Now

Sharing is caring!

1597 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

There are so many ways you can make money on the internet. Social media is one of the most prominent places that this is possible. With every new social media account, there always comes a way to profit from it. I want to talk to you about how you can make money with Instagram right now, regardless of how many followers you have.

Be Consistent With Your Posts

While at first the number of followers you have does not matter much, the consistency of your posts does. Before you start monetizing your Instagram account, one thing you need to focus on is posting at least once a day. This strategy is the best way to keep your audience active and engaged. An engaged audience is a buying audience.

As you become consistent with your posts, you will grow your account faster. The catch is that you absolutely must post at least once daily for it to happen. Then, you can increase your number of loyal, engaged followers and watch your income rise with them!

Create Sponsored Posts

Once you hit a certain number of followers (I say 5,000 or more), you can start soliciting brands for ad space. If they are interested in sharing their products with your audience, you can charge them a fee to post about them there. If you are not sure how much to charge for an ad on your profile, use a site like Social Bluebook to find out. This how many Instagram influencers make good money,

If you are not sure where to go to find sponsors, there are plenty of places. A few of my favorite sites to find sponsorship opportunities are IZEA, Cooperatize, and Massive Sway. If you want to discover more sponsored post sites you can sign up with, check out our free checklist of 126 Influencer Networks With Paid Sponsorships.

If you are not sure how to approach or find brands you use, try these steps. First, find the PR agent for that company online. Next, send them an email letting them know who you are and what your blog is about. Then tell them why you love a product of theirs. Include your media kit or marketing one-pager so they can see you mean business. Click send and wait for their response. If you don't hear from them in about a week or so, it's worth sending a follow-up email to pursue the opportunity further. However, if you've emailed them a couple of times and gotten no response, it probably makes sense to move on.

It's essential to keep a media kit handy that includes your social stats, your bio, and the prices for an ad on your Instagram account. Professionalism in this business goes a long way, so don't underestimate the power of having these tools!

If you want to get in front of these opportunities without having to worry about spending your time sending a bunch of emails, I recommend you sign up for my newsletter called Blogging Money Update. Subscribing means you don't have to sift through a bunch of useless campaigns. All you have to do is check your email three times a week! In my newsletter, I send the BEST opportunities directly to you for you to pick your favorites.

Advertise Clothes on Instagram

One way to make money is by selling stuff on your Instagram account. I have found that the more fashionable choose to sell clothing on Instagram. It's as simple as getting a new outfit and posting about it on your account with a link in your bio for others to buy it.

This method is actually how many Stella & Dot agents make a good portion of their income. Instead of going door to door or bugging their friends, they post their favorite outfits on Insta, include some links, and keep it moving. While I've never tried this side hustle myself, I will admit I was pretty impressed with what a great idea it is.

The best part about this is that you do not need to have a huge audience to make money. It only takes a couple of sales to make up for the work of taking a great photo and selling the items.

If you are interested in learning about how to start selling clothes as a side hustle, click here!

Promote Products with Affiliate Marketing

If you are in the mood to sell, but not interested in fashion, there are other ways! Affiliate marketing earns you a commission for selling someone else's stuff right on your Instagram account. To make money with Instagram through affiliate marketing, it's a simple as include a link in your posts or bio!

If you are looking for brands with affiliate programs, go to sites like Affiliate Window, ShareASale, and MaxBounty. They do not cost anything to join, and you pretty much have unlimited potential to make as much money as you want. The first step is to sign up for one or more of the sites I listed above. Once you have an account, you can search for brands and apply to be an affiliate with them. If you're accepted, you will include their links in your posts and wait to see the cash flow in.

A word of caution when it comes to affiliates: I would only sell things you have used yourself, that way you know you are promoting a quality item that your audience will enjoy.

Sell Your Service or Product

Once you get a handle on selling clothes and or other people's stuff, I encourage you to develop and promote your product on Instagram. The benefit of creating a product yourself and selling it is that you make way more money. Even if you hire other people to promote your product and pay them a commission, you will still be making a higher percentage of your own product than you would on someone else's.

I bet that right now you're thinking: What could I create? There is a lot of information out there on products that you can create and sell.

Online Service or Product

You could write an ebook, create an online course, make a spreadsheet template, put together a worksheet, or whatever else you can come up with. Or you can sell a service. Are you a good coach? Or do you want to help someone get their Pinterest account on point? Selling it to your Instagram followers could be the ticket. The format of your product is not as important as how much it will help someone.

For example, we developed an online guide and course Owning Your Side Hustle: Turn Your Passion Into Cash in 30 Days. With it, we help ambitious and creative people just like you turn their side gig into a money-making business! The best part of developing a product or service like this is that it makes passive income, meaning you create it once, and as long as you continue to promote it properly, you will make money off of it for a long time.

Physical Product

You could also go the route of creating a physical product to sell on Instagram. I hear that this is an excellent platform for entrepreneurs who sell things they make on Etsy. Why not advertise your handmade items on Insta? This option is especially viable if you have professional photos of your products.

Sell Your Photos

Lastly, is selling your photos. If you just love great photography and posting high-quality images, it may be worth it to see if you could sell some of them. When you post on Instagram, include in your caption that the photo is for sale and state the price.

Another way to sell your awesome photography skills is by posting your work on stock photo websites. A few good sites to sign up to start selling your work are Shutterstock, BigStock Photos, Deposit Photos, and Fotolia, to name a few.

Start Making Money on Instagram Right Now!

There are so many ways to make money with Instagram. If you are looking for a nice convenient side hustle, this is something you can do from home. More and more people are becoming Instagram influencers lately, so jump on the bandwagon and begin earning cash right now!

Resources

Blogging Money Update

Owning Your Side Hustle: Turn Your Passion Into Cash in 30 Days

126 Influencer Networks With Paid Sponsorships

Stella & Dot

IZEA

Cooperatize

Affiliate Window

Etsy